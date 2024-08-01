This Is the World's Largest Car Company TennesseePhotographer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The U.S. is the second largest consumer automotive market in the world

Still, many of the world’s largest automakers do not compete in the United States

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

The United States is the second largest consumer auto market in the world, and in 2023, new vehicle sales hit a post-pandemic high of 15.5 million nationwide. Through its brands — including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC — Detroit-based automaker General Motors leads the domestic market with an annual sales volume of nearly 2.6 million vehicles. GM was followed closely by Japanese automaker Toyota, the only other company to sell over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. last year.

As of 2021, the most recent year of available data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there were nearly 232.8 million licensed drivers in the United States, and that same year, Americans spent over $351 billion on new cars. With such a large and relatively affluent market, the U.S. is, not surprisingly, a key source of revenue for many of the world’s largest automakers.

Still, the U.S. accounted for only about 16.9% of new vehicle sales globally in 2023. Because most motor vehicles are sold outside of the United States, there are several auto industry leaders that do compete in the U.S. — and even though these companies sell hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of vehicles annually, their names may be unfamiliar to most Americans.

Using data from a range of sources, including media outlets, corporate press releases, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s largest car companies. We ranked 24 major, publicly-traded automobile manufacturers on reported revenue for the most recent fiscal year. Companies based outside of the U.S. were ranked on annual earnings in U.S. dollars, converted from foreign currencies on July 30, 2024. Unit sale data are from GoodCarBadCar and SEC filings.

Of the 24 companies on this list, six are based in Japan and four are headquartered in China. Meanwhile, Germany and the United States are each home to three. A range of other countries, including France, India, Italy, and South Korea are each represented by at least one automaker on this list. (Here is a look at America’s most dependable car brands.)

Annual revenue for these companies ranges from about $2.1 billion to more than $384.4 billion, with global sales volume ranging from 6,620 vehicles to 9.4 million annually. Most of these companies do business in the United States, but several do not. Japanese automaker Suzuki, for example, pulled out of the U.S. market in 2012, after selling only 26,619 vehicles the previous year. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

A disproportionate number of companies without a foothold in the U.S. are headquartered in China. Motor vehicle sales nearly topped 25.7 million in China last year, making it the world’s leading auto market by a wide margin. With a large and rapidly growing domestic customer base, Chinese automakers appear to have little incentive to develop distribution networks within the United States.

Why It Matters

gerenme / E+ via Getty Images

Automobile manufacturing is a highly competitive, global industry. For the countries home to major automakers, the auto industry is a critical economic pillar. According to the American Automotive Policy Council, automobile production and sales accounts for as much as 3% of U.S. gross domestic product and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employs nearly 4.4 million Americans. Of the 10 largest automakers worldwide today, three are American companies.

24. Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML.L)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $2.1 billion (1.6 billion GBP)

$2.1 billion (1.6 billion GBP) Global sales volume in 2023: 6,620 vehicles

6,620 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 2,037 vehicles (all of the Americas)

2,037 vehicles (all of the Americas) Brands include: Aston Martin

Aston Martin Headquartered in: United Kingdom

23. Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $6.5 billion (6.0 billion EUR)

$6.5 billion (6.0 billion EUR) Global sales volume in 2023: 13,662 vehicles

13,662 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 3,262 vehicles

3,262 vehicles Brands include: Ferrari

Ferrari Headquartered in: Italy

22. NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $7.7 billion (55.6 billion CNY)

$7.7 billion (55.6 billion CNY) Global sales volume in 2023: 160,038 vehicles

160,038 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: Nio, Onvo

Nio, Onvo Headquartered in: China

21. Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC: MAHMF)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $16.5 billion (1.4 trillion INR)

$16.5 billion (1.4 trillion INR) Global sales volume in 2023: 824,939 vehicles

824,939 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: Mahindra

Mahindra Headquartered in: India

20. Great Wall Motors (OTC: GWLLF)

Great Wall Motor R&D Center in Baoding, Hebei, China by iMoD Official / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $23.9 billion (173.2 billion CNY)

$23.9 billion (173.2 billion CNY) Global sales volume in 2023: 1,230,000 vehicles

1,230,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: HAVAL, WEY, ORA, GWM

HAVAL, WEY, ORA, GWM Headquartered in: China

19. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (OTC: GELYF)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $24.7 billion (179.2 billion CNY)

$24.7 billion (179.2 billion CNY) Global sales volume in 2023: 2,790,000 vehicles (includes Volvo)

2,790,000 vehicles (includes Volvo) U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: Lotus, Smart, Geely, Volvo

Lotus, Smart, Geely, Volvo Headquartered in: China

18. Subaru Corporation (OTC: FUJHY)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $30.7 billion (4.7 trillion JPY)

$30.7 billion (4.7 trillion JPY) Global sales volume in fiscal 2024: 976,000 vehicles

976,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 632,086 vehicles

632,086 vehicles Brands include: Subaru

Subaru Headquartered in: Japan

17. Mazda Motor Corporation (OTC: MZDAY)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $31.5 billion (4.8 trillion JPY)

$31.5 billion (4.8 trillion JPY) Global sales volume in fiscal 2024: 1,241,000 vehicles

