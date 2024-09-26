8 Slowest Cars in America Heritage Images / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Not all cars are built for speed

Economy and eco-friendly cars typically don’t go as fast as gas guzzlers.

Discover the next NVIDIA

Getting stuck behind a slow driver is a test of patience, as time stretches with every agonizingly slow mile. But, are you stuck behind a slow driver or a slow car? Regardless, the result is the same: a reminder that life’s pace isn’t always under our control, so breathe deeply and embrace the moment. To help you identify the slowpokes, 24/7 Wall St. has created a list of the eight slowest cars in America based on their acceleration abilities, presented from the fastest slow car to the slowest slow car.

Why It Matters

Art Genie / Shutterstock.com

Knowing about the slowest cars in America offers investors insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and company strategies. Slower vehicles often reflect shifts towards budget-friendly or fuel-efficient options, signaling economic conditions and consumer priorities.

Fiesta

Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manufacturer : Ford Motor Company

: Ford Motor Company MSRP : $14.2k

: $14.2k 0-60 mph: 6.5 seconds

Party in the Slow Lane

Heritage Images / Getty Images

Like all the cars on our list, the Ford Fiesta is recognized for its affordability and practicality – not its speed. Fuel efficient, it’s an ideal choice for urban driving and daily commutes. The Fiesta’s modern features make it a comfortable option without breaking the bank, appealing to budget-conscious drivers, not speed demons!

Sonic

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet MSRP : $17.5k

: $17.5k 0-60 mph: 8.1 seconds

Hedgehogs Run Faster

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Though some of the fastest American-made cars can accelerate from 0-60 in fewer than 4 seconds, the Chevy Sonic takes about twice that time. The Sonic is a versatile subcompact car that combines efficiency with a fun driving experience. Its responsive handling makes it perfect for navigating city streets, and a practical choice for the daily commute.

Fit

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manufacturer : Honda

: Honda MSRP : $16.1k

: $16.1k 0-60 mph: 8.4 seconds

Not Fast, But Fit

DarthArt / Getty Images

Fit humans typically run faster, but not so with Fit cars! Honda’s pokey little Fit may not be speedy, but it is a versatile subcompact car. Its small size makes it easy to navigate tight spaces, while Honda’s reputation for dependability adds to its overall appeal.

Accent

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer : Hyundai

: Hyundai MSRP : $14k

: $14k 0-60 mph: 8.5 seconds

Not So Fast

Wikimedia Commons

While it lacks in speed, the Hyundai Accent has excellent fuel efficiency, making it a splendid choice for those seeking budget-friendly commuting, as the price of gas continues to rise. With a solid reputation for reliability and value, the Hyundai Accent is an attractive option in the compact car world.

Rio

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manufacturer : Kia

: Kia MSRP : $17k

: $17k 0-60 mph: 8.6 seconds

Grand Commuter

Wikimedia Commons

Combining affordability with impressive fuel efficiency, the Kia Rio is not a speedster, but the budget-conscious driver’s transportation dream. The Rio is a comfortable ride for both daily commutes and longer trips.

Yaris

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer : Toyota

: Toyota MSRP : $16.6k

: $16.6k 0-60 mph: 9.7 seconds

Toyota Dependability

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Toyota Yaris excels in urban environments. Its subcompact design makes it easy to navigate tight spaces and busy streets, situations in which speed is not a factor. The Yaris is equipped with essential technology features, ensuring an adequate driving experience.

Versa

IFCAR / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer : Nissan

: Nissan MSRP : $19.9k

: $19.9k 0-60 mph: 10.0 seconds

Vice Versa

Public Domain

An exceptional value, the Nissan Versa is a comfortable and practical choice for daily commuters and road trippers alike. Small enough to traverse tight urban spaces, while comfortable enough for longer trips and weekend getaways, its fuel efficiency makes the Versa a terrific choice for the eco-conscious, budget-minded road tripper.

Spark

stradablog / Flickr

Manufacturer : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet MSRP : $14.6k

: $14.6k 0-60 mph: 10.3 seconds

Light My Fire

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Chevrolet Spark is not going to win any drag races, but it will get you where you’re going! The Spark is an affordable hatchback with a small footprint; a superb model for city driving where smaller can mean the difference in finding a parking space. Or not. The fuel-efficient Spark is also a dandy choice for the daily commute.