83 Cars That Start With the Letter M

Different_Brian / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Kathryn Koehler
Published:

Rev up your curiosity and fasten your seatbelt as we embark on a journey through the majestic multitude of motorized marvels that start with the magnificent letter M. From sleek machines that hug curves with a Midas touch to monumental off-road monsters that master mountains, the automotive world is rife with M models. Prepare to meet these motorized maestros and mechanical masterpieces as 24/7 Wall St. presents our list of 83 cars that start with the letter M, highlighting our 10 favorites, alphabetically.

MPV

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
In many places, MPVs are used as taxis.
  • Brand: Mazda
  • in production:1988-2016
  • MSRP: $10,989/original base sticker

The MPV, short for Multi-Purpose Vehicle, was a minivan produced by Mazda. Introduced in 1988, the MPV underwent multiple redesigns. Initially featuring rear-wheel-drive, later generations transitioned to a front-wheel-drive configuration. The MPV was praised for its versatile seating arrangements, spacious interior, and sliding rear doors. The MPV provided a blend of practicality and reliability. Though it was available in Japan through 2016, the MPV was retired in North America in 2006, replaced by the Mazda CX-9.

MR2

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The Toyota MR2 was a flashy, head-turning sports car.
  • Brand: Toyota
  • in production: 1984-2005
  • MSRP: $11,194/original base sticker

Introduced in 1984, the MR2, Midship Runabout 2-seater, was a flashy, head-turning sports car produced by Toyota. A mid-engine model with rear-wheel-drive and a lightweight chassis, the MR2 was built for speed, but with an efficient 4-cylinder engine. The model underwent so many cosmetic design updates that it was practically unrecognizable by the time it was retired in 2005.

Malibu

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
Introduced in 2016, the 9th generation Malibu is the first to offer a hybrid model, though it was discontinued in 2020 due to lackluster sales.
  • Brand: Chevrolet
  • in production: 1964-1983; 1997-
  • MSRP: $2,230/original base sticker

Over the years, the Malibu has undergone several redesigns and updates, evolving into a contemporary and stylish family sedan. Produced by Chevrolet, the Malibu appeals to a range of drivers thanks to its reliability and efficiency. Introduced in 1964 as the Chevelle Malibu, the model was an instant success. Available in coupes, sedans, and convertibles, the early generations were built for speed with V-8s under the hood, and tricked-out interiors, including factory-installed 8-track tape players! Introduced in 2016, the 9th generation Malibu is the first to offer a hybrid model, though it was discontinued in 2020 due to lackluster sales.

Marlin

Source: Christopher Ziemnowicz, Public Domain/WikimediaCommons
The Marlin featured a long hood and a sloping rear roofline.
  • Brand: Rambler
  • in production: 1965-1967
  • MSRP: $3,100/original base sticker

The Rambler Marlin was produced by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Introduced as a sporty fastback version of the Rambler Classic, the Marlin featured a sloping rear roofline. It came equipped with either six-cylinder or V-8 engine options. The Marlin’s unique styling, characterized by its sweeping roofline set it apart. Despite its innovative design, the Marlin faced challenges in the market and the was discontinued after only 2 years.

 Matador

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The Matador was prominent in NASCAR racing during the 1970s, earning a reputation as a contender.
  • Brand: American Motors Corporation
  • in production: 1970-1978
  • MSRP: $3,492/ base 1971 station wagon

The Matador was a mid-size car produced by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Initially introduced as a successor to the AMC Rebel, the Matador was available in various body styles, including a two-door coupe, four-door sedan, and station wagon. The Matador was prominent in NASCAR racing during the 1970s, earning a reputation as a contender. In addition to its racing achievements, the Matador was also a popular police car. The AMC Matador faced the challenges of a changing automotive landscape and was discontinued in 1978.

 Maverick

Source: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons
Initially offered with inline-six and V8 engine choices, later generations of the Maverick sported a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine.
  • Brand: Ford
  • in production: 1969-1977
  • MSRP: $1,995/ original base sticker

The Maverick is a compact car produced by Ford. The first generation of the Maverick was introduced in 1969 as a response to the growing demand for smaller, more fuel-efficient cars. It featured a straightforward design, available in both a two-door coupe and a four-door sedan, gaining popularity quickly. Initially offered with inline-six and V8 engine choices, the later generations sported a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine. Originally slated to be replaced by the Granada in 1975, thanks to the Maverick’s popularity, Ford continued to produce the model for two more years. Disambiguation: In 2021, Ford revived the Maverick name for a new compact pickup truck. The modern Maverick is a hybrid, combining efficiency with utility.

Maxima

Source: Coast-to-Coast / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Throughout several design updates, the Maxima consistently featured a powerful V6 engine, a sporty design, and a comfortable interior.
  • Brand: Nissan
  • in production: 1980-2023
  • MSRP: $10,879/ original base sticker

All hale the Nissan Maxima, which we have come to bid a fond adieu. The Maxima, a midsize sedan that has been part of Nissan’s lineup since 1980, was retired in 2023 due to sagging sales. However, in its heyday, the Maxima was positioned as an upscale, performance-oriented sedan that was a strong seller in the North American market. Throughout several design updates, the Maxima consistently featured a powerful V6 engine, a sporty design, and a comfortable interior. Wait. News of the Maxima’s death has been blown out of proportion. Nissan has revived the Maxima name with a newly designed electric Maxima, available in 2025.

