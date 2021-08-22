Most Affordable Cars in America

If you’re in the market for a new car but your budget is tight, then consider the humble sedan or compact crossover.

They might not turn heads on the highway, but they will reliably get you to your destination for a fraction of the cost and carbon footprint of a giant SUV. (Here are America’s most eco-friendly vehicles.)

According to vehicle pricing and information provider Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new automobile hit an all-time record high of $42,736 in July, an 8.2% increase from the same month in 2020.

COVID-19 drove up new vehicle prices as the pandemic choked global supply chains. This year, GM, Ford, Honda, and other automakers curbed North American vehicle production because of a global shortage of the microchips used to control many of the features and functions of modern passenger cars.

But the total average transaction price is just that, an average. Despite rising prices, there are plenty of vehicles on the market right now that cost half or less than the average. To determine the most affordable cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the base MSRP for all makes of major auto manufacturers selling in the United States using data from U.S. News and World Report. Prices are for the 2021 model year.

So If you’re willing to sacrifice space and cutting edge in-car technologies, then there are several reliable models to choose from for less than $22,000. Some of these cars are among the fastest-selling cars in America.

Here’s a list of the most affordable cars in America.