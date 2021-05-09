A $10,000 Savings On This Car, And Other Big Auto Discounts In May

Car prices have risen very sharply over the last several months. The industry cratered after the COVID-19 pandemic began and did not begin to recover until late last year. Pent-up demand, low car loan interest rates, and falling inventories due to a slowdown in the production of chips that help run them have dried up supply nationwide.

Both new car and used car prices are at all-time highs. This has not stopped manufacturers from offering huge discounts in a few cases. While the reasons differ from model to model, the savings across the discounted vehicles can be well into the thousands of dollars.

The car that carries the largest discount as May begins is the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV according to a new analysis from Edmunds entitled “Biggest May Discounts”. The car is to be upgraded for 2022, and that could be the reason. Nevertheless, the May discount on the Bolt is $9,867, or 24% below the MSRP of $41,412. Or, buyers can wait for the 2020 model and get an improved price as well. According to Car And Driver:

It’s not just less expensive, though. The 2022 Bolt has been improved based on customer feedback, GM says, claiming the seats are more comfortable and the interior is more contemporary.

Some of the other deals for May:

Biggest SUV Discounts

2021 GMC Terrain–

Average MSRP: $34,801

Average Discount:

$5,244 (-15%)

2021 Chevrolet Equinox–

Average MSRP:

$31,442

Average Discount:

$4,702 (-15%)

2021 Buick Encore GX–

Average MSRP:

$29,405

Average Discount:

$3,433 (-12%)

2021 Hyundai Kona–

Average MSRP:

$30,161

Average Discount:

$3,170 (-10%)

2021 Hyundai Tucson–

Average MSRP:

$30,161

Average Discount:

$3,170 (-10%)

2021 Jeep Cherokee–

Average MSRP:

$34,503

Average Discount:

$3,143 (-9%)

2021 Nissan Murano–

Average MSRP:

$42,091

Average Discount:

$3,591 (-9%)

2021 Kia Soul–

Average MSRP:

$22,340

Average Discount:

$2,081 (-9%)

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport–

Average MSRP:

$43,260

Average Discount:

$3,291 (-8%)