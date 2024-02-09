Rev up your curiosity and fasten your seatbelt as we embark on a journey through the majestic multitude of motorized marvels that start with the magnificent letter M. From sleek machines that hug curves with a Midas touch to monumental off-road monsters that master mountains, the automotive world is rife with M models. Prepare to meet these motorized maestros and mechanical masterpieces as 24/7 Wall St. presents our list of 83 cars that start with the letter M, highlighting our 10 favorites, alphabetically.
MPV
- Brand: Mazda
- in production:1988-2016
- MSRP: $10,989/original base sticker
The MPV, short for Multi-Purpose Vehicle, was a minivan produced by Mazda. Introduced in 1988, the MPV underwent multiple redesigns. Initially featuring rear-wheel-drive, later generations transitioned to a front-wheel-drive configuration. The MPV was praised for its versatile seating arrangements, spacious interior, and sliding rear doors. The MPV provided a blend of practicality and reliability. Though it was available in Japan through 2016, the MPV was retired in North America in 2006, replaced by the Mazda CX-9.
MR2
- Brand: Toyota
- in production: 1984-2005
- MSRP: $11,194/original base sticker
Introduced in 1984, the MR2, Midship Runabout 2-seater, was a flashy, head-turning sports car produced by Toyota. A mid-engine model with rear-wheel-drive and a lightweight chassis, the MR2 was built for speed, but with an efficient 4-cylinder engine. The model underwent so many cosmetic design updates that it was practically unrecognizable by the time it was retired in 2005.
Malibu
- Brand: Chevrolet
- in production: 1964-1983; 1997-
- MSRP: $2,230/original base sticker
Over the years, the Malibu has undergone several redesigns and updates, evolving into a contemporary and stylish family sedan. Produced by Chevrolet, the Malibu appeals to a range of drivers thanks to its reliability and efficiency. Introduced in 1964 as the Chevelle Malibu, the model was an instant success. Available in coupes, sedans, and convertibles, the early generations were built for speed with V-8s under the hood, and tricked-out interiors, including factory-installed 8-track tape players! Introduced in 2016, the 9th generation Malibu is the first to offer a hybrid model, though it was discontinued in 2020 due to lackluster sales.
Marlin
- Brand: Rambler
- in production: 1965-1967
- MSRP: $3,100/original base sticker
The Rambler Marlin was produced by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Introduced as a sporty fastback version of the Rambler Classic, the Marlin featured a sloping rear roofline. It came equipped with either six-cylinder or V-8 engine options. The Marlin’s unique styling, characterized by its sweeping roofline set it apart. Despite its innovative design, the Marlin faced challenges in the market and the was discontinued after only 2 years.
Matador
- Brand: American Motors Corporation
- in production: 1970-1978
- MSRP: $3,492/ base 1971 station wagon
The Matador was a mid-size car produced by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Initially introduced as a successor to the AMC Rebel, the Matador was available in various body styles, including a two-door coupe, four-door sedan, and station wagon. The Matador was prominent in NASCAR racing during the 1970s, earning a reputation as a contender. In addition to its racing achievements, the Matador was also a popular police car. The AMC Matador faced the challenges of a changing automotive landscape and was discontinued in 1978.
Maverick
- Brand: Ford
- in production: 1969-1977
- MSRP: $1,995/ original base sticker
The Maverick is a compact car produced by Ford. The first generation of the Maverick was introduced in 1969 as a response to the growing demand for smaller, more fuel-efficient cars. It featured a straightforward design, available in both a two-door coupe and a four-door sedan, gaining popularity quickly. Initially offered with inline-six and V8 engine choices, the later generations sported a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine. Originally slated to be replaced by the Granada in 1975, thanks to the Maverick’s popularity, Ford continued to produce the model for two more years. Disambiguation: In 2021, Ford revived the Maverick name for a new compact pickup truck. The modern Maverick is a hybrid, combining efficiency with utility.
Maxima
- Brand: Nissan
- in production: 1980-2023
- MSRP: $10,879/ original base sticker
All hale the Nissan Maxima, which we have come to bid a fond adieu. The Maxima, a midsize sedan that has been part of Nissan’s lineup since 1980, was retired in 2023 due to sagging sales. However, in its heyday, the Maxima was positioned as an upscale, performance-oriented sedan that was a strong seller in the North American market. Throughout several design updates, the Maxima consistently featured a powerful V6 engine, a sporty design, and a comfortable interior. Wait. News of the Maxima’s death has been blown out of proportion. Nissan has revived the Maxima name with a newly designed electric Maxima, available in 2025.
Menlo
- Brand: Chevrolet
- in production: 2019-
- MSRP: $23,000/ original base sticker
The Menlo is an electric compact crossover produced by General Motors for the Chinese market. Introduced in 2019, the Menlo represents Chevy’s entry into the electric vehicle market. The Menlo is equipped with an electric powertrain, providing emissions-free driving as part of the global shift towards electric mobility. Its compact size and electric capabilities make it practical for urban commuting, while its 250-mile range makes it suitable for day tripping.
Miata
- Brand: Mazda
- in production: 1989-
- MSRP: $13,800/original base sticker
The Miata is a lightweight, two-seater sports car manufactured by Mazda. Since its debut in 1989, it has gained a reputation as a model that embodies the classic roadster spirit with rear-wheel-drive. agile handling, and convertible soft top or retractable hardtop options. The standard 4-cylinder engine makes the Miata both affordable and fuel-efficient. The Miata continues to make new fans, and with a 2024 model priced at 30K, it is more accessible than most 2-seater roadsters.
