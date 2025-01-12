Apple's Stock Too Expensive On Sell Off Threat 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world’s most valuable company based on its market cap. Based on trouble in China alone, its stock is way too expensive.

Apple is worth $3.58 trillion as its shares have risen 28% in the last year which is about as much as the Nasdaq. That’s just ahead of surging NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has a market cap of $3.33 trillion.

The primary challenge to Apple is its performance in China. It has struggled in a country which has almost one billion smartphone subscribers which is almost three times greater than the US figure.

Ming-Chi Kuo an analyst of China’s TF Securities recently wrote “In December 2024, overall smartphone shipments in China were about flat vs. those in December 2023; however, iPhone shipments dropped by about 10–12% YoY, reflecting a continued slide in Apple’s Chinese market share.” He also reported that Apple has been “cautious” when talking with its Chinese suppliers.

Apple’s challenge is deepened by a level of competition it does not have anywhere else in the world. According to a report by tech research firm Counterpoint, Apple’s market share is below that of China-based vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, HONOR, and Oppo. There is little evidence that Apple has gained ground on any of these. Last year, Apple CEO Time Cook said China was “critical” to his company’s future during a speech on a trip there.

Apple’s quarterly numbers show its China struggles. Its global revenue rose 6% year over year to $94.9 billion. “Greater China” revenue was flat at $15 billion.

Apple has two other primary challenges. The first is iPhone sales overall. The next quarter that it reports will have Apple 16 sales for the entire period. In the last reported quarter, the iPhone 16 was not available.

Finally, Apple’s first push into AI is its “Apple Intelligence” product. While it improves some iPhone features, it is not a major step forward. And, it will not add to enterprise sales the way it has already at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) which offer a wide range of products to corporate customers,

Apple’s revenue faces too many challenges, and has too few opportunities for growth. That points to a stock selloff when its posts its next set of numbers,

