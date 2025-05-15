These Are the Best-Selling Cars in Foreign Countries 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With so many different car models available from dozens of manufacturers, it could be anyone’s guess as to which models are the best-selling internationally. It’s okay if your first reaction is to only consider the industry’s big names like Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen. However, big names don’t always mean best-selling, so there will likely be a few surprises worldwide.

The good news is that data on the best-selling cars in foreign countries is readily available, as car manufacturers are happy to acknowledge which models are selling to customers. Using data from websites like Motor1, we can determine which cars are the hottest-selling in various countries across Europe, South America, Asia, and other spots worldwide.

20. Tata Punch

Adityamadhav83 / Wikimedia Commons

The best-selling car model in India in 2024 was the Tata Punch, which sold an impressive 202,030 units. Given the Punch’s small size, it’s ideal for city use and navigating India’s frequently crowded streets.

19. Toyota Vios

ur_daily_fotografi / Shutterstock.com

The best-selling car in the Philippines was undeniably the Toyota Vios, which in 2024 sold 43,636 units, helping Toyota continue its domination of the country’s market. As of 2024, Toyota had almost 50% of the Philippines’ car market.

18. Lada Granta

Nord794ub / Wikimedia Commons

In Russia, the best-selling car was the Lada Granta, a homegrown brand, with sales totaling 201,500 units. The Granta was followed by another Lada model, the Vesta, which sold 123,200 units.

17. Toyota Hilux

y_carfan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Toyota Hilux was the best-selling vehicle in Thailand, Iraq, Oman, Yemen, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Nigeria, Malawi, and New Caledonia. In Malawi alone, the Hilux represented over 17% of all new car sales, which jumped to 27.6% in Nigeria.

16. Nissan Versa

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With 93,278 units sold in 2024, the Nissan Versa is the best-selling vehicle in Mexico. The Nissan NP300, March, and Kicks also secured four out of the top ten spots in Mexico in 2024, giving the brand a very comfortable presence there.

15. Ford F-150

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Ford F-Series claimed the best-selling car spot for the 59th consecutive year in Canada, with 133,857 units sold. Sales were so strong that they gave the company an 8.6% bump over 2023.

14. Fiat Strada

NaBUru38 / Wikimedia Commons

The Fiat Strada was Brazil’s best-selling car in 2024, selling 144,684 units. Unlike other Fiat models, it is a subcompact pickup truck, which is typically a very small subcompact car made for tight European roads.

13. Suzuki Vitara

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

The Suzuki Vitara, which sold over 7,000 units in 2024, is currently the best-selling car in Hungary. While Suzuki may not be the big name it once was in America, this does not hurt sales internationally.

12. Dacia Sandero

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Spain’s biggest seller might come as a surprise, as the Dacia Sandero takes the top spot in the Spanish market. Selling 32,994 units in 2024, the subcompact car is manufactured by Dacia as a subsidiary of Renault.

11. Dacia Logan

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Yet another brand that will be unfamiliar outside of Europe, the Dacia Logan is a name that needs no introduction in Romania. With 14,974 units sold in 2024, the subsidiary of French manufacturer Renault is currently offered as a subcompact sedan.

10. Ford Puma

Emirhan Karamuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Surprisingly, not available in the United States, the Ford Puma is an American-branded vehicle that sells very well in the United Kingdom. The subcompact crossover Puma, which only came to market in 2019, is already the top seller with 48,340 units sold in 2024.

9. Fiat Panda

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

There is no question Italians love Italian vehicles, and so the top spot in Italy belongs to the Fiat Panda. Selling 99,871 units in 2024, the small size of the Panda is ideal for jetting around Italy’s tight turns and roads.

8. Hyundai Tucson

Charles / Wikimedia Commons

For residents of Ireland, the Hyundai Tucson has become the go-to vehicle for getting around town. Selling 4,679 units in 2024, this reliable and popular vehicle offers a compact style that can more than handle Ireland’s changing weather patterns.

7. Renault Clio

ollo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the homegrown brand Renault dominates the top spot in France, with the Renault Clio selling 91,435 models in 2025. Outside of France, the Clio is also a big seller in Northern Ireland, Slovenia, North Macedonia, and the island of Martinique.

6. Skoda Octavia

Michael Nosek / Shutterstock.com

Although not a well-known name in the US, the Skoda Octavia remains hugely popular in Bulgaria and Croatia, selling 1,956 and 4,131 models respectively in 2024. Currently in its fourth generation, the Octavia is available in a five-door “liftback” and a five-door “estate” style.

5. BMW X1

verchmarco / Flickr

It’s not often that you see BMW as a top seller given its price point, but in Belgium, for the last two years, the BMW X1 has excelled at attracting customers, with 15,328 models sold in 2024 alone.

4. Volkswagen Golf

pedrosimoes7 / Wikimedia Commons

The Volkswagen Golf is the best seller in Austria, with 8,670 units sold in 2024 alone. Thankfully, the Golf’s popularity doesn’t end in Austria as it also remains a big seller in France, Italy, Belgium, and Romania, where the hatchback size perfectly matches smaller streets.

3. Toyota Corolla

TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons

Across Finland and Poland, the Toyota Corolla reigns supreme, selling more than 72,609 units in Finland and over 20,000 units in Poland. The Corolla was also the best-selling car in Japan, followed by the Yaris and Sienta.

2. Tesla Model Y

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the Netherlands in 2024, accounting for 13% of all vehicle sales. This amounts to 16,858 units in the Netherlands, while it also sold 14,992 models in Sweden as the best-selling model.

1. BYD Song

Jengtingchen / Wikimedia Commons

The BYD Song is the best-selling car in China, selling 574,351 units, as it is a beloved Chinese crossover SUV, which offers both plug-in hybrid and electric versions.

