America's Best Used Car for the Money welcomia / iStock via Getty Images

How does one pick the “best used car”? Is it based on longevity? Is it based on features it had as a new car? Or is it based on how many units it sells each year? iSeeCars used none of these for its “Best Used Cars for the Money for 2024” report.

iSeeCar’s approach was to look at five- and 10-year-old models. It then reviewed low purchase prices for vehicles with at least 80,000 miles of remaining lifespan. The universe of cars was based on prices for over 1.1 million cars sold from September to December 2023. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said, “We’ve identified the models with the lowest purchase price and the longest remaining lifespan, providing shoppers with a list of used cars they can purchase and rely on for many years.” (See which cars have the best retention value.)

The Best Used Cars for the Money

Source: JFsPic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The best five-year-old model listed was the Chevrolet Trax. It has an average price of $17,274 and a 120,000-mile lifespan remaining. The Toyota Avalon was the best 10-year-old used car for the money, with an average price of $16,986 and 124,000 miles of remaining lifespan.

These are the best five-year-old cars for the money:

Model Price per 10k Miles Average Price Remaining Lifespan (Miles) Chevrolet Trax $1,442 $17,274 119,833 Honda Fit $1,473 $19,049 129,319 Honda Insight $1,485 $22,109 148,885 Buick Encore $1,492 $18,632 124,852 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport $1,498 $17,199 114,789 Honda Accord $1,542 $24,074 156,146 Honda CR-V $1,588 $25,434 160,207 Honda Ridgeline $1,647 $30,026 182,288 Toyota Avalon $1,694 $29,118 171,839 Jeep Renegade $1,716 $20,026 116,728

These are the best 10-year-old cars for the money:

Model Price per 10k Miles Average Price Remaining Lifespan (Miles) Toyota Avalon $1,369 $16,986 124,119 Honda CR-V $1,417 $15,726 110,976 Honda Accord $1,427 $15,069 105,602 Mazda CX-9 $1,453 $12,796 88,035 Lincoln MKX $1,481 $14,999 101,295 Lexus GS 350 $1,513 $20,474 135,277 Toyota Prius c $1,539 $13,065 84,882 Buick Encore $1,550 $12,784 82,471 Honda Ridgeline $1,595 $20,257 127,038 Lexus CT 200h $1,623 $16,390 100,997

How to Retire Early With Dividends (sponsored) Finding a good financial advisor today may be the key to a richer tomorrow. With bonds yielding 5% (or more!), and some stocks paying 7%, finding the right one can be the key to retiring early. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!