The Most Expensive Non-Vintage Cars in the World

For most of us, the ultimate luxury car would be a high-end model of a mass-produced car — let’s say a Lexus LC convertible (starting at $94,075) or a BMW X6 M50i crossover ($108,000 with all the bells and whistles). But for the world’s super-rich, there’s a whole different level of luxury driving experiences available.

These elite models include high-performance hypercars, bespoke coaches, or so-called “halo” cars made to showcase an automaker’s latest performance capabilities. In some cases these vehicles are treated by their owners more like art pieces and investments than something they’d drive very often.

To assemble a list of the most expensive non-vintage cars in the world today, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed pricing data from MotorTrend and other automotive publications, and from luxury automakers’ websites.

The cars on the list are so exclusive you’ll likely never see one in the wild, or be able to buy one even if you could afford it. Take, for example, the Ferrari Sergio, a $3 million supercar on this list that was developed under partnership between Ferrari and auto-design house Carrozzeria Pininfarina as a tribute to the company’s long-time chairman Sergio Pininfarina, who died in 2012. According to automotive news site TopSpeed, only six Sergios were built — for hand-picked buyers who had each vehicle customized to their tastes. In the auto world, it doesn’t get any more exclusive than that.

In addition to familiar names like Rolls Royce, Aston-Martin, and Lamborghini there are lesser-known automakers on this list, like Croatia’s Rimac Automobili, which produces electric cars exclusively; Hennessey Special Vehicles of Sealy, Texas, a division of Hennessey Performance Engineering, whose main business is performance-modifying sports cars made by other manufacturers; and Dubai-based W Motors, sister company of China’s Iconiq Motors.

The prices of these 31 cars range between $2.1 million and $28 million, with a median cost of $3.5 million. Four of them cost over $10 million. Needless to say, these are not among the best-selling cars in America.

