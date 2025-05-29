Jensen Huang's Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Part of the market thought that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang could not deliver another spectacular quarter. A string of them had taken the world’s largest AI-based company’s market cap to $3.29 trillion. Headwinds to its China sales would be too strong. However, Nvidia posted extraordinary numbers. With a surge in its share price, Nvidia is likely to become the most valuable company in the world by market cap, surpassing Microsoft. It will also take Huang’s net worth to $120 billion, which will make him the 12th richest person in the world.

That should provide a boost to CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth.

In the most recently reported quarter, revenue grew 69% to $44.1 billion. That bested consensus forecasts. Per-share earnings rose 27% to $0.89. That was ahead of consensus forecasts as well. In the next quarter, Nvidia expects revenue to be $45 billion, plus or minus 2%. It said, “This outlook reflects a loss in H20 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion due to the recent export control limitations.” The Trump administration is restricting the sale of high-end chips to China. Nvidia did say sales in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be strong.

Nvidia may find a way around the China restrictions. It could help sales there by building inexpensive versions of its flagship Blackwell chip. The new chip would be less expensive and less powerful than the version sold outside of China. According to Reuters, “The GPU or graphics processing unit will be part of Nvidia’s latest generation Blackwell-architecture AI processors and is expected to be priced between $6,500 and $8,000, well below the $10,000-$12,000 the H20 sold for, according to two of the sources.”

Huang has also informed the U.S. government that restricting Nvidia’s sales to China will only prompt China to accelerate the development of its own artificial intelligence chips. Huawei would make the China-based AI chips. Huang argues that once China has its high-end chips, Nvidia’s success there will be limited.

Outside China, Nvidia’s prospects appear to strengthen by the day. The largest tech companies, led by Microsoft and OpenAI, continue to make significant AI investments at a rapid pace. OpenAI said it would open a huge data center in the UAE. Oracle said it would invest $40 billion in Nvidia chips for the new Stargate center in Texas.

Huang owns 3.9% of Nvidia’s shares, nearly all of his net worth. Unless there is an unexpected roadblock, Nvidia’s share price should keep rising.

