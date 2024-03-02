20 Car Brands That Start With M Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the difference between make and model is essential when writing or reading about 20 car brands that start with M. The make refers to the brand or manufacturer of the vehicle, while the model is a specific vehicle produced by a particular carmaker. Models are unique products within a brand and have their own names, like Mustang, Malibu, Maverick, and Monte Carlo. But we won’t be discussing those models here, because we are breaking down carmakers, not car models, capisce? So if you’re here for the Marquis or the Montego, you should be here. But before you leave, join us as we magically meander through 20 car brands that start with M, alphabetically.

MG

MG, or Morris Garages, is a British automotive brand founded in 1924. The brand seems to have a new owner every decade or so, and as of 2022, MG is owned by SAIC Motor Corporation, a Chinese automotive company. SAIC has breathed new life into the brand that originally produced small, affordable sports cars. The company now produces a range of vehicles, including compact cars, SUVs, and electric vehicles. MG has gained attention for its affordable electric models, including the MG ZS EV, a 100% electric SUV.

Mahindra

Mahindra is a prominent Indian car manufacturer founded in 1945. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Mahindra produces a wide range of vehicles, including SUVs, utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The Mahindra Thar and Mahindra Scorpio are popular SUV models. Mahindra is a key player in the electric vehicle market, as well, producing the Reva, pictured, the Revai, e2o, and the e-Verito.

Marcos

Marcos Engineering, founded in 1959 by Jem Marsh and Frank Costin, was a British sports car manufacturer with a reputation for producing unique vehicles. Marcos cars were characterized by their lightweight chassis and unconventional design. The company produced sports cars like the Marcos Mantis, the Marcos Mantara, and the Marcos 1600, pictured. Despite facing financial challenges, Marcos maintained a loyal fan base and a reputation for individuality. The company experienced several ownership changes before closing shop in 2007.

Marlin

Marlin Cars is a British sports car manufacturer that once specialized in the production of kit cars but whose focus has turned to custom vehicles. Established in 1979, the brand features lightweight chassis and open-top designs. Popular models include the Roadster, the Berlinetta, pictured, and the EXi. While Marlin may not be as widely known as some mainstream automakers, they have built a niche following and continue to produce some of the most artful autos around.

Maserati

Maserati, founded in 1914 in Bologna, Italy, is a luxury sports car manufacturer with a reputation for crafting high-performance, stylish vehicles. Acquired by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis), in 19xx, Maserati combines Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to produce a range of powerful cars. The trident emblem symbolizes the brand’s commitment to strength, elegance, and performance. Iconic models like the Maserati Quattroporte and the Maserati GranTurismo, pictured, have contributed to the brand’s legacy.

Mastretta

Of the 20 car brands that start with M, this is one of the coolest. Mastretta is a Mexican automotive manufacturer with a reputation for producing high-performance sports cars. Founded in 1987 by brothers Daniel and Carlos Mastretta, the company brings a touch of Mexican flair to the global automotive scene. The Mastretta MXT, pictured, the company’s sole model, is a lightweight, mid-engined sports car. Though production has been limited, Mastretta intends to ramp up to 200 units annually.

Matra

Mécanique Aviation TRAction or Matra, was a French company founded in 1945. In the beginning, Matra focused on aircraft production before expanding into the automotive sector in the 1960s. The company has a reputation for speed and performance, particularly in Formula 1 racing, with the Matra MS80, pictured, winning the Formula One World Championship in 1969. Matra also produced road cars, including the unique Matra Bagheera and the Matra Murena, both featuring mid-engine configurations. Matra Cars declared bankruptcy in 2003.

Maxus

Maxus is a British auto brand specializing in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles, including vans and mini-buses. Established in 2004, Maxus focuses on producing practical and efficient vehicles for businesses and fleet operators. Their lineup includes models like the Maxus Deliver 9, a large commercial van, as well as the Maxus Mifa 7, a full-size, fully electric family van. Maxus is owned by SAIC Motor Corporation, the Chinese automotive company that returned MG to its former splendor.

Mazda

Mazda, a Japanese automaker founded in 1920, has evolved into a globally recognized brand that consistently delivers affordable, reliable vehicles. Mazda’s lineup includes a range of cars and SUVs that focus on fuel efficiency and performance. Iconic models like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, pictured, illustrate Mazda’s dedication to designing vehicles that go the extra mile. With an emphasis on stylish design and dynamic handling, the Mazda brand appeals to those seeking a blend of style and practicality.

Mazzanti

Mazzanti Automobili is an Italian boutique automaker that specializes in crafting high-performance, limited-production sports cars. Founded in 2002, the company has a reputation for its custom approach to automotive design. Mazzanti’s flagship model the Evantra, pictured, is a meticulously handcrafted mid-engine supercar. With a top speed of 217 mph and an acceleration pace of 0-60 in 3 seconds, the Evantra is a contender. Limited production numbers and attention to detail contribute to the exclusivity of Mazzanti cars, especially for the collector who appreciates the fusion of Italian craftsmanship and engineering.

