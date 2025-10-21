S&P 500
6,746.80
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,074.00
+0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,135.30
-0.23%
Russell 2000
2,495.98
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,437.30
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,470.50
-0.47%
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Home > Technology > Cramer Recommends Apple

Technology

Cramer Recommends Apple

Cramer Recommends Apple
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock rallied 4% yesterday on the back of research that showed brisk sales of the iPhone 17. The stock has risen 22% in the past three months, compared to 7% for the S&P 500. After prolonged anxiety about how well the iPhone would sell without a major AI-based operating system upgrade, Loop Capital and Evercore recommended the stock.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • News of brisk sales of the iPhone 17 boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock.

  • So did Jim Cramer’s comments about the company’s strong brand and promising future.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Research firm Counterpoint said the new iPhone sales in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, were strong. The data was based on the first 10 days of sales after the iPhone 17’s release. “The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money,” Counterpoint senior analyst Mengmeng Zhang wrote in his report. He mentioned a better battery and better camera as the primary reasons. He also pointed to an improvement in U.S. sales.

Many investors would take profits after such a strong run-up. Famous stock picker Jim Cramer said that would be a bad idea. Instead, he recommended that it is not the time to sell Apple. The iPhone 17 demand is too strong, and Apple’s brand remains powerful among buyers of consumer products. He also noted that retailers were offering subsidies and attractive trade-ins. The carriers take the hit on these, so Apple’s margins don’t get dented. “As long as Apple makes the best products, people will buy them,” Cramer added.

Cramer also said people are too focused on criticisms about Apple’s future. This includes worries about its artificial intelligence strategy and the fact that some of its most senior AI executives have departed to companies like Meta. Alphabet and other large tech companies are still willing to spend billions of dollars for Apple partnerships.

Finally, Cramer pointed to the 1.5 billion iPhone installed base. This base drives Apple’s Services revenue. In the most recently reported quarter, out of total revenue of $94 billion, iPhone sales were $44.6 billion and Services revenue was $27.4 billion.

Until yesterday, Apple’s stock had languished for the year. A wave of good news led to Cramer’s positive comments and to the new rally.

Apple Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © frender / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Jim Cramer Worries About Apple in China
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 4, 2025

Jim Cramer Worries About Apple in China

Jim Cramer's analysis of how tariffs would hurt the economy named only one company. The iPhone and other Apple products…
Apple Gains 50% Of US Smart Phone Revenue
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 3, 2024

Apple Gains 50% Of US Smart Phone Revenue

Go into a Verizon (NYSE: VZ) or AT&T (NYSE: T) store—smartphones from Samsung, Google Kyrocera, and Motorola. And the list…
Apple’s Tremendous Lead in Global Smartphone Revenue
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 8, 2025

Apple’s Tremendous Lead in Global Smartphone Revenue

New data reveals that Apple has the lion's share of global smartphone revenue. That lead comes almost exclusively from iPhone…
Jim Cramer Says China Will Hit Apple Hard
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 22, 2025

Jim Cramer Says China Will Hit Apple Hard

Jim Cramer believes America’s disintegrating relationship with China will badly hurt Apple stock. He hopes that tariffs will be cut,…
What’s Up With Apple: Stock Up Than 12% in Q2, Lost Share in Korea, and More
Paul Ausick | Jul 1, 2021

What’s Up With Apple: Stock Up Than 12% in Q2, Lost Share in Korea, and More

Apple stock had a much better second calendar quarter of 2021. Yet, there is still a lot of catching up…
Apple Rises 68%, Pulling Dow to All-Time High
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 16, 2019

Apple Rises 68%, Pulling Dow to All-Time High

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) shares have risen by 68.48% to $265.76 in 2019. This outpaces any stock in the Dow…
iPhone Success Is Key to Smartphone Future
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 30, 2024

iPhone Success Is Key to Smartphone Future

Apple is likely to lead a surge in global smartphone sales in the coming year. Foldable and AI-enabled phones are…
Apple iPhone Sales Plunge in China
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 5, 2024

Apple iPhone Sales Plunge in China

Apple has done well with iPhone sales in China for years, but its fortunes took a considerable turn for the…
Apple’s China Problem
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 20, 2024

Apple’s China Problem

Only a small portion of Apple's revenue comes from China, a critical market. The iPhone maker has a lot of…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 24,205,867
+$8.97
+15.46%
$66.97
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 41,343,135
+$1.98
+10.81%
$20.30
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 17,000,003
+$1.94
+8.58%
$24.56
Gartner
IT Vol: 446,748
+$20.33
+8.49%
$259.81
Danaher
DHR Vol: 5,963,279
+$15.99
+7.67%
$224.38

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,320,884
-$9.12
9.61%
$85.77
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 10,312,048
-$11.96
7.57%
$146.10
Quest Diagnostics
DGX Vol: 1,106,467
-$9.25
4.86%
$181.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,027,277
-$3.91
4.06%
$92.24
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,196,175
-$7.73
3.98%
$186.51