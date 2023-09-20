The Best Company to Work for in America

There are a lot of lists of best and worst companies to work for. In a new study from Indeed called the Better Works Awards, a company no one has heard of is at the top of the list: Love’s Travel Shops & Country Store. (These are America’s 25 thriving industries.)
Love’s has a score of 83 out of a maximum of 100. The methodology is weak because it uses Indeed listings.
Love’s is followed by several better-known companies. Delta Air Lines has a score of 78, as does IBM. Nike’s score is 76. Microsoft and Apple each have a score of 74.
Love’s has 510 stores in 41 states. It services mostly long-haul trucks, offering fuel, beverages and apparel. It also has a freight factoring service.
These are the 20 best places to work for:
- Love’s (83)
- H&R Block (79)
- Delta Air Lines (78)
- Tata Consultancy Services (78)
- Accenture (78)
- IBM (78)
- L3Harris (77)
- Wipro (76)
- Infosys (76)
- Nike (76)
- Vans (75)
- In-N-Out Burger (75)
- Cognizant Technology Solutions (75)
- Hallmark (75)
- Microsoft (74)
- Northrop Grumman (74)
- FedEx Freight (74)
- Dutch Bros Coffee (74)
- Walt Disney Company (74)
- Apple (74)
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.