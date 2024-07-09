See the Top 10 EVs Sold Right Now jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Even though the electric vehicle world is experiencing an adoption crisis, with slowing sales overall, not every EV is struggling. Selling over 1.8 million cars in 2023, Tesla is still far and away the largest EV manufacturer in the United States. For the other EV manufacturers looking to topple Tesla, there is an X factor they have yet to find that can bring customers into their showrooms at the same pace people are buying Teslas.

With this in mind, looking at the top 10 EVs being sold right now is notable. To determine this, Inside Climate News has compiled a list of the top 10 EVs sold using Kelley Blue Book’s data. What’s interesting about this list is that some vehicles not named Tesla will surprise some people. It’s important to note that this data, which has been placed in descending order, is also based solely on Q1 2024 sales.

Why Does This Matter?

Given the huge momentum being swung in the EV direction, car manufacturers are trying everything to get these vehicles out the door. With the Federal Tax Credit now able to be applied at the point of sale, car manufacturers, like the ones we cover weekly at 24/7 WallSt, are determined to find the right balance of features and style to boost EV adoption before the end of the decade.

10. Tesla Model X

Q1 2024 sales: 5,607

Q1 2023 sales: 6,465

% change: -13.27%

We’re Going Plaid

For buyers of the Tesla Model X, you must be willing to accept having to pay a premium. With a starting price of around $77,990, it’s a much tougher sell than the Tesla Model Y, which is almost 40% less while offering a similar range. Yes, you lose some speed with the Model Y, especially if you picked the Plaid Tesla Model X, which can hit 0-60 MPH in 2.5 seconds. Ultimately, it’s safe to say the Tesla Model X is more of a niche vehicle that appeals to buyers with plenty of disposable income who want something that stands out.

9. Cadillac Lyriq

Q1 2024 sales: 5,800

Q1 2023 sales: 968

% change: +499.17%

Slow Start

While the Cadillac Lyriq accounted for 25% of all GM sales in the US in 2023, the first quarter was off to a slow start before deliveries ramped up. As such, this percentage difference is somewhat misleading, but it’s clear that for passionate fans of the Cadillac brand, the Lyriq is a strong offer. For buyers with a decades-old love for Cadillac, the Lyriq is an easier sell over a Tesla or Ford. Most importantly, you get Lyriq’s wonderful infotainment system that stretches forever.

8. Volkswagen ID.4

Q1 2024 sales: 6,167

Q1 2023 sales: 9,758

% change: -36.8%

Tough Competition

It’s hard to ignore that Volkswagen has a historically strong reputation as a vehicle manufacturer, but the ID.4 faces tough competition. Compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y, it’s hard to imagine most people choosing the VW ID.4. However, where the ID.4 does stand out is that instead of making a more futuristic and screen-rich interior, Volkswagen kept the knobs and buttons to help make the transition easier for its customers.

7. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Q1 2024 sales: 6,822

Q1 2023 sales: 5,736

% change: +18.93%

Underrated SUV

Anyone in the market for a four-door sedan in the EV world is likely to start by looking at the Tesla Model Y. However, to do so completely ignores just how wonderful the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be. With a starting price of $41,800, not only is it lower priced than the Tesla, but with 303 miles of range, it’s not dramatically far off, especially for those who plan to stick closer to home. On top of everything else, you get Hyundai’s best-in-class lease offer and an unrivaled warranty, which is typical of Hyundai.

6. Chevy Bolt EV/EUV

Q1 2024 sales: 7,040

Q1 2023 sales: 19,700

% change: -64.26%

Canceled Than Revived

The least expensive EV on the road today, the Chevy Bolt EV/EUV, had something of an interesting 2023. After it was announced that General Motors was canceling the vehicle for the 2024 model year, there was a reversed decision to revive the model and update it with Tesla-style charging, new motors, updated software, and LFP batteries. The cause of this change of heart is based on consumer reaction to the cancellation and a surge in sales, which helped prop up 2023 sales overall.

5. Ford F-150 Lightning

Q1 2024 sales: 7,743

Q1 2023 sales: 4,291

% change: +80.45%

Power Your Home

If people were not convinced to buy the Ford F-150 Lightning after seeing the commercial where it powers your home, we’re not sure what else would convince potential customers. While Ford is said to have privately expressed some disappointment about slower-than-expected F-150 Lightning sales, it’s still the fifth best-selling EV in the country. As you get everything you love about a pickup with more power, more luxury, and a better infotainment experience, it’s hard to say exactly why the F-150 Lightning isn’t getting more love from buyers.

4. Rivian R1S

Q1 2024 sales: 7,743

Q1 2023 sales: 1,164

% change: +565.21%

Go Rivian Go

No other EV on this list has had a similarly dramatic change in sales numbers as the Rivian R1S between the first quarter of 2023 and 2024. Every car manufacturer on Earth would love a 565% increase in sales, so Rivian must be thrilled. However, suppose you look behind the numbers a little. In that case, Rivian couldn’t deliver all that many vehicles in Q1 2023, so with more delivery power in Q1 2024, Rivian sales jumped significantly. Regardless of when the sales occurred, this is a fantastic SUV worth considering, thanks to its luxury features and go-anywhere attitude.

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Q1 2024 sales: 9,589

Q1 2023 sales: 5,407

% change: +77.34%

Big Sales Jump

With sales leaping over 77% year over year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E feels comfortable as the third best-selling EV today. After announcing a major price cut for the 2023 model year, the company stepped up its marketing efforts, and it’s seeing the long-term benefits of doing so. With four different Mach-E models, starting at $39,995, you can get upward of 320 miles on a single charge, depending on which variant you purchase. Ford EV owners can also order a free adapter for Tesla’s Supercharger network.

2. Tesla Model 3

Q1 2024 sales: 30,842

Q1 2023 sales: 54,954

% change: -43.88%

Smaller Sales

While the Tesla Model 3 has seen a decline in sales year-over-year, selling 30,842 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024 is more than enough to solidify it as the second-best-selling EV. Sitting right behind its slightly larger sibling, you get all the advantages of being a Tesla owner, including its Supercharger network and Full Self Driving capability, for a price. Capable of hitting 341 miles on a single charge with a starting price of $47,490, the Tesla Model 3 is comfortably in the price range of most ICE sedans.

1. Tesla Model Y

Q1 2024 sales: 96,729

Q1 2023 sales: 95,362

% change: +1.43%

King of the Hill

The Tesla Model Y has been among the best-selling cars on the planet for a few years, so its spot as the top electric vehicle is hardly surprising. Capable of hitting up to 320 miles on a single charge, the Tesla Model Y is arguably the best-performing electric vehicle on the road today. When you factor in its long-range, Full Self Driving (for a price) and Tesla’s over-the-air updates that always seem to introduce new features, the low starting price of around $44,990 before the Federal Tax Credit is a bargain.