Live: Nasdaq Composite Falls 2% Premarket | NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Down 3%

Key Points After the Nasdaq Composite posted a 12.16% gain yesterday, futures are down about 2.3% as of 8:25 a.m. ET.

Markets are taking a breather after yesterday’s furious gain. While indexes returned to close to where they were trading the day before Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, plenty of uncertainty remains. Individual negotiations with each country must now happen during this 90-day pause and tariff rates still remain elevated with a 10% tariff replacing prior reciprocal tariffs.

In addition, the trade war with China has now ramped up after Donald Trump issued further tariffs on the country yesterday. How China responds next could be the next major source of market volatility.

Yesterday saw one of the most dramatic surges in stock market history. After most indexes opened the day down, a 1:18 p.m. ET post by Donald Trump on Truth Social sent stocks soaring. Eventually, the Nasdaq Composite closed up 12.16%, leaving it within striking distance of where the index traded before Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs on April 2nd.

Yet, the optimism that swept the markets yesterday is taking a pause this morning. Let’s look at where major indexes stand as of 8:25 a.m. ET:

Nasdaq Futures: Down 2.29%

Down 2.29% S&P Futures : Down 1.83%

: Down 1.83% Dow Futures: Down 1.34%

Here are some of the morning’s biggest stories.

Risks Remain

Plenty of reporting is now emerging to detail the thought process behind Trump’s sudden change of direction on tariffs. A few factors seem to be in play:

The market sell-off clearly impacted Trump’s thinking, but it may have been surging yields on 10-Year Treasuries that finally forced Trump to take action. Reports from various media sources points to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent becoming worried as Treasury yields jumped more than 50 basis points across a two day period. A key objective of the Trump Administration has been lowering rates to reduce deficits and make lending more affordable across America.

Influence all came from powerful business leaders. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jaime Dimon appeared on Fox Business Wednesday morning and appealed for negotiations in an interview that had a major impact on Donald Trump’s thinking.

Yet, despite the 90-day pause on tariffs that were announced yesterday, plenty of risks remain.

For example, tariff rates remain extremely elevated relative to historic levels. Not only does China now face tariffs far in excess of 100%, but countries that saw a pause on reciprocal tariffs still face a 10% tariff during this negotiation window.

In addition, Trump wants to be part of individual negotiations with countries. Its like volatility in the coming months could be driven be negotiation announcements. For example, a deal with Japan would likely send markets higher while any reports that negotiations are reaching a stalemate would lead to further sell-offs.

Stocks on the Move This Morning

Given the above, its not surprising to see markets take a breather after yesterday’s furious rally. In general, stocks that saw the biggest gains yesterday will see losses in excess of the general market today.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA): Is down 3% after jumped nearly 19% yesterday.

(Nasdaq: NVDA): Is down 3% after jumped nearly 19% yesterday. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL): Is down 3.44% premarket as concerns about a broader trade war with China continue weighing on the stock.

(Nasdaq: AAPL): Is down 3.44% premarket as concerns about a broader trade war with China continue weighing on the stock. Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT): Is down a more muted 1.49% as it continues to be less impacted by tariff headlines relative to other Magnificent 7 stocks.