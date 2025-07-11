10 Elon Musk Quotes Every 40-Year-Old Needs to Hear Scott Olson / Getty Images

Elon Musk, best known as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been known to share valuable career and personal advice with individuals of all ages. If you’re looking for inspiration in your day-to-day, look no further than Musk and his applicable tips. We’ve already created a list of Elon Musk quotes for 20-year-olds, so here are 10 quotes every 40-year-old needs to hear.

This post was updated on July 11, 2025 to include Elon Musk’s announcement regarding starting a political party.

1. “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.”

If you have a dream or a desire that weighs heavy on your heart, nothing should hold you back from pursuing it. Even if you believe it’s close to impossible to achieve the goal you’re setting, it’s always worth a try. When something is important enough, you will do whatever it takes to make it work. This goes for business endeavors, relationships, personal goals, passion projects, etc. Really, you can apply this notion to any area of your life.

2. “Life is too short for long-term grudges.”

Holding grudges, even against those who have wronged you, will only keep you stagnant. Life is too short to hold onto anger and pain from the past. While it’s not easy to simply move on from wrongdoing or traumas, forgiving that person — or, at the very least, forgiving yourself — will allow you to move forward and enjoy life as it comes. Forgiveness does not mean excusing someone’s behavior or even keeping that person in your life anymore. It simply frees up your energy and helps you move toward a more peaceful state of mind.

3. “Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.”

Change can be scary. However, throughout your life, you’ll learn that embracing new perspectives and opportunities while closing old chapters is completely necessary. It’s impossible to avoid change altogether, so learning to embrace it is a great way to flow with life. This is especially true if the alternative to change is disaster or further suffering. While you might still be holding onto what once was, you must be honest with yourself about whether the same situation or relationship is still working. If not, embrace change and move forward as best as you can.

4. “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”

Every morning, remind yourself that it’s going to be a good day. Believe that the future will be brighter than you could even imagine it to be. This mindset will help shift your attitude so you can identify the positives in your day rather than flagging the negatives that support a more pessimistic point of view. If you choose to see the good in each day, you will notice the many things to be grateful for. However, choosing to do the opposite will cause you to harp on the things that aren’t going well in your life.

5. “It’s OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.”

Many people will advise you not to put all of your eggs in one basket. This is an attempt to prevent you from over-investing in one idea, goal, or even person, giving them all of the power over you. However, Musk believes it’s safe to channel all your energy into one thing — so long as you have some sort of control. For example, if you invest all of your energy into one business idea, make sure that you can follow through on the investment and have the proper resources to make it happen. Otherwise, you risk wasting your time and giving your power away.

6. “I’m interested in things that change the world or that affect the future and wondrous, new technology where you see it, and you’re like, ‘Wow, how did that even happen? How is that possible?’”

Remain curious as you get older, as new developments will surely keep you on your toes. If you’re open to such advancements and changes, you’ll notice plenty of doors opening for you on your journey. Don’t be afraid to try new things and take advantage of the opportunities presented to you.

7. “Really, the only thing that makes sense is to strive for greater collective enlightenment.”

Oftentimes, we feel we don’t hold enough individual power to make a difference in the world. However, our personal awareness, kindness, and intentions all contribute to the greater collective. If you want to truly change the world around you for the better, first focus on yourself.

How can you show up better for yourself, your loved ones, and your community? Educate yourself on global issues and attempt to reach a higher level of awareness and enlightenment that will ultimately serve the rest of humanity.

8. “Patience is a virtue, and I’m learning patience. It’s a tough lesson.”

Patience is not an easy virtue to master, as it requires you to trust in the outcome even when everything seems to be going wrong. If you struggle with patience, you’re not alone. However, continue to practice being present in each moment and believing everything will fall into place at the right time.

9. “I say something, and then it usually happens. Maybe not on schedule, but it usually happens.”

Your words are extremely powerful. In fact, many people call words “spells” due to the gravity they hold. You can call in new opportunities and manifest your desires simply by backing your affirmation with intentional action and belief in yourself. As Elon Musk revealed, any time he speaks of a desire, it usually ends up manifesting in due time. It might not be on the timeline that you want it to be on, but trust that things will fall into place as they’re meant to.

10. “I’d rather be optimistic and wrong than pessimistic and right.”

It’s always better to be too hopeful than to be riddled with self-doubt. Even if your optimism ends up being off par, you’ll have more of a chance of succeeding than you would if you were pessimistic. You can never be too confident in yourself and your endeavors. If something doesn’t work out, simply move on. However, it’s better to try and trust yourself than to not try it all.

