The Best Company to Work for in America

There are a lot of lists of best and worst companies to work for. In a new study from Indeed called the Better Works Awards, a company no one has heard of is at the top of the list: Love’s Travel Shops & Country Store. (These are America’s 25 thriving industries.)

Love’s has a score of 83 out of a maximum of 100. The methodology is weak because it uses Indeed listings.

Love’s is followed by several better-known companies. Delta Air Lines has a score of 78, as does IBM. Nike’s score is 76. Microsoft and Apple each have a score of 74.


Love’s has 510 stores in 41 states. It services mostly long-haul trucks, offering fuel, beverages and apparel. It also has a freight factoring service.
These are the 20 best places to work for:

  • Love’s (83)
  • H&R Block (79)
  • Delta Air Lines (78)
  • Tata Consultancy Services (78)
  • Accenture (78)
  • IBM (78)
  • L3Harris (77)
  • Wipro (76)
  • Infosys (76)
  • Nike (76)
  • Vans (75)
  • In-N-Out Burger (75)
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions (75)
  • Hallmark (75)
  • Microsoft (74)
  • Northrop Grumman (74)
  • FedEx Freight (74)
  • Dutch Bros Coffee (74)
  • Walt Disney Company (74)
  • Apple (74)