1,241,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 365,044 vehicles

365,044 vehicles Brands include: Mazda

Mazda Headquartered in: Japan

16. Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTC: SZKMY)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $35.1 billion (5.4 trillion JPY)

$35.1 billion (5.4 trillion JPY) Global sales volume in 2023: 3,072,834 vehicles

3,072,834 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: Suzuki

Suzuki Headquartered in: Japan

15. Volvo Cars (STO: VOLCAR-B.ST)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $37.0 billion (399.3 billion SEK)

$37.0 billion (399.3 billion SEK) Global sales volume in 2023: 708,716 vehicles

708,716 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 128,701 vehicles

128,701 vehicles Brands include: Volvo

Volvo Headquartered in: Sweden

14. Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS.NS)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $51.9 billion (4.3 trillion INR)

$51.9 billion (4.3 trillion INR) Global sales volume in fiscal 2024: 969,340 vehicles

969,340 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 74,387 vehicles

74,387 vehicles Brands include: Jaguar, Land Rover

Jaguar, Land Rover Headquartered in: India

13. Renault Group (OTC: RNLSY)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $56.6 billion (52.4 billion EUR)

$56.6 billion (52.4 billion EUR) Global sales volume in 2023: 2,235,000 vehicles

2,235,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize

Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize Headquartered in: France

12. Nissan Motor Co. (OTC: NSANY)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $82.9 billion (12.7 trillion JPY)

$82.9 billion (12.7 trillion JPY) Global sales volume in 2023: 3,374,271 vehicles

3,374,271 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 898,795 vehicles

898,795 vehicles Brands include: Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Nissan

Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Nissan Headquartered in: Japan

11. BYD Auto Co., Ltd (OTC: BYDDF)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $83.1 billion (602.3 billion CNY)

$83.1 billion (602.3 billion CNY) Global sales volume in 2023: 3,024,417 vehicles

3,024,417 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: N/A

N/A Brands include: BYD, Denza, Yangwang, Fangchengbao

BYD, Denza, Yangwang, Fangchengbao Headquartered in: China

10. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $96.8 billion

$96.8 billion Global sales volume in 2023: 1,808,581 vehicles

1,808,581 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 670,000 vehicles

670,000 vehicles Brands include: Tesla

Tesla Headquartered in: United States

9. Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF)

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $117.4 billion (162.7 trillion KRW)

$117.4 billion (162.7 trillion KRW) Global sales volume in 2023: 4,220,000 vehicles

4,220,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,647,772 vehicles

1,647,772 vehicles Brands include: Genesis, Hyundai, Kia

Genesis, Hyundai, Kia Headquartered in: South Korea

8. Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC)

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $133.5 billion (20.4 trillion JPY)

$133.5 billion (20.4 trillion JPY) Global sales volume in fiscal 2024: 2,856,000 vehicles

2,856,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,302,246 vehicles

1,302,246 vehicles Brands include: Acura, Honda

Acura, Honda Headquartered in: Japan

7. Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC: MBGYY)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $165.6 billion (153.2 billion EUR)

$165.6 billion (153.2 billion EUR) Global sales volume in 2023: 2,491,600 vehicles

2,491,600 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 342,240 vehicles

342,240 vehicles Brands include: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Headquartered in: Germany

6. BMW (XETRA: BMW.DE)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $168.1 billion (155.5 billion EUR)

$168.1 billion (155.5 billion EUR) Global sales volume in 2023: 2,555,341 vehicles

2,555,341 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 395,151 vehicles

395,151 vehicles Brands include: BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce

BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce Headquartered in: Germany

5. General Motors (NYSE: GM)

marvod / iStock via Getty Images

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $171.8 billion

$171.8 billion Global sales volume in 2023: 6,188,000 vehicles

6,188,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 2,595,000 vehicles

2,595,000 vehicles Brands include: Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC

Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Headquartered in: United States

4. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

Ford Ranger XLS 2024 by RL GNZLZ / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $176.2 billion

$176.2 billion Global sales volume in 2023: 4,413,000 vehicles

4,413,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,995,912 vehicles

1,995,912 vehicles Brands include: Ford, Lincoln

Ford, Lincoln Headquartered in: United States

3. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $204.9 billion (189.5 billion EUR)

$204.9 billion (189.5 billion EUR) Global sales volume in 2023: 6,200,000 vehicles

6,200,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,527,000 vehicles

1,527,000 vehicles Brands include: Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Peugeot

Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Peugeot Headquartered in: France

2. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM)

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Revenue in fiscal 2024: $294.6 billion (45.1 trillion JPY)

$294.6 billion (45.1 trillion JPY) Global sales volume in fiscal 2024: 9,443,000 vehicles

9,443,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 2,209,190 vehicles

2,209,190 vehicles Brands include: Toyota, Lexus

Toyota, Lexus Headquartered in: Japan

1. Volkswagen Group (OTC: VLKAF)

Revenue in fiscal 2023: $348.4 billion (322.3 billion EUR)

$348.4 billion (322.3 billion EUR) Global sales volume in 2023: 9,240,000 vehicles

9,240,000 vehicles U.S. sales volume in 2023: 631,610 vehicles

631,610 vehicles Brands include: Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen

Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen Headquartered in: Germany