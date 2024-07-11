10 Largest Homes in America and How Much Each Costs Elevated Images / iStock via Getty Images

America is known as a land of excess—from pop culture to mega-mansions, wealth and luxury are paramount markers of success in our society. Despite “the COVID years,” the U.S. historically only had pockets of wealth congregating in the metro areas. In 2024, however, finding a suffering real estate market anywhere is challenging as property values hold steady and grow. Below, you will find the 10 largest homes in America and the costs of each.

Why We’re Writing This

We know investors and real estate mavens want to see where the money in our country lives and when it shifts around geographically. By showcasing the 10 largest homes in America, you can understand how construction costs have shifted over time while admiring architectural choices and regional influences. When appropriate, we will update you on any massive changes to our lists; this one is current until 2024.

Methodology

When creating the list for this article, we sourced information from leading real estate sites and local market indexes, like Redfin and Zillow. Our findings lined up most closely with those of Largest.org site. Below are the top 10 largest homes in America, with number 1 being the largest.

10. Versailles

Source: Brandi Lyon Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Size: 85,000 square feet

85,000 square feet Location: Windermere, Florida

Windermere, Florida Year Built: 2004

2004 Features: An astounding 13 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms, and a 30-car garage

An astounding 13 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms, and a 30-car garage Cost: $75M+

Considered one of the largest single-family homes in the United States, this stunner in Windermere is still under construction. What began in 2004 has become a never-ending slew of delayed projects and funding. The 2008 financial crisis and other supply chain issues have held up the completion of this French look-a-like for decades. Equipped with a 30-car garage and a remarkable 23 bathrooms, this impressive mansion deserves to make the list.

9. Meadow Brook Hall

Source: Wm. Chris Rowland, II / Wikimedia Commons

Size: 88,000 square feet

88,000 square feet Location: Rochester Hills, Michigan

Rochester Hills, Michigan Year Built: 1929

1929 Features: 110 rooms, European-style architecture, lush gardens

110 rooms, European-style architecture, lush gardens Cost: $4M

Constructed between 1926 and 1929 and designed in Tudor Revival style, this gorgeous Michigan mansion is surrounded by lush gardens and greenways. Built for about $4M, equivalent to approximately $60M today, the home was commissioned by the widow of auto-pioneer John Dodge. It’s now a historical landmark open for tours and viewing.

8. Shadow Lawn

Source: Zeete / Wikimedia Commons

Size: 90,000 square feet

90,000 square feet Location: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Year Built: 1927

1927 Features: 52-room palace

52-room palace Cost: $10.5M

Designated a historic landmark in 1985, this mega-mansion replaced the original version burnt down by a fire in 1903. Built originally for Hubert T. Parson, then president of the F.W. Woolworth Company, the home boasts an unbelievable 52 rooms and 110,000 square feet of space. While it only cost a mere $10.5M to construct in 1927, this palace would be estimated at around $160M to create today. It now serves as an administrative building for Monmouth University.

7. Cornelius Vanderbilt II House

Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com

Size: 125,339 square feet

125,339 square feet Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Year Built: 1895

1895 Features: 70 rooms,

70 rooms, Cost: $7M

In 1994, this beautiful Vanderbilt residence, often called The Breakers, was designated a historical landmark. Used as a summer residence with 70 rooms, extensive gardens, and gorgeous water views, it would likely cost upwards of $220M to construct today. Designed in Renaissasaine Italian style, The Breakers welcomes tourists in daily, as a museum open to the public.

6. Winterthur

Source: Derek Ramsey / Wikimedia Commons

Size: 96,582 square feet

96,582 square feet Location: Winterthur, Delaware

Winterthur, Delaware Year Built: 1837, 1931 (expanded)

1837, 1931 (expanded) Features: 175 rooms, extensive art collection, 60-acre garden

175 rooms, extensive art collection, 60-acre garden Cost: N/A

Formerly the home of Henry Francis Du Pont and significantly expanded between 1928 and 1931, this massive home is known mostly for Du Pont’s American decorative arts collection and 60-acre garden. Now designated a national historic landmark, Winterthur welcomes guests worldwide to its educational programs, museum, and gardens.

