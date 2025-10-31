S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Apple Is Failing in China

By Douglas A. McIntyre
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) just posted excellent quarterly results. The stock rose 2%. It still lags most of the mega-tech stocks, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon. One reason may be its major failure to grow in China, the world’s largest smartphone market.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) just posted excellent quarterly results, which boosted the stock.

  • Yet, Apple’s performance in China is poor for two main reasons.

Apple’s revenue rose 8% in the quarter to $102.5 billion. It is the first time its quarterly income has risen above $100 billion. Per-share earnings rose 13% to $1.85. The company also said it expects strong results in the current quarter, which includes the holidays.

Additional positive news is that Services revenue rose from $25.0 billion to $28.8 billion. The Services business is considered a key to Apple’s future because of its large margins.

However, Apple’s revenue in China, which it calls Greater China, fell to $14.5 billion from $15.0 billion. It was the only region where revenue dropped. China has 975 million smartphone users, while the United States has 310 million.

Apple’s position in China is poor for two main reasons. The first is local competition. Competitors with double-digit market share include Huawei, Vivo, and Xiaomi, according to research firm Counterpoint. Apple lags these in market share.

Some experts believe that Apple lags in China because it does not have a strong artificial intelligence service in the iPhone. All of its competitors do.

