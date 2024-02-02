Autos

America's Best Used Car for the Money

used cars
welcomia / iStock via Getty Images
Douglas A. McIntyre
Published:

How does one pick the “best used car”? Is it based on longevity? Is it based on features it had as a new car? Or is it based on how many units it sells each year? iSeeCars used none of these for its “Best Used Cars for the Money for 2024” report.

iSeeCar’s approach was to look at five- and 10-year-old models. It then reviewed low purchase prices for vehicles with at least 80,000 miles of remaining lifespan. The universe of cars was based on prices for over 1.1 million cars sold from September to December 2023. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said, “We’ve identified the models with the lowest purchase price and the longest remaining lifespan, providing shoppers with a list of used cars they can purchase and rely on for many years.” (See which cars have the best retention value.)

The Best Used Cars for the Money

used car
Source: JFsPic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
A Chevrolet Trax

The best five-year-old model listed was the Chevrolet Trax. It has an average price of $17,274 and a 120,000-mile lifespan remaining. The Toyota Avalon was the best 10-year-old used car for the money, with an average price of $16,986 and 124,000 miles of remaining lifespan.

These are the best five-year-old cars for the money:

Model Price per 10k Miles Average Price Remaining Lifespan (Miles)
Chevrolet Trax $1,442 $17,274 119,833
Honda Fit $1,473 $19,049 129,319
Honda Insight $1,485 $22,109 148,885
Buick Encore $1,492 $18,632 124,852
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport $1,498 $17,199 114,789
Honda Accord $1,542 $24,074 156,146
Honda CR-V $1,588 $25,434 160,207
Honda Ridgeline $1,647 $30,026 182,288
Toyota Avalon $1,694 $29,118 171,839
Jeep Renegade $1,716 $20,026 116,728

These are the best 10-year-old cars for the money:

Model Price per 10k Miles Average Price Remaining Lifespan (Miles)
Toyota Avalon $1,369 $16,986 124,119
Honda CR-V $1,417 $15,726 110,976
Honda Accord $1,427 $15,069 105,602
Mazda CX-9 $1,453 $12,796 88,035
Lincoln MKX $1,481 $14,999 101,295
Lexus GS 350 $1,513 $20,474 135,277
Toyota Prius c $1,539 $13,065 84,882
Buick Encore $1,550 $12,784 82,471
Honda Ridgeline $1,595 $20,257 127,038
Lexus CT 200h $1,623 $16,390 100,997

How to Retire Early With Dividends (sponsored)

Finding a good financial advisor today may be the key to a richer tomorrow. With bonds yielding 5% (or more!), and some stocks paying 7%, finding the right one can be the key to retiring early.

Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Autos, best used cars, Chevrolet Trax, iSeeCars, Toyota Avalon

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

The World's Largest Car Company Is Toyota

Lucid In Trouble After Tesla's Fall

Ford Shares Beaten Down By EV Failure

America's Best Car