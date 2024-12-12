Live Updates: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Soar After Tonight's Earnings? Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is reporting earnings after the bell. We’ll be updating this live blog tracking Wall Street’s reactions to the earnings, how they compare to expectations, and conference call commentary from the company.

This is a live blog, please refresh for further updates as earnings are released and the company hosts its conference call.

Expectations from Wall Street

Wall Street expects the following from Broadcom:

Sales: $14.1 billion

EPS: $1.39 per share

Some important commentary to watch will include:

Whether Broadcom provides any commentary on long-term demand for its AI chips.

Guidance for next quarter. There have been supply chain reports that Google is undergoing a transition from V6e to V6p, which will cause a temporary reduction in revenue from Broadcom and could lead to disappointing guidance.