S&P 500
6,702.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
46,450.80
+0.26%
Nasdaq 100
24,786.20
+0.54%
Russell 2000
2,457.62
+0.15%
FTSE 100
9,261.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,802.50
+0.94%
Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown
Home > Technology > Nvidia’s Revenue Can’t Double Anymore

Technology

Nvidia’s Revenue Can’t Double Anymore

Nvidia’s Revenue Can’t Double Anymore

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 22, 2025  |  Updated 7:49 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) revenue was $27 billion in its fiscal 2023 and $61 billion in fiscal 2024. It jumped to $131 billion in fiscal 2025. However, Nvidia’s revenue will no longer double.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) revenue will no longer double each year.
  • The AI chipmaker faces headwinds it did not face a year ago.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Nvidia’s revenue has risen about 70% recently. It increased 56% to $46.7 billion in its fiscal second quarter, compared to the same period the year before. Based on its guidance for the current quarter, the revenue percentage increase will not be much better than that.

In some ways, the slowing in growth is unexpected. Artificial intelligence (AI) projects are spread across hundreds of companies, or even more. The world’s largest tech companies, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI, have committed over $350 billion to build these. They have almost unlimited capital. Additionally, institutional investors want in on the action. Capital available from them will run into the hundreds of billions of dollars as well.

Even Nvidia’s stock performance is a sort of consensus that revenue hypergrowth is over. Shares are up 1,350% in the past five years, 53% in the past year, and 31% year to date. When there was doubt about AI growth early in the year, the stock actually dropped from $150 a share at the start of 2025 to $92 in April. Nvidia’s shares are no longer invulnerable.

New Headwinds

Nvidia
JasonDoiy / Getty Images

Nvidia has headwinds it did not have a year ago. Its struggle to get into China is a primary one. First, the United States objected to these sales. More recently, the Chinese government objected. China said it could build chips as good as Nvidia’s. If so, revenue from the world’s second-largest AI market based on computing power has disappeared. China’s AI products appear to be catching up to those in the U.S. Unlike in America, AI investments directly from the central government are huge.

According to McKinsey, capital expenditures for data centers will reach $7 trillion in 2030. About $4 trillion will go to hardware. However, McKinsey admits there is probably a rate-limiting factor. This is the availability of electricity. More than anything else, this could slow the construction. In its new study, “The data center balance: How US states can navigate the opportunities and challenges,” its researchers report this may be hard to overcome. “This substantial new load on regional grids, especially in constrained zones, will require new supply build-outs and incremental transmission expansion.”

It is not difficult to see that Nvidia’s revenue growth rate could be 50% for several years. There are too many roadblocks for it to return to the days when year-over-year revenue doubling was normal.

Nvidia Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This
Rich Duprey | Aug 1, 2025

Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) ascent to a $4.3 trillion market capitalization has cemented its status as a titan in the tech world…
Nvidia Market Cap Rises by $1.4 Trillion to Record Level
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 26, 2025

Nvidia Market Cap Rises by $1.4 Trillion to Record Level

Nvidia's market cap has rallied to an all-time high of $3.76 trillion. This is a sign that the AI revolution…
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Sept 17)
Joel South | Sep 17, 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Sept 17)

Nvidia remains the dominant AI chipmaker in the market, but where is the stock headed for the rest of this…
Why Nvidia’s 4% Stock Stumble Is the Steal of the Century
Rich Duprey | Aug 30, 2025

Why Nvidia’s 4% Stock Stumble Is the Steal of the Century

Disappointing Earnings Masks a Golden Opportunity Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) second-quarter earnings report should have been a cause for celebration. The company…
Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?
Rich Duprey | Jul 29, 2025

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?

In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…
Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 29, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia defied expectations and delivered another spectacular quarter. That should provide a boost to CEO Jensen Huang's net worth.
Nvidia to Become $5 Trillion Company With China Win
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 15, 2025

Nvidia to Become $5 Trillion Company With China Win

The White House has decided to allow Nvidia to sell its H20 chips to China. This could boost its market…
Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?
Rich Duprey | Jul 7, 2025

Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a standout performer in 2025, climbing 18% year-to-date, driven by its dominance in the artificial intelligence…
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Bull, Base, & Bear Price Prediction and Forecast (Sept 19)
Joel South | Sep 19, 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Bull, Base, & Bear Price Prediction and Forecast (Sept 19)

AI darling Nvidia is again at all-time highs, but many are confused about where the stock could go next. Here…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,343,867
+$13.48
+11.25%
$133.33
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 9,511,409
+$1.82
+7.19%
$27.06
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 22,881,950
+$2.49
+5.44%
$48.30
+$10.23
+5.42%
$198.93
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 2,065,276
+$4.28
+5.42%
$83.23

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 40,591,143
-$1.00
5.43%
$17.35
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 1,997,447
-$2.68
4.34%
$58.98
Lennar
LEN Vol: 3,265,119
-$4.95
3.89%
$122.37
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 4,504,752
-$3.85
3.62%
$102.46
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 1,259,713
-$3.10
3.43%
$87.25