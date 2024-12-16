Nasdaq Composite Builds on Recent Gains as MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100 Canva

Tech stocks look poised to build on recent gains in premarket trading on Monday. Nasdaq Futures are up in the most in Futures trading as of 9:00 a.m. ET:

Nasdaq Futures : Up 120.75 (+.55%)

: Up 120.75 (+.55%) S&P 500 Futures: Up 21.25 (+.35%)

Up 21.25 (+.35%) Dow Futures: Up 87.00 (+.20%)

Big storylines today include whether AI stocks like Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) can build on Friday’s gains and the Nasdaq-100 rebalancing to include stocks like MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR), and Axon (Nasdaq: AXON).

Will Broadcom Soar Again?

The biggest market news on Friday was Broadcom’s shares soaring 24% following earnings. Broadcom’s gains were the result of a very optimistic earnings call where the company’s CEO spoke of a massive revenue opportunity that could include up to $60 to $90 billion from just three top customers by 2027.

The call was bullish enough that AI infrastructure stocks across the board saw strong gains on Friday. Other stocks in the space that saw big gains included Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL), Celestica (NYSE: CLS), and Ciena (Nasdaq: CIEN).

In premarket trading, Broadcom is up another 3.5% while Marvell is up 2%. Watch these two stocks to see if money keeps flowing into AI infrastructure stocks this week.

Nasdaq-100 Rebalances

The Nasdaq-100 announced a ‘reconstitution’ Friday night. The index will add Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR), MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), and Axon Enterprises (Nasdaq: AXON). As these stocks enter the Nasdaq-100, Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), and Illumina (Nasdaq: ILMN) are being removed.

We detailed why stocks being added to the Nasdaq-100 can be very significant last week. With more than $550 billion in funds tracking the Nasdaq-100, there will be about $3.7 billion of inflow in Palantir, $2.1 billion in MicroStrategy, and $1.26 billion in Axon. On the other hand, there will be selling pressure on the stocks being removed.

MicroStrategy is currently up 3.9% in premarket, Palantir is down .7%, and Axon up 1.1%. Among the stocks being removed, Moderna is flat, Illumina is down slightly, and Super Micro Computer is down 12%.

