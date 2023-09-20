The Best Company to Work for in America

There are a lot of lists of best and worst companies to work for. In a new study from Indeed called the Better Works Awards, a company no one has heard of is at the top of the list: Love’s Travel Shops & Country Store. (These are America’s 25 thriving industries.)



Love’s has a score of 83 out of a maximum of 100. The methodology is weak because it uses Indeed listings.



Love’s is followed by several better-known companies. Delta Air Lines has a score of 78, as does IBM. Nike’s score is 76. Microsoft and Apple each have a score of 74.



Love’s has 510 stores in 41 states. It services mostly long-haul trucks, offering fuel, beverages and apparel. It also has a freight factoring service.



These are the 20 best places to work for:

Love’s (83)

H&R Block (79)

Delta Air Lines (78)

Tata Consultancy Services (78)

Accenture (78)

IBM (78)

L3Harris (77)

Wipro (76)

Infosys (76)

Nike (76)

Vans (75)

In-N-Out Burger (75)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (75)

Hallmark (75)

Microsoft (74)

Northrop Grumman (74)

FedEx Freight (74)

Dutch Bros Coffee (74)

Walt Disney Company (74)

Apple (74)