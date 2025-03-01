This Move Will Save Tesla's Stock Dllu / Wikimedia Commons

The world does not have a true self-driving car. Several car companies and software firms have chased the dream in the US, and several of the large EV companies in China have done the same. A self-driving win in China would be huge since it is the largest EV market in the world by far. If Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) fast-growing AI initiatives allow it to market a car that needs no driver intervention, it will have changed the industry as much as the EV did.

The most prominent self-driving initiative in the US is Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo. It currently has small services in LA, San Francisco, and Phoenix. However, it has not been tested on open roads around the US. And since Waymo is not a car company, it would need to find manufacturing partners which could adopt and adapt its software.

Several Chinese EV companies have what they call “self-driving” features. The most notable is from the country’s industry leader BYD. It has just released what it calls “God’s Eye.” Tesla has also launched its product in China. Tesla’s management remarked that it had “already been released for some car models and will be gradually rolled to other suitable car models.”

The rise of supercomputers may help Tesla’s self-driving future. CEO Elon Musk recently wrote on X, “Tesla is an AI/robotics company that appears to many to be a car company.” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently said that Tesla is “far ahead” in self-driving cars.” Based on Huang’s wide experience with AI, his view carries special weight.

If Tesla is an “AI/robotics company” that will launch the first really self-driving car in history, the recent drop in its stock will reverse, and then, it should set new highs.if…