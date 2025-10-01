Top Wall Street Analysts Predict These 3 Tech Stocks Will Surge 200%

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Tech stocks have delivered stellar returns over the past two and a half years, and gains that seemed outlandish back then have materialized and then some. Many believe this momentum may continue for years if Wall Street remains undeterred by concerns of an “AI bubble,” just like how investors didn’t bother with the Fed’s “irrational exuberance” warning in 1996.

And many who didn’t listen to that warning ended up winning big in the end. Even the Dot Cum bubble’s implosion didn’t significantly bring down the Nasdaq below 1996 levels. If AI efficiency gains end up boosting the economy like the internet did by creating new avenues, further gains are certainly ahead.

Analysts are making ambitious bets on where these tech stocks can go in the next year. None of these analysts has a crystal ball, and it wouldn’t be wise to trust price targets blindly. But, it’s still worth looking into if you are looking for multibagger gains. Here are three tech stocks with price targets implying over 200% upside:

Redwire (RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is a space company that sells space infrastructure components. This industry has been growing rapidly in recent years and has accelerated significantly in 2025, with the military increasingly becoming interested in augmenting its capabilities in orbit.

There were just 102 orbital launches per year, and this figure soared to 259 launches in 2024. So far in 2025, there have been 215 orbital launches. It is very likely that the 2020s will be the decade that finally surpasses the 1970s space race figure of 1,233 orbital launches.

Space companies are gaining big from this megatrend. The space sector is expected to. be worth $1.8 trillion by 2035.

RDW stock is up 40% in the past year and has had some ups and downs along the way. Bulls believe it is far from its true potential. The consensus price target is $18.07, implying almost 101% upside potential from here. The higher price target comes from a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst at $28, which implies ~212% upside from here. This analyst had a 73.5% success rate at the time.

If Redwire lands big contracts from the expanding space industry and executes, it’s very possible RDW stock gets there. In fact, the stock peaked at nearly $24 earlier this year.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) does two main things. It does data science by running a cloud platform that lets companies tag, value, and sell their data (or data-derived assets) as blockchain tokens. It sells computing software and has its hands on audio tech, or acoustic science.

DVLT stock has historically been in a rough patch, but has done quite well recently. The stock broke out significantly in the past month, up over 230%. This surge puts the stock price just over $1, which is the Nasdaq minimum listing requirement.

The company recently secured a $150 million investment from Scilex Holding Company to “Build Supercomputer and Launch Independent Data Exchanges”. It also received a “multi-million” resource commitment from IBM (NYSE:IBM), “including engineering, technical sales, and quantum computing expertise, to support Datavault’s platform development and go-to-market growth”.

Keep in mind that the entire market cap today is $203.7 million. If it keeps landing investments and contracts, a multibagger may be brewing.

The consensus price target of $7 implies 542.2% upside potential. The highest price target is $11.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI Holdings is likely the riskiest of the three stocks you can buy into. MSAI stock is still below the Nasdaq listing requirement, and a reverse stock split may happen to regain compliance.

The company sells thermal, acoustic, vibration, and laser sensors, plus the cloud/edge software that turns the raw data into “fix-it-before-it-breaks” alerts for big industrial plants.

The software business has the most potential here, but the company is still loss-making. If you want a lottery ticket on industrial AI with a real (but thin) installed base and a credible tech stack, MSAI stock is worth going for. Onshoring and tariffs may lead to more contracts in the future as companies rush to automate.

The consensus price target of $2.5 implies 287.6% upside potential.