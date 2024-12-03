Marvell (MRVL) Stock Jumps 9% After Hours - Here's What Investors Like

Live Updates
Closing Remarks On Marvell Conference Call
Marvell’s conference call is winding up, a few notes:
- Marvell CEO Matthew Murphy once again notes the strength of emerging categories like AECs.
- Says an updated long-term model will come at next year’s investor day.
- Finally reiterates that he is “all in,” which seems to once again address reports today that Intel may be targeting him as their next CEO.
As of 5:40 p.m. ET, Marvell shares are up 9.4%. Whether the stock rises or falls from these levels tomorrow will likely be driven by Wall Street upgrades and commentary. Several analysts tried to nail down more specifics around AI revenue contributions in the company’s conference call, but Marvell is holding off on a larger update (that will likely come at their next investor day).
That concludes our live blog of Marvell’s earnings. If you’re looking for more research and reading on the opportunity around the ‘next wave’ of AI spending that companies like Marvell are riding, make sure to download a complimentary copy of our ‘Discover the Next NVIDIA‘ report.
Marvell Addresses Custom TAM
Marvell addressed why custom TAM is growing at such a fast rate. Marvell CEO Matthew Murphy reiterated a $40 billion TAM around custom data center chips, saying the company hopes to achieve 20% or more market share. He cited one significant competitor – which is Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) – in the space.
In terms of dynamics pushing more revenue to custom chips, Murphy cited TCO (total cost of ownership) and reducing power needs across the data center.
Where Will Marvell See the Most Growth?
One of the questions on Marvell’s earnings call was whether the company could size revenue opportunities across networking. Marvell CEO Matthew Murphy called out active electronic cabling (AECs) as a big area of opportunity.
It is worth noting that Credo Technology Group (Nasdaq: CRDO) sees significant revenue from selling AECs and was up 48% after announcing earnings last night. It appears companies involved in AECs are seeing white-hot growth across the board right now.
Marvell Addresses Updated AI Revenue
The first question on Marvell’s earnings call asked about updated figures on AI revenue. Marvell has previously guided to $1.5 billion in AI revenue this year and $2.5 billion next year.
Marvell CEO Matthew Murphy said they’re tracking ‘hundreds of millions’ in revenue above that past guidance, but haven’t given an updated number.
Another question directly asked Matthew Murphy about his potential interest in the Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) CEO role. Murphy answered the question by saying he’s 100% committed to Marvell and that the AI TAM opportunity is the largest he’s ever seen in the industry.
Quotes from Marvell's Earnings Release
Here are a few notable comments from Marvell’s third-quarter earnings release:
“Marvell’s fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue grew 19% sequentially, well above the mid-point of our guidance, driven by strong demand from AI. For the fourth quarter, we are forecasting another 19% sequential revenue growth at the midpoint of guidance, while year-over-year, we expect revenue growth to accelerate significantly to 26%, marking the beginning of a new era of growth for Marvell. ”
“The exceptional performance in the third quarter, and our strong forecast for the fourth quarter, are primarily driven by our custom AI silicon programs, which are now in volume production, further augmented by robust ongoing demand from cloud customers for our market-leading interconnect products. We look forward to a strong finish to this fiscal year and expect substantial momentum to continue in fiscal 2026.”
Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) reported earnings after the bell today and as of 4:45 p.m. ET, its shares are up 9%. Let’s dive into the most important numbers in its earnings report and look at the key drivers that could move its share price in 2025.
Please note this is a live article that will be updated with more information as Marvell hosts its conference call.
Important Numbers in Marvell’s Earnings Report
Last quarter:
- Revenue: $1.52 billion vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.46 billion
- EPS: $.43 in adjusted profits vs. estimates of $.41
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 60.5% vs. estimates of 61.1%
- Operating Cash Flow: $536.3 million vs. estimates of $338.1 million
Fourth Quarter Guidance:
- Revenue: $1.8 billion (plus or minus 5%) vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.65 billion
- EPS: $.59 in adjusted profits (plus or minus $.05) vs. estimates of $.52
Analysis
Marvell saw sales grow 19% sequentially, which shows the company has hit a revenue inflection point. The big driver in Marvell’s results is their data center group, which booked $1.1 billion in sales. That’s well ahead of Wall Street estimates of $1.05 billion in sales and contributed almost all of the company’s revenue ‘beat’ versus Wall Street expectations last quarter.
We recently added Marvel shares to our $500,000 AI Portfolio. Our thesis – laid out in this article – is that Marvell’s partnership designing custom chips for Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) should be extremely lucrative and see scale beyond what Wall Street is currently modeling in 2025.
In the past two weeks we’ve seen:
- Profiles in both Bloomberg (‘Amazon’s Moonshot Plan to Rival NVIDIA in AI Chips‘) and The Wall Street Journal (‘Amazon Announces Supercomputer, New Server Powered by Homegrown AI Chips‘) on Amazon’s massive push on Trainium chips that Marvell helped design.
- News that Apple is now using Amazon’s Trainium Chips.
- And news that Amazon is expanding its partnership with Marvell to include custom connectively products like digital signal processors (DSPs), active electrical cables DSPs, retimers, and data center interconnect (DCI) optical modules. While none of these products are household names, they’re all seeing explosive demand as large hyperscalers like Amazon race to build out data centers optimized for artificial intelligence workloads.
As Marvell begins its conference call, we’ll be watching for any updated comments on what AI revenue could land at in fiscal 2026. This article will continue to update as more news from Marvell’s earnings are released.