McLaren

McLaren Automotive is a British automotive company that produces high-performance sports cars and supercars, founded in 1985. The company focused on motorsports before diversifying into road car production. Models like the McLaren 12C Spider, pictured, exhibit the brand’s commitment to innovation and track-inspired engineering that has positioned McLaren as a leader in the world of high-performance automobiles.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz, a German luxury automotive brand, has been at the forefront of automotive innovation and engineering excellence since 1926. Mercedes-Benz produces a wide range of vehicles, including luxury sedans, SUVs, coupes, and high-performance AMG models. The iconic three-pointed star emblem, pictured, symbolizes the brand’s commitment to quality, durability, and sophistication. Mercury Mercury was a brand of automobiles that was part of the Ford Motor Company’s lineup for more than seven decades. Established in 1938, Mercury produced a variety of vehicles, including sedans, coupes, like the Mercury Comet, pictured, and SUVs, with some models sharing platforms with their Ford counterparts. Changing market dynamics and shifts in consumer preferences led to a decline in Mercury’s popularity, resulting in Ford’s decision to discontinue the Mercury line. The last Mercury vehicle rolled off the assembly line in 2010, marking the end of an era for this once-prominent brand.

Micro

Micro Holdings, a Sri Lanka-based corporation founded in 1986, began manufacturing vehicles in 1995. Micro manufactures various vehicles, including motorcycles, three-wheelers, cars, and electric vehicles. Micro produces models that provide affordable and accessible transportation, like the Micro Privilege, a 4-cylinder gasoline-powered two-seater, pictured. The privilege, Micro’s inaugural model, introduced in 2003, was discontinued in 2010. The brand’s line has since expanded to include full-size sedans, and compact SUVs.

Mini

Mini is a British automotive brand that exudes a sense of retro charm and contemporary style. Introduced by the British Motor Corporation in 1959, the Mini quickly gained a dedicated following for its distinctive design, efficient use of space, and agile handling. BMW has been the owner of Mini since 2000. Under BMW, Mini has continued to produce a range of models, including the classic three-door hatchback, convertible, introducing the Countryman to the line-up in 2010. Despite its small size, Mini enjoys a large fanbase.

Mitsubishi

Founded in 1917, Mitsubishi has evolved into a global player in the automotive industry. Offering a diverse range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and electric cars, Mitsubishi has been a pioneer in developing electric and hybrid vehicles, with models like the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, pictured, recognized for its eco-friendly features. The brand has also made significant contributions to the rally-racing world with vehicles like the Lancer Evolution. Mitsubishi’s reputation for reliability and sustainability is why the brand was ranked first among mass-market auto brands in the 2023 Automotive Reputation Report.

Mitsuoka

Of the 20 car brands that start with M, Mitsuoka is among the most interesting. Mitsuoka is a niche Japanese automaker with an unconventional approach to car design. Founded in 1968, Mitsuoka specializes in creating retro-styled vehicles that draw inspiration from classic cars, merging vintage aesthetics with modern engineering. Models, like the Mitsuoka Orochi, pictured, and the Mitsuoka Himiko, evoke a sense of nostalgia while incorporating contemporary features. While the brand’s production numbers are relatively low compared to larger manufacturers, Mitsuoka has cultivated a dedicated following among those who appreciate its distinctive designs.

Morgan

Morgan Motor Company is a British automaker known for its handcrafted, custom sports cars that seamlessly blend traditional elements with more modern styling. Established in 1909, Morgan maintains its commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and distinctive design, producing vehicles that feature a classic aesthetic, featuring timeless curves. The brand’s most iconic model, the Morgan 4/4, pictured, holds the title of the world’s longest-running production car with continuous manufacturing since 1936. Over the years, Morgan has expanded its lineup to include models like the Aero and the Plus Six. Morgan’s limited production numbers, attention to detail, and the splendid driving experience it provides have amassed a devoted global fan base, making each Morgan car a unique and cherished piece of automotive art.

Morris

The Morris Motor Car Company was a British automotive manufacturer established in 1912. Morris became a household name in Britain, and its models, including Morris Minor and the Morris Marina had a reputation as affordable and reliable vehicles. Over the years, the Morris brand went through several changes in ownership and eventually became part of British Leyland in 1968, marking the end of the Morris Motor Car Company.

Mosler

Mosler Automotive was an American race car/sports car manufacturer known for its focus on lightweight design and performance. Models like the Mosler Intruder utilized composite materials to achieve a remarkable power-to-weight ratio. Later, Mosler introduced the MT900 which was comprised of carbon fiber and lightweight alloys. Founded in 1985 in Riveria Beach, Florida, Mosler retired their brand in 2013 amid financial problems.

