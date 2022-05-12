The 25 Fastest Cars of All Time

Most car buyers tend to pick a new vehicle based on fuel efficiency, cargo room, or safety features. But gearheads are after one thing – speed. Certain car brands are willing to indulge this craving by producing incredibly powerful cars that are capable of speeds closer to a Formula 1 race than something seen on an average highway.

These supercar brands are in constant competition, one-upping the latest speed record year after year. For most of automotive history, cars were unable to go over 200 mph. Now, there are dozens of cars that can go well over 200 mph, and a handful that have finally cracked the 300 mph barrier.

To determine the 25 fastest cars in history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive outlets such as Top Speed, Motortrend, and MotorBiscuit to compile a list of the available production cars with the highest top speed capabilities.

We are still not sure exactly how fast the fastest car in the world can go. It should be able to hit speeds well over 300 miles per hour, but its full capability has not yet been unleashed on the test track. The others on this list have been extensively speed tested. (On the other hand, this is the slowest car in America.)

Though the thought of having a 300+ mph supercar is appealing, it is only attainable for the super wealthy. These cars are impressive feats of engineering and are generally incredibly limited in supply. This often pushes their price tags into the millions. Even the priciest mass-market cars are nowhere near as expensive. These are the most expensive cars in America.

Click here to see the 25 fastest cars in history