5. Arden House

Source: Peter Bond / Wikimedia Commons

Size: 97,188 square feet

97,188 square feet Location: Harriman, New York

Harriman, New York Year Built: 1905-1909

1905-1909 Features: 97 rooms, combining Tudor and Elizabethan architectural styles

97 rooms, combining Tudor and Elizabethan architectural styles Cost: $2M

The estate’s $2M construction cost would be closer to $60M today, featuring extensive gardens, a large conservatory, a private lake, and many outer buildings. Guests enjoy stunning views of the surrounding Hudson Highlands and Hudson River, as the property is used for conferences and retreats today.

4. Whitemarsh Hall

Size: 147,000 square feet

147,000 square feet Location: Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania Year Built : 1916-1921 (demolished, 1980)

: 1916-1921 (demolished, 1980) Features: 147 rooms, marble, intricate plaster ceilings

147 rooms, marble, intricate plaster ceilings Cost: $10M

Spanning over 147,000 square feet with 147 rooms decorated in marble, detailed woodwork, and dramatic plaster ceilings, it stood as one of the country’s largest private residences. The mansion itself sits on over 300,000 acres of land. Designed by architect Horace Trumbauer and surrounded by expansive gardens curated by Jacques Gréber, Whitemarsh Hall was a social hub, hosting extravagant gatherings for America’s elite.

3. The One

Source: Wallace Lin / Wikimedia Commons

Size: 105,000 square feet

105,000 square feet Location: Bel Air, Beverly Hills, CA

Bel Air, Beverly Hills, CA Year Built: 2021

2021 Features: Nightclub, bowling alley, multiple pools

Nightclub, bowling alley, multiple pools Cost: $500M+

Completed around 2021, this mega-mansion boasts extravagant interiors and state-of-the-art amenities. It features a nightclub, bowling alley, movie theater, and expansive indoor and outdoor pools. Set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles skyline, “The One” exemplifies the ultimate in contemporary residential design and represents a new standard of luxury living.

2. Oheka Castle

Source: OhekaCastle / Wikimedia Commons

Size: 109,000 square feet

109,000 square feet Location: Huntington, New York

Huntington, New York Year Built: 1914-1919

1914-1919 Features: 127 rooms, lush gardens, fountains, and a reflecting pool

127 rooms, lush gardens, fountains, and a reflecting pool Cost: $11M

This 127-room estate is an example of French château-style architecture and would cost the equivalent of approximately $160 million to build it today. Adorned with marble fireplaces and intricate woodwork, set atop 443 acres, its expansive grounds feature lush gardens and a reflecting pool. Once a vibrant social center, Oheka Castle is now a luxury hotel and event space.

1. Biltmore Estate

Source: Courtesy of David Beren via Flywheel Publishing

Size: 178,926 square feet

178,926 square feet Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Year Built: 1889-1895

1889-1895 Features: 250 rooms, 65 fireplaces, an indoor swimming pool, and a bowling alley

250 rooms, 65 fireplaces, an indoor swimming pool, and a bowling alley Cost: $6M

Rounding out our list at number 1 is an iconic symbol of Gilded Age opulence, designed in the Châteauesque style by architect Richard Morris Hunt; the estate is America’s largest privately-owned residence. Biltmore is America’s first managed forest across 8,000 acres, showcasing Vanderbilt’s vision for the outdoors and sustainability. Today, Biltmore is a National Historic Landmark, open for tours and guests.

Conclusion

The 10 largest homes in America exemplify their respective eras’ trends and historical significance. From the iconic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, to the modern marvel “The One” in Bel Air, California, each mansion reflects the vision and wealth of its builders and the period in which it was built. These estates not only showcase architectural brilliance and luxurious amenities but also serve as cultural landmarks and post markers for regional wealth centers in our country.