Rev up your curiosity and fasten your seatbelt as we embark on a journey through the majestic multitude of motorized marvels that start with the magnificent letter M. From sleek machines that hug curves with a Midas touch to monumental off-road monsters that master mountains, the automotive world is rife with M models. Prepare to meet these motorized maestros and mechanical masterpieces as 24/7 Wall St. presents our list of 83 cars that start with the letter M, highlighting our 10 favorites, alphabetically.

MPV

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : Mazda

: Mazda in production :1988-2016

:1988-2016 MSRP: $10,989/original base sticker

The MPV, short for Multi-Purpose Vehicle, was a minivan produced by Mazda. Introduced in 1988, the MPV underwent multiple redesigns. Initially featuring rear-wheel-drive, later generations transitioned to a front-wheel-drive configuration. The MPV was praised for its versatile seating arrangements, spacious interior, and sliding rear doors. The MPV provided a blend of practicality and reliability. Though it was available in Japan through 2016, the MPV was retired in North America in 2006, replaced by the Mazda CX-9.

MR2

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : Toyota

: Toyota in production : 1984-2005

: 1984-2005 MSRP: $11,194/original base sticker

Introduced in 1984, the MR2, Midship Runabout 2-seater, was a flashy, head-turning sports car produced by Toyota. A mid-engine model with rear-wheel-drive and a lightweight chassis, the MR2 was built for speed, but with an efficient 4-cylinder engine. The model underwent so many cosmetic design updates that it was practically unrecognizable by the time it was retired in 2005.

Malibu

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet in production : 1964-1983; 1997-

: 1964-1983; 1997- MSRP: $2,230/original base sticker

Over the years, the Malibu has undergone several redesigns and updates, evolving into a contemporary and stylish family sedan. Produced by Chevrolet, the Malibu appeals to a range of drivers thanks to its reliability and efficiency. Introduced in 1964 as the Chevelle Malibu, the model was an instant success. Available in coupes, sedans, and convertibles, the early generations were built for speed with V-8s under the hood, and tricked-out interiors, including factory-installed 8-track tape players! Introduced in 2016, the 9th generation Malibu is the first to offer a hybrid model, though it was discontinued in 2020 due to lackluster sales.

Marlin

Source: Christopher Ziemnowicz, Public Domain/WikimediaCommons

Brand : Rambler

: Rambler in production : 1965-1967

: 1965-1967 MSRP: $3,100/original base sticker

The Rambler Marlin was produced by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Introduced as a sporty fastback version of the Rambler Classic, the Marlin featured a sloping rear roofline. It came equipped with either six-cylinder or V-8 engine options. The Marlin’s unique styling, characterized by its sweeping roofline set it apart. Despite its innovative design, the Marlin faced challenges in the market and the was discontinued after only 2 years.

Matador

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : American Motors Corporation

: American Motors Corporation in production : 1970-1978

: 1970-1978 MSRP: $3,492/ base 1971 station wagon

The Matador was a mid-size car produced by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Initially introduced as a successor to the AMC Rebel, the Matador was available in various body styles, including a two-door coupe, four-door sedan, and station wagon. The Matador was prominent in NASCAR racing during the 1970s, earning a reputation as a contender. In addition to its racing achievements, the Matador was also a popular police car. The AMC Matador faced the challenges of a changing automotive landscape and was discontinued in 1978.

Maverick

Source: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : Ford

: Ford in production : 1969-1977

: 1969-1977 MSRP: $1,995/ original base sticker

The Maverick is a compact car produced by Ford. The first generation of the Maverick was introduced in 1969 as a response to the growing demand for smaller, more fuel-efficient cars. It featured a straightforward design, available in both a two-door coupe and a four-door sedan, gaining popularity quickly. Initially offered with inline-six and V8 engine choices, the later generations sported a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine. Originally slated to be replaced by the Granada in 1975, thanks to the Maverick’s popularity, Ford continued to produce the model for two more years. Disambiguation: In 2021, Ford revived the Maverick name for a new compact pickup truck. The modern Maverick is a hybrid, combining efficiency with utility.

Maxima

Source: Coast-to-Coast / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brand : Nissan

: Nissan in production : 1980-2023

: 1980-2023 MSRP: $10,879/ original base sticker

All hale the Nissan Maxima, which we have come to bid a fond adieu. The Maxima, a midsize sedan that has been part of Nissan’s lineup since 1980, was retired in 2023 due to sagging sales. However, in its heyday, the Maxima was positioned as an upscale, performance-oriented sedan that was a strong seller in the North American market. Throughout several design updates, the Maxima consistently featured a powerful V6 engine, a sporty design, and a comfortable interior. Wait. News of the Maxima’s death has been blown out of proportion. Nissan has revived the Maxima name with a newly designed electric Maxima, available in 2025.

Menlo

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Brand : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet in production : 2019-

: 2019- MSRP: $23,000/ original base sticker

The Menlo is an electric compact crossover produced by General Motors for the Chinese market. Introduced in 2019, the Menlo represents Chevy’s entry into the electric vehicle market. The Menlo is equipped with an electric powertrain, providing emissions-free driving as part of the global shift towards electric mobility. Its compact size and electric capabilities make it practical for urban commuting, while its 250-mile range makes it suitable for day tripping.

