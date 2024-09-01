Penny Stock Lucid Had A Bad Week Lucid Air Pure GIMS 2024 1X7A2255 by Alexander-93 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

A penny stock refers to a small company’s stock that typically trades for less than $5 per share.–Investopedia.

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), the deeply troubled EV company, posted a loss of approximately 5% while the S&P was flat. It was down 36% in the last year, while the S&P was 18% higher.

Lucid has been unable to escape the fact that it is a tiny player in an industry whose growth has unexpectedly slowed. It delivered only 2,394 vehicles in the second quarter and expects to do no more than 9,000 this year. It has revenue of only $200 million and a loss of $643 million, which adds to a long string of quarters with red ink.

In an era when the race is to produce a $25,000 EV to lift the industry from its doldrums, Lucid’s cars cost $80,000. They have unspectacular ranges of less than 400 miles on a single charge. An investment of $1.5 billion from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is not enough to sustain it.

