Jensen Huang's Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.

CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell after a sharp drop in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price earlier this year. There had been worry that demand for Nvidia’s chips would falter because of restrictions on sales of the AI company’s chips in China. Huang has challenged the Trump Administration’s restrictions, and it appears China may become a large customer, opening up tens of billions of dollars in sales. Nvidia’s stock has bounced back and has traded close to flat for the year, which is about the same as the S&P 500. This has taken Huang’s net worth up to $115 billion.

Nvidia could help China sales by building inexpensive versions of its flagship Blackwell chip. The new chip would be less expensive and less powerful than the version sold outside of China. According to Reuters, “The GPU or graphics processing unit will be part of Nvidia’s latest generation Blackwell-architecture AI processors and is expected to be priced between $6,500 and $8,000, well below the $10,000-$12,000 the H20 sold for, according to two of the sources.”

Huang has also told the US government that the Nvidia China sales restriction will only make China speed up the creation of its own AI chips. Huawei would probably make the China-based AI chips. Huang argues that once China has its high-end chips, Nvidivi’s success there will be limited.

Outside China, Nvidia’s prospects appear more appealing by the day. The largest tech companies, led by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and OpenAI, continue to make AI investments at a torrid pace. OpenAI said it will open a huge data center in the U.A.E. Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) said it would invest $40 billion in Nvidia chips for the new Stargate center in Texas.

Nvidia should meet its guidance for the current quarter. It expects revenue to be $43.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. This is in line with Wall Street consensus estimates. The media share price forecast across 62 analysts is $163. The shares traded at $131 today.

Huang owns 3.9% of Nvidia’s shares, nearly all of his net worth. Nvidia has returned to its place as the second most valuable company in the world with a market cap of $3.2 trillion, just a fraction behind Microsoft’s