Menlo

Chicago Auto Show Holds Its Media Preview Before Weekend Opening
Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Chevrolet is going all in on their electric car line, as evidenced by the electric Corvette, pictured.
  • Brand: Chevrolet
  • in production: 2019-
  • MSRP: $23,000/ original base sticker

The Menlo is an electric compact crossover produced by General Motors for the Chinese market. Introduced in 2019, the Menlo represents Chevy’s entry into the electric vehicle market. The Menlo is equipped with an electric powertrain, providing emissions-free driving as part of the global shift towards electric mobility. Its compact size and electric capabilities make it practical for urban commuting, while its 250-mile range makes it suitable for day tripping.

 Miata

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The standard 4-cylinder engine makes the Miata both affordable and fuel-efficient.
  • Brand: Mazda
  • in production: 1989-
  • MSRP: $13,800/original base sticker

The Miata is a lightweight, two-seater sports car manufactured by Mazda. Since its debut in 1989, it has gained a reputation as a model that embodies the classic roadster spirit with rear-wheel-drive. agile handling, and convertible soft top or retractable hardtop options. The standard 4-cylinder engine makes the Miata both affordable and fuel-efficient. The Miata continues to make new fans, and with a 2024 model priced at 30K, it is more accessible than most 2-seater roadsters.

Mustang

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The Mustang is embraced worldwide, as a symbol of American muscle and performance.
  • Brand: Ford
  • in production: 1965-
  • MSRP: $2,368/ original base sticker

The Mustang, an iconic American muscle car produced by Ford, made its debut in 1964 and quickly became a symbol of power, performance, and style. Available in coupes and convertibles, the Mustang offers a range of powerful engine options, from fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinders to high-performance V8s. The Mustang is embraced worldwide, as a symbol of American muscle and performance.

List of Cars That Start With the Letter M

Number Brand Model In Production
1. Acura MDX 2000-
2. AMC Matador 1970-1978
3. BMW M1 1978-1981: 453 units
4. Chevrolet Malibu 1964-1983; 1997-
5. Chevrolet Malibu Maxx 2004-2007
6. Chevrolet Master 1933-1942
7. Chevrolet Matiz 1998-2018
8. Chevrolet Menlo 2020-
9. Chevrolet Mercury 1933; 1934-36 as Chevrolet Standard Six
10. Chevrolet Meriva 2003-2017 aka Opel Meriva
11. Chevrolet Montana 2003-2021; 2023-
12. Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1969-1987; 1994-2008
13. Chevrolet Monza 1974-1980
14. Chevrolet Move 2008-  available in Egypt only
15. Chevrolet MW 2000-2003; 2006-2010
16. Dodge Meadowbrook 1949-1954
17. Ford Maverick 1969-1977
18. Ford Mondeo 1992- aka Ford Contour and Ford Fusion
19. Ford Mustang 1964-
20. Ford Mustang-Mach E 2021-
21. Honda Mobilio 2001-2008
22. Honda Mobilio Spike 2002-2007
23. Hyundai Marcia 1993-1998
24. Hyundai Maxcruz 2000- aka Hyundai Santa Cruz
25. Hyundai Mistra 2013-2023
26. Hyundai Mufasa 2023-
27. Jaguar Mark 1 1955-1959
28. Jaguar Mark 2 1959-1967; 1967-1969
29. Jaguar Mark IV 1936-1949
30. Jaguar Mark V 1948-1951
31. Jaguar Mark VII 1950-1956
32. Jaguar Mark VIII 1956-1958
33. Jaguar Mark IX 1958-1961
34. Jaguar Mark X 1961-1970
35. Kia Magentis 2000-2010
36. Kia Mentor 1992-2003
37. Kia Mohave 2008-
38. Mazda Metro 1996-2019
39. Mazda Miata 1989-
40. Mazda Millenia 1993-2002
41. Mazda Mizer 1971-1976
42. Mazda Montrose 1978-1982
43. Mazda MPV 1988-2016
44. Mazda MX-3 1991-1998
45. Mazda MX-5 1989-
46. Mazda MX-6 1987-1997
47. Mazda MX-30 2020-
48. Mercury M-series 1947-1968
49. Mercury Marauder 1963-965; 196-1970; 200-2004
50. Mercury Mariner 2004-2010
51. Mercury Marquis 1967-1986
52. Mercury Medalist 1956; 1958
53. Mercury Messenger concept car
54. Mercury Meta One concept car
55. Mercury Meteor 1961-1963
56. Mercury Milan 2006-2011
57. Mercury Monarch 1975-1980
58. Mercury Montclair 1955-1960; 1964-1968
59. Mercury Montego 1968-1976; 2004-2007
60. Mercury Monterey 1952-1975; 2004-2007 as a minivan
61. Mercury Mountaineer 1916-2010
62. Mercury Mystique 1995-2000
63. Nash Metropolitan 1953-1961
64. Nissan Murano 2002-
65. Nissan Maxima 1980-2023
66. Porsche Macan 2014-
67. Rambler Marlin 1965-1967
68. Toyota Mirai 2014-
69. Toyota Macho 1960–1984, Venezuela-built Land Cruiser J40
70. Toyota Mark II 1968–2004, also known as the Corona Mark II
71. Toyota Mark II Blit 2002–2007
72. Toyota Mark II Qualis 1997–2002, upmarket version of Camry Gracia wagon
73. Toyota Mark 5 2004–2019
74. Toyota Mark X Zio 2007–2013
75. Toyota Master 1955–1956, also called the RR
76. Toyota MasterAce 1982–1991
77. Toyota Masterline 1962–1967
78. Toyota Matrix 2002–2014
79. Toyota Mega Cruiser 1996–2002
80. Toyota MiniAce 1967–1975
8. Toyota Model F 1984–1989, also called the Van, Tarago, Space Cruiser)
82. Toyota MR2 1984–2005
83. Toyota MR-S 1999–2007, Japanese version of the W30 MR2

 

 

