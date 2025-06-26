Nvidia Market Cap Rises by $1.4 Trillion to Record Level Shutterstock / rafapress

Worries about competition and its sales in China had beaten down Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap. Yet, it has rallied to an all-time high, adding $1.4 trillion to its value. Its market cap is now the world’s largest at $3.76 trillion, which puts it just ahead of Microsoft.

This is a sign that the AI revolution has not slowed.

Nvidia stock trades near $154. In early April, shares traded at $92. One reason that shares stumbled is that CEO Jensen Huang said, “the $50 billion China market is effectively closed to U.S. industry.” His reference was to artificial intelligence (AI) chips, a business Nvidia dominates. CNBC points out that this challenge will not hurt the company as badly as first expected. In fact, Nvidia expert Loop Capital said its market cap is headed toward $6 trillion because of its dominant position in the sector.

Another reason Nvidia faltered was concern that AI adoption had slowed. Earnings reports from tech giants like Microsoft raised that issue. However, Nvidia’s largest customers continue to put hundreds of billions of dollars into AI data centers, which are at the heart of the industry. Nvidia’s market share of add-in-board GPUs was 92% in the first quarter.

A primary reason for the rally is Nvidia’s earnings. In its report, it offered a rosy picture of its near-term future. In the most recent quarter, revenue rose 69% year over year to $44.1 billion. Per-share earnings rose 27% to $0.76. The company added, “Excluding the $4.5 billion charge and related tax impact, first quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have been $0.96.”

In the current quarter, the company expects revenue of $45 billion, plus or minus 2%. Its extraordinary revenue growth continues. According to Yahoo, the analysts’ forecast is slightly higher than that.

The AI revolution has not slowed, and Nvidia’s market cap is a sign of that.

