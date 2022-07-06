This Is the Fastest Car in the World

Americans are obsessed with fast cars. Whether they are measured by how quickly they go from zero to 60 miles per hour or their top speed, big V8, V10, and V12 engines power fast cars consumers can buy. The fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which has a top speed of over 310 mph.

Cars with over 1,000 horsepower dominate races. Electric engine cars have begun to enter the field as well. Their batteries can now drive cars even faster than gasoline-powered engines.

To determine the fastest car in history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive outlets such as Top Speed, MotorTrend, and MotorBiscuit to compile a list of the available production cars with the highest top speed capabilities.

We are still not sure exactly how fast the fastest car in the world can go. It should be able to hit speeds well over 300 miles per hour, but its full capability has not yet been unleashed on the test track. (These are the best car movies of all time.)

Though the thought of having a supercar is appealing, it is only attainable for the super-wealthy. These cars are impressive feats of engineering and are generally incredibly limited in supply. This often pushes their price tags into the millions. Even the priciest mass-market cars are nowhere near as expensive. (On the other hand, this is the cheapest car in America.)