Mustang
- Brand: Ford
- in production: 1965-
- MSRP: $2,368/ original base sticker
The Mustang, an iconic American muscle car produced by Ford, made its debut in 1964 and quickly became a symbol of power, performance, and style. Available in coupes and convertibles, the Mustang offers a range of powerful engine options, from fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinders to high-performance V8s. The Mustang is embraced worldwide, as a symbol of American muscle and performance.
List of Cars That Start With the Letter M
|Number
|Brand
|Model
|In Production
|1.
|Acura
|MDX
|2000-
|2.
|AMC
|Matador
|1970-1978
|3.
|BMW
|M1
|1978-1981: 453 units
|4.
|Chevrolet
|Malibu
|1964-1983; 1997-
|5.
|Chevrolet
|Malibu Maxx
|2004-2007
|6.
|Chevrolet
|Master
|1933-1942
|7.
|Chevrolet
|Matiz
|1998-2018
|8.
|Chevrolet
|Menlo
|2020-
|9.
|Chevrolet
|Mercury
|1933; 1934-36 as Chevrolet Standard Six
|10.
|Chevrolet
|Meriva
|2003-2017 aka Opel Meriva
|11.
|Chevrolet
|Montana
|2003-2021; 2023-
|12.
|Chevrolet
|Monte Carlo
|1969-1987; 1994-2008
|13.
|Chevrolet
|Monza
|1974-1980
|14.
|Chevrolet
|Move
|2008- available in Egypt only
|15.
|Chevrolet
|MW
|2000-2003; 2006-2010
|16.
|Dodge
|Meadowbrook
|1949-1954
|17.
|Ford
|Maverick
|1969-1977
|18.
|Ford
|Mondeo
|1992- aka Ford Contour and Ford Fusion
|19.
|Ford
|Mustang
|1964-
|20.
|Ford
|Mustang-Mach E
|2021-
|21.
|Honda
|Mobilio
|2001-2008
|22.
|Honda
|Mobilio Spike
|2002-2007
|23.
|Hyundai
|Marcia
|1993-1998
|24.
|Hyundai
|Maxcruz
|2000- aka Hyundai Santa Cruz
|25.
|Hyundai
|Mistra
|2013-2023
|26.
|Hyundai
|Mufasa
|2023-
|27.
|Jaguar
|Mark 1
|1955-1959
|28.
|Jaguar
|Mark 2
|1959-1967; 1967-1969
|29.
|Jaguar
|Mark IV
|1936-1949
|30.
|Jaguar
|Mark V
|1948-1951
|31.
|Jaguar
|Mark VII
|1950-1956
|32.
|Jaguar
|Mark VIII
|1956-1958
|33.
|Jaguar
|Mark IX
|1958-1961
|34.
|Jaguar
|Mark X
|1961-1970
|35.
|Kia
|Magentis
|2000-2010
|36.
|Kia
|Mentor
|1992-2003
|37.
|Kia
|Mohave
|2008-
|38.
|Mazda
|Metro
|1996-2019
|39.
|Mazda
|Miata
|1989-
|40.
|Mazda
|Millenia
|1993-2002
|41.
|Mazda
|Mizer
|1971-1976
|42.
|Mazda
|Montrose
|1978-1982
|43.
|Mazda
|MPV
|1988-2016
|44.
|Mazda
|MX-3
|1991-1998
|45.
|Mazda
|MX-5
|1989-
|46.
|Mazda
|MX-6
|1987-1997
|47.
|Mazda
|MX-30
|2020-
|48.
|Mercury
|M-series
|1947-1968
|49.
|Mercury
|Marauder
|1963-965; 196-1970; 200-2004
|50.
|Mercury
|Mariner
|2004-2010
|51.
|Mercury
|Marquis
|1967-1986
|52.
|Mercury
|Medalist
|1956; 1958
|53.
|Mercury
|Messenger
|concept car
|54.
|Mercury
|Meta One
|concept car
|55.
|Mercury
|Meteor
|1961-1963
|56.
|Mercury
|Milan
|2006-2011
|57.
|Mercury
|Monarch
|1975-1980
|58.
|Mercury
|Montclair
|1955-1960; 1964-1968
|59.
|Mercury
|Montego
|1968-1976; 2004-2007
|60.
|Mercury
|Monterey
|1952-1975; 2004-2007 as a minivan
|61.
|Mercury
|Mountaineer
|1916-2010
|62.
|Mercury
|Mystique
|1995-2000
|63.
|Nash
|Metropolitan
|1953-1961
|64.
|Nissan
|Murano
|2002-
|65.
|Nissan
|Maxima
|1980-2023
|66.
|Porsche
|Macan
|2014-
|67.
|Rambler
|Marlin
|1965-1967
|68.
|Toyota
|Mirai
|2014-
|69.
|Toyota
|Macho
|1960–1984, Venezuela-built Land Cruiser J40
|70.
|Toyota
|Mark II
|1968–2004, also known as the Corona Mark II
|71.
|Toyota
|Mark II Blit
|2002–2007
|72.
|Toyota
|Mark II Qualis
|1997–2002, upmarket version of Camry Gracia wagon
|73.
|Toyota
|Mark 5
|2004–2019
|74.
|Toyota
|Mark X Zio
|2007–2013
|75.
|Toyota
|Master
|1955–1956, also called the RR
|76.
|Toyota
|MasterAce
|1982–1991
|77.
|Toyota
|Masterline
|1962–1967
|78.
|Toyota
|Matrix
|2002–2014
|79.
|Toyota
|Mega Cruiser
|1996–2002
|80.
|Toyota
|MiniAce
|1967–1975
|8.
|Toyota
|Model F
|1984–1989, also called the Van, Tarago, Space Cruiser)
|82.
|Toyota
|MR2
|1984–2005
|83.
|Toyota
|MR-S
|1999–2007, Japanese version of the W30 MR2
