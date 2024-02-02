America's Best Used Car for the Money

How does one pick the “best used car”? Is it based on longevity? Is it based on features it had as a new car? Or is it based on how many units it sells each year? iSeeCars used none of these for its “Best Used Cars for the Money for 2024” report.
iSeeCar’s approach was to look at five- and 10-year-old models. It then reviewed low purchase prices for vehicles with at least 80,000 miles of remaining lifespan. The universe of cars was based on prices for over 1.1 million cars sold from September to December 2023. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said, “We’ve identified the models with the lowest purchase price and the longest remaining lifespan, providing shoppers with a list of used cars they can purchase and rely on for many years.” (See which cars have the best retention value.)
The Best Used Cars for the Money
The best five-year-old model listed was the Chevrolet Trax. It has an average price of $17,274 and a 120,000-mile lifespan remaining. The Toyota Avalon was the best 10-year-old used car for the money, with an average price of $16,986 and 124,000 miles of remaining lifespan.
These are the best five-year-old cars for the money:
|Model
|Price per 10k Miles
|Average Price
|Remaining Lifespan (Miles)
|Chevrolet Trax
|$1,442
|$17,274
|119,833
|Honda Fit
|$1,473
|$19,049
|129,319
|Honda Insight
|$1,485
|$22,109
|148,885
|Buick Encore
|$1,492
|$18,632
|124,852
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|$1,498
|$17,199
|114,789
|Honda Accord
|$1,542
|$24,074
|156,146
|Honda CR-V
|$1,588
|$25,434
|160,207
|Honda Ridgeline
|$1,647
|$30,026
|182,288
|Toyota Avalon
|$1,694
|$29,118
|171,839
|Jeep Renegade
|$1,716
|$20,026
|116,728
These are the best 10-year-old cars for the money:
|Model
|Price per 10k Miles
|Average Price
|Remaining Lifespan (Miles)
|Toyota Avalon
|$1,369
|$16,986
|124,119
|Honda CR-V
|$1,417
|$15,726
|110,976
|Honda Accord
|$1,427
|$15,069
|105,602
|Mazda CX-9
|$1,453
|$12,796
|88,035
|Lincoln MKX
|$1,481
|$14,999
|101,295
|Lexus GS 350
|$1,513
|$20,474
|135,277
|Toyota Prius c
|$1,539
|$13,065
|84,882
|Buick Encore
|$1,550
|$12,784
|82,471
|Honda Ridgeline
|$1,595
|$20,257
|127,038
|Lexus CT 200h
|$1,623
|$16,390
|100,997
