The Most High-Tech and Low-Tech Car Brands: Every Major Brand Ranked

Self-driving cars may be the ultimate goal in car technology, but for now new advanced vehicle technology features sometimes enhance the driving experience and other times are just a source for potential problems and do not satisfy drivers. For example, owners of electric vehicles experience more problems with advanced technology than owners of internal combustion engine vehicles, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study.
In fact, the study found that 17 of the 21 advanced features offered on both engine types have more quality problems per 100 vehicles for BEVs (excluding Tesla) than for ICE vehicles. The features with the largest gaps between the two types are remote parking assistance and interior gesture controls. Overall, the study analyzed 40 automotive technologies, divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. (Also see, The 9 Worst Gasoline Brands in America.)
“Innovation through a strong advanced tech strategy is crucial for all vehicle manufacturers,” said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at J.D. Power. “Success will be dependent on those manufacturers that can execute flawlessly, while ensuring the user experience is the same for those who are tech savvy and those who are not.”
To find the most high-tech and low-tech car brand, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the J.D. Power study, adding sales volume figures for each car brand from Goodcarbadcar. The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 82,472 owners of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership from February through May 2023. Car brands are listed here from lowest tech innovation to highest except for Polestar and Tesla, which J.D. Power does not consider rank eligible.
The car brands measured in the study have an average score of 588 out of 1,000 among premium brands and 478 among mass-market brands. Genesis ranks highest overall for tech innovation for the third consecutive year, with Cadillac and Lexus ranking second in a tie. Hyundai ranks highest among mass-market brands for the fourth consecutive year, with Kia and GMC ranking second and third, respectively, in the segment. (Here are The 15 Most Affordable SUVs for 2024.)
J.D. Power also gave specific car models awards in each of the four categories. In the convenience category, the Chevrolet Corvette received the award for its ground view camera technology, as did the Toyota Sequoia in the mass market segment for the same technology. The emerging automation award went to the Genesis GV80 in the premium segment for its front cross traffic warning and to the Hyundai Palisade in the mass market segment for its reverse automatic emergency braking. The one pedal driving technology won the award in the energy and sustainability category for the BMW iX and MINI Cooper. Finally, in the infotainment and connectivity category, the BMW 3 Series received the award, as did the Chevrolet Tahoe and Hyundai Sonata in the mass market segment.
Not rank eligible — Polestar
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 591 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (2nd lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Hangzhou, China
Not rank eligible — Tesla
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 773 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (12th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Tesla Inc.
- Parent company global headquarters: Austin, Texas
32. Mazda
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 394 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (13th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Mazda Motor Corp.
- Parent company global headquarters: Hiroshima, Japan
31. Jaguar
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 411 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (the lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: JLR/Tata Motors
- Parent company global headquarters: Mumbai, India (for Tata Motors)
30. Dodge
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 424 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (16th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
29. Chrysler
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 436 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (12th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
28. Mitsubishi
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 440 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (10th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
27. Porsche
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 451 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (8th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany
25-tie. Volkswagen
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 452 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (15th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany
25-tie. Honda
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 452 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (4th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
24. Jeep
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 453 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (8th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
23. MINI
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 454 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (4th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: BMW Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Munich, Germany
22. Audi
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 456 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (17th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany
21. Alfa Romeo
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 458 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (3rd lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
20. Toyota
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 459 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (2nd highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corp.
- Parent company global headquarters: Toyota, Japan
18-tie. Ford
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 462 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (the highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Ford Motor Co.
- Parent company global headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan
18-tie. Buick
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 462 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (15th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
17. Nissan
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 466 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (5th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- Parent company global headquarters: Yokohama, Japan (for Nissan Motor Corporation)
16. Acura
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 472 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (13th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
15. Chevrolet
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 480 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (3rd highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
14. Subaru
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 481 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (9th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Subaru Corp.
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
13. Ram
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 483 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (11th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
12. Infiniti
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 485 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (5th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- Parent company global headquarters: Yokohama, Japan (for Nissan Motor Corporation)
11. Lincoln
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 488 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (9th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Ford Motor Co.
- Parent company global headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan
10. Land Rover
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 499 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (6th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Tata Motors
- Parent company global headquarters: Mumbai, India
9. GMC
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 505 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (10th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
8. Volvo
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 509 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (11th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Hangzhou, China
7. Mercedes-Benz
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 522 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (17th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
- Parent company global headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany
5-tie. Kia
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 528 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (7th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
5-tie. BMW
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 528 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (14th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: BMW Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Munich, Germany
3-tie. Lexus
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 533 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (16th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corp.
- Parent company global headquarters: Toyota, Japan
3-tie. Cadillac
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 533 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (14th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
2. Hyundai
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 547 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Mass market
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (6th highest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
1. Genesis
- 2023 U.S. tech experience index score: 656 out of 1,000
- Car brand segment: Premium
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (7th lowest of 34 brands)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
