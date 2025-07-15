Nvidia to Become $5 Trillion Company With China Win Shutterstock / rafapress

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has wanted one thing more than any other recently. His company has been locked out of China. The market for AI accelerators in China is worth $50 billion. Nvidia sold $17 billion worth of chips there last year. Then the U.S. government blocked sales. This helped the stock drop from $133 in January to $95 in May.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The White House has decided to allow Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) to sell H20 chips to China.

This could boost its market cap to nearly $5 trillion.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Nvidia’s strength as the backbone of artificial intelligence got its stock up to $170 recently, which made it the first company in history to have a market cap of $4 trillion. Now that Huang has gotten his way in China, that number should press toward $5 trillion.

The Trump administration’s decision to allow Nvidia to sell its H20 chips in China will add billions of dollars to its already exploding revenue. The H20 is slightly less powerful than Nvidia’s top-line chips.

While there is no exact figure for the China-driven rise in Nvidia sales, it will bolster what is already year-over-year growth of 60% to 70% in revenue per quarter. In its most recently reported quarter, revenue rose 69% to $41 billion. It forecasts revenue in the current quarter to be $45 billion, plus or minus 2%. However, Nvidia said, “This outlook reflects a loss in H20 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion due to the recent export control limitations.” If that $8 billion is added, the company’s growth rate could move closer to 80% year over year.

China is just a bonus. Nvidia’s market share is estimated at 90% of the AI chips used to build server farms, which are at the center of the AI growth of every company in the sector. The largest of these are Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI. There are dozens of AI companies in the tier just below that.

Some analysts who cover Nvidia already have price targets at $200, which is almost 20% above the current level. That would take its market cap to about $4.9 trillion. China could get it there.

Nvidia CEO Doubles Down on Its Future

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life