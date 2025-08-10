$100 Billion Buys 12% Increase In Apple's Shares 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Two things happened to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) last week. Its shares, which have been weak compared to those of other mega-tech companies, rose 12%, And, CEO Tim Cook went to The White House and pledged an investment of $100 billion in US businesses and factories. The commitment covers the next four years.

Key Points Apple Offer Helps With Tariffs

Full Investment of $600 Billion

Apple actually said the investment was $600 billion and would add 450,000 jobs at suppliers and “partners” across all 50 states. The $100 billion simply increased an already committed total. “Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program,”Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said in a company statement.

Cook needed to make the move for business purposes. The Trump Administration had Apple on the ropes. President Trump had publicly stated that Apple was doing too much of its manufacturing overseas. On May 23, the President said, “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else.”

Apple is not the first US company threatened by the President. He attacked Walmart (NYSE: WMT) for saying it would pass tariffs costs on to its customers. The President said he expected America’s largest company to “eat the tariffs.” Consumers were not to be harmed financially by his trade policies, he insisted.

CNBC came up with a different take on what happened last week, but one that is not terribly different from the one made here. The financial TV network pointed out that Apple’s stock had its best week since 2020 after Tim Cook visited The White House

What did happen last week was a change in the fortunes of Apple shareholders, at least for the moment. Even with the announcement, Apple’s stock is down 8% this year. Earlier in 2025, it was down almost 30%. Investors believed, and may still believe, that Apple lags its rivals in AI adoption. They did, however, get what may be a brief rest.

