Elon Musk is a leader in his craft and an admirable business professional. As the founder, chairman, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX, he has an impressive background in science, technology, and entrepreneurship. That being said, his wisdom and insight is invaluable — especially for those who are still early on in their careers.

If you’re entering your 30s and looking for some solid advice — both in business and in your personal life — look no further. We’ve covered the Elon Musk quotes for 50-year-olds, but here are 11 Elon Musk quotes every 30-year-old needs to hear.

1. “If something’s important enough, you should try. Even if the probable outcome is failure.”

Takeaway: Don’t Let Fear Hold You Back From Trying

No matter what your goals are, if you want to achieve them badly enough, you will find a way to pursue them. At the very least, you should put all your effort into doing so. This is especially true when you’re in your 30s and still early on in your career. For example, if you’ve always wanted to be a business owner, commit to trying to start your own company despite your fears of failure. The worst that can happen is it doesn’t work out, in which case, you can always start over.

The risk of trying is always worth more than the comfort of not knowing the outcome. Don’t let yourself live a life full of regrets simply because you were too scared to take the first step. Failure isn’t the worst-case scenario.

2. “I’d rather be optimistic and wrong than pessimistic and right.”

Takeaway: Think Positively

Your attitude is everything. Oftentimes, we can manifest success simply by training our brains to see the positive side of every situation. It’s better to be optimistic about a certain outcome than to always dwell on what could go wrong. If you’re constantly feeding yourself negative thoughts, odds are, you will reap negative outcomes. Even if life proves your optimism wrong, it’s better to cultivate a positive headspace than a negative one when pursuing a specific goal.

3. “Life is too short for long-term grudges.”

Takeaway: Release Anger and Resentment

When you’re younger, such as in your teens or 20s, you may have held grudges against people who have hurt or wronged you in any way. However, as you get older, you start to realize that grudges are a waste of time and energy. Life is way too short to hold long-term grievances against anyone, especially the people you’re closest with. Rather than seething in anger and operating from a negative headspace, simply release any resentment toward other people so that you can be free to move on with grace.

4. “Patience is a virtue, and I’m learning patience. It’s a tough lesson.”

Takeaway: Practice Patience

Patience is not always the easiest virtue to master, especially when we are going through transitional periods of our lives such as in our 20s and 30s. We often want to race to the finish line and know the outcome ahead of time. However, practicing patience will allow you to enjoy the present and build a solid foundation for whatever it is you want to achieve. Don’t rush something just so you aren’t stuck waiting. Sometimes, the process is the best part.

5. “I think that’s the single best piece of advice: constantly think about how you could be doing things better and [question] yourself.”

Takeaway: Always Focus on Improving

While you don’t want to wallow in self-doubt, it’s important to consistently ask yourself how you can improve. Don’t operate from a place of “I’m not good enough.” Instead, work from a place of “How can I be even better?” In doing so, make sure you’re still building up your confidence and acknowledging all the good work you are currently doing. You don’t want to neglect all the growth you’ve already achieved. Continue to motivate yourself to learn and grow every single day — well into your 30s, 40s, and beyond.

6. “People should pursue what they’re passionate about. That will make them happier than pretty much anything else.”

Takeaway: Follow Your Passions

If you want to truly be successful in life, on both a personal level and a career level, don’t be afraid to pursue your passions. Those who chase after their dreams and make them their reality don’t just gain monetary success, but they also gain emotional fulfillment. When your heart is truly in something, you are more likely to give it your all, which will reap the best benefits. Especially as you go into your 30s, you’re cultivating a career that will truly make you happy throughout the rest of your life. Now is the time to pursue your passions.

7. “People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.”

Takeaway: Define Your Goals Each Morning

If you don’t have a purpose in life or in your career, you won’t be as motivated to put in the work. Every single morning, you should approach your workday with an end goal in mind so you know why you’re showing up and what you need to accomplish. This will spark motivation, inspiration, and drive. Understand what you’re trying to achieve, why you’re trying to achieve it, and how you can best position yourself for success.

8. “Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.”

Takeaway: Embrace All the Changes In Your Life

Change is simply a part of life. Throughout your 20s and into your 30s, you will likely experience the most change you’ll ever face throughout your life. This is a largely transitional time that calls you to be extremely adaptable and willing to embrace new beginnings. Oftentimes, this looks like letting go of how we thought things were going to play out and allowing what’s truly meant to be to manifest for us.

9. “I say something, and then it usually happens. Maybe not on schedule, but it usually happens.”

Takeaway: You Can Manifest Your Dreams

Today, many people talk about the power of manifestation. We have the ability to speak things into existence, but this isn’t some magical hack that requires no additional effort. Instead, by talking about what you want and acting in accordance — as if you already have it — you are aligning yourself with the right opportunities. With this mindset, you will start to truly believe that your dreams can become a reality. This will allow you to act with more confidence and put in the necessary effort to get you where you want to be.

10. “Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.”

Takeaway: Giving Up Should Be Your Last Resort

Many people give up on their dreams just before they achieve them. Persistence is the true key to success. No matter how many times you fall down, as long as you get back up and continue fighting for the life that you desire, you will get where you are meant to be. Do not give up unless you are absolutely forced to do so. In other words, strengthen your resilience and continue to believe in yourself even when it gets hard.

11. “There’s a tremendous bias against taking risks. Everyone is trying to optimize their ass-covering.”

Takeaway: Don’t Shy Away From Risks

If you aren’t willing to take risks in your life and in your career, you will never get to see just how much you can accomplish. Many individuals are risk-averse, meaning they’re too afraid to even try because of their fear of failure. If you operate from a place of self-doubt, you only hold yourself back from your full potential. Once you reach your 30s, you should be willing to take risks to get to where you want to be.

