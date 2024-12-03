Marvell (MRVL) Stock Jumps 9% After Hours - Here's What Investors Like Canva

Live Updates

Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) reported earnings after the bell today and as of 4:45 p.m. ET, its shares are up 9%. Let’s dive into the most important numbers in its earnings report and look at the key drivers that could move its share price in 2025.

Please note this is a live article that will be updated with more information as Marvell hosts its conference call.

Important Numbers in Marvell’s Earnings Report

Last quarter:

Revenue: $1.52 billion vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.46 billion

$1.52 billion vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.46 billion EPS: $.43 in adjusted profits vs. estimates of $.41

$.43 in adjusted profits vs. estimates of $.41 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 60.5% vs. estimates of 61.1%

60.5% vs. estimates of 61.1% Operating Cash Flow: $536.3 million vs. estimates of $338.1 million

Fourth Quarter Guidance:

Revenue: $1.8 billion (plus or minus 5%) vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.65 billion

$1.8 billion (plus or minus 5%) vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.65 billion EPS: $.59 in adjusted profits (plus or minus $.05) vs. estimates of $.52

Analysis

Marvell saw sales grow 19% sequentially, which shows the company has hit a revenue inflection point. The big driver in Marvell’s results is their data center group, which booked $1.1 billion in sales. That’s well ahead of Wall Street estimates of $1.05 billion in sales and contributed almost all of the company’s revenue ‘beat’ versus Wall Street expectations last quarter.

We recently added Marvel shares to our $500,000 AI Portfolio. Our thesis – laid out in this article – is that Marvell’s partnership designing custom chips for Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) should be extremely lucrative and see scale beyond what Wall Street is currently modeling in 2025.

In the past two weeks we’ve seen:

Profiles in both Bloomberg (‘Amazon’s Moonshot Plan to Rival NVIDIA in AI Chips‘) and The Wall Street Journal (‘Amazon Announces Supercomputer, New Server Powered by Homegrown AI Chips‘) on Amazon’s massive push on Trainium chips that Marvell helped design.

News that Apple is now using Amazon’s Trainium Chips.

is now using Amazon’s Trainium Chips. And news that Amazon is expanding its partnership with Marvell to include custom connectively products like digital signal processors (DSPs), active electrical cables DSPs, retimers, and data center interconnect (DCI) optical modules. While none of these products are household names, they’re all seeing explosive demand as large hyperscalers like Amazon race to build out data centers optimized for artificial intelligence workloads.

As Marvell begins its conference call, we’ll be watching for any updated comments on what AI revenue could land at in fiscal 2026. This article will continue to update as more news from Marvell’s earnings are released.