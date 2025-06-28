China EV Giant's Stock Up 40%, Tesla Down 20% Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images

It says a great deal about the EV industry that China’s BYD shares are up 40% this year, while America’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is off 20%. BYD has taken over from Tesla as the best selling EV company in the world. BYD is also moving into several markets around the world, going toe-to-toe with Elon Musk’s company. Only 100% tariffs keep BYD out of the US. Lower tariffs keep it out of much of Europe.

Key Points BYD Has Topped Tesla In Unit Sales

BYD dominates Its Home Market Of China

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

In 2024, BYD moved ahead of Tesla worldwide. It posted revenue of $107 billion and sold 4.27 million vehicles worldwide. That is about double Tesla’s 1.79 million deliveries. Tesla’s revenue was $97.7 billion. The two car sales metrics may not match exactly, Tesla calls a sale a “delivery.” BYD also topped Tesla in the EU in April. This is despite the fact that some BYD prices were burdened by tariffs.

BYD has had an advantage. Its home market is China, which is the largest EV market by far. EV sales were 7.43 million units in 2023. Total EV ownership at the end of the year was 20.4 million. Tesla is ranked 5th in market share in China (some estimates put it higher on the list.) The market is crowded with brands. NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto are BYD’s major competitors.

According to Reuters, BYD plans to sell half its cars outside its home market. Today it has beachheads in eastern Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It has begun to ship cars to South America.

One of BYD’s advantages is the prices of its cars. While people in the US have been waiting for a Tesla priced at $25,000, BYD has a broad range of prices. Its Seagull sells for about $8,000.

BYD has another advantage. Tesla’s US sales have been damaged by CEO Elon Musk’s association with President Trump and Musk’s aggressive attempt to cut expenses from the federal budget. He has also made comments about elections in Europe. In the US, this has triggered boycotts.

BYD may not be able to sell cars in the US for years. US tariffs as high as 100% have made this nearly impossible The reason that US government has given is that BYD and other Chinese car companies are financially supported by the Chinese government

If BYD does make it into Tesla’s home market, Tesla will be in trouble with every other car company which sells cars in the US.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)