Miata

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : Mazda

: Mazda in production : 1989-

: 1989- MSRP: $13,800/original base sticker

The Miata is a lightweight, two-seater sports car manufactured by Mazda. Since its debut in 1989, it has gained a reputation as a model that embodies the classic roadster spirit with rear-wheel-drive. agile handling, and convertible soft top or retractable hardtop options. The standard 4-cylinder engine makes the Miata both affordable and fuel-efficient. The Miata continues to make new fans, and with a 2024 model priced at 30K, it is more accessible than most 2-seater roadsters.

Mustang

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Brand : Ford

: Ford in production : 1965-

: 1965- MSRP: $2,368/ original base sticker

The Mustang, an iconic American muscle car produced by Ford, made its debut in 1964 and quickly became a symbol of power, performance, and style. Available in coupes and convertibles, the Mustang offers a range of powerful engine options, from fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinders to high-performance V8s. The Mustang is embraced worldwide, as a symbol of American muscle and performance.

List of Cars That Start With the Letter M

Number Brand Model In Production 1. Acura MDX 2000- 2. AMC Matador 1970-1978 3. BMW M1 1978-1981: 453 units 4. Chevrolet Malibu 1964-1983; 1997- 5. Chevrolet Malibu Maxx 2004-2007 6. Chevrolet Master 1933-1942 7. Chevrolet Matiz 1998-2018 8. Chevrolet Menlo 2020- 9. Chevrolet Mercury 1933; 1934-36 as Chevrolet Standard Six 10. Chevrolet Meriva 2003-2017 aka Opel Meriva 11. Chevrolet Montana 2003-2021; 2023- 12. Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1969-1987; 1994-2008 13. Chevrolet Monza 1974-1980 14. Chevrolet Move 2008- available in Egypt only 15. Chevrolet MW 2000-2003; 2006-2010 16. Dodge Meadowbrook 1949-1954 17. Ford Maverick 1969-1977 18. Ford Mondeo 1992- aka Ford Contour and Ford Fusion 19. Ford Mustang 1964- 20. Ford Mustang-Mach E 2021- 21. Honda Mobilio 2001-2008 22. Honda Mobilio Spike 2002-2007 23. Hyundai Marcia 1993-1998 24. Hyundai Maxcruz 2000- aka Hyundai Santa Cruz 25. Hyundai Mistra 2013-2023 26. Hyundai Mufasa 2023- 27. Jaguar Mark 1 1955-1959 28. Jaguar Mark 2 1959-1967; 1967-1969 29. Jaguar Mark IV 1936-1949 30. Jaguar Mark V 1948-1951 31. Jaguar Mark VII 1950-1956 32. Jaguar Mark VIII 1956-1958 33. Jaguar Mark IX 1958-1961 34. Jaguar Mark X 1961-1970 35. Kia Magentis 2000-2010 36. Kia Mentor 1992-2003 37. Kia Mohave 2008- 38. Mazda Metro 1996-2019 39. Mazda Miata 1989- 40. Mazda Millenia 1993-2002 41. Mazda Mizer 1971-1976 42. Mazda Montrose 1978-1982 43. Mazda MPV 1988-2016 44. Mazda MX-3 1991-1998 45. Mazda MX-5 1989- 46. Mazda MX-6 1987-1997 47. Mazda MX-30 2020- 48. Mercury M-series 1947-1968 49. Mercury Marauder 1963-965; 196-1970; 200-2004 50. Mercury Mariner 2004-2010 51. Mercury Marquis 1967-1986 52. Mercury Medalist 1956; 1958 53. Mercury Messenger concept car 54. Mercury Meta One concept car 55. Mercury Meteor 1961-1963 56. Mercury Milan 2006-2011 57. Mercury Monarch 1975-1980 58. Mercury Montclair 1955-1960; 1964-1968 59. Mercury Montego 1968-1976; 2004-2007 60. Mercury Monterey 1952-1975; 2004-2007 as a minivan 61. Mercury Mountaineer 1916-2010 62. Mercury Mystique 1995-2000 63. Nash Metropolitan 1953-1961 64. Nissan Murano 2002- 65. Nissan Maxima 1980-2023 66. Porsche Macan 2014- 67. Rambler Marlin 1965-1967 68. Toyota Mirai 2014- 69. Toyota Macho 1960–1984, Venezuela-built Land Cruiser J40 70. Toyota Mark II 1968–2004, also known as the Corona Mark II 71. Toyota Mark II Blit 2002–2007 72. Toyota Mark II Qualis 1997–2002, upmarket version of Camry Gracia wagon 73. Toyota Mark 5 2004–2019 74. Toyota Mark X Zio 2007–2013 75. Toyota Master 1955–1956, also called the RR 76. Toyota MasterAce 1982–1991 77. Toyota Masterline 1962–1967 78. Toyota Matrix 2002–2014 79. Toyota Mega Cruiser 1996–2002 80. Toyota MiniAce 1967–1975 8. Toyota Model F 1984–1989, also called the Van, Tarago, Space Cruiser) 82. Toyota MR2 1984–2005 83. Toyota MR-S 1999–2007, Japanese version of the W30 MR2

