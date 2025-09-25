Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse as BYD Seizes the Market

Investing
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 25, 2025 | Updated 7:00 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has announced its August numbers by country and by brand. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a beating, but sales of Chinese rival BYD took off.
Tesla has suffered falling sales in Europe in 2025. Some blame Elon Musk’s political stances in the European Union and the United States. Some think it is a lack of new models. And, finally, there is BYD’s move into the market.
During the month, Tesla’s sales dropped 37% to 8,220, while BYD’s surged 201% to 9,130.
Tesla has a clear advantage it cannot exploit for now. Tariffs have hurt BYD across much of Europe. They are currently 17% on cars imported from China.
Tesla’s sales decline is part of a global struggle. It is losing ground to BYD and other local manufacturers in China, which is the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market by far. Its market share in the U.S. dropped below 49% in the second quarter. It had been as high as 80%. Tesla also is up against growing EV sales by legacy car companies in the U.S.
There is a chance BYD will make it into the U.S. despite 100% tariffs. China’s EVs are considered some of the best in the world.
Tesla’s share price is still remarkably high. After dropping earlier in the year, the stock has risen 30% in the past three months. Its market cap is $1.5 trillion, which makes it the 10th most valuable company in the world.
Tesla has been able to maneuver its image as one that is a robotics and AI company. This, in turn, is the reason for the stock run-up. However, it cannot hide behind that forever if unit sales do not increase.
Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030
The image featured for this article is © Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Chinese EV giant BYD outsold Tesla in the European Union in July. Tesla’s stock has declined by 13% this year.
Major Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have cut prices on new models by as much as 34%. Tesla may have…
BYD is about to surpass Tesla as global BEV leader. Tesla suffered a decline in unit sales in the first…
It says a great deal about the EV industry that China’s BYD shares are up 40% this year, while America’s…
In the first half of this year, China’s EV giant BYD made $2.1 billion on revenue of $52 billion. The…
Tesla lags its rivals in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market. However, it has a larger global footprint than its…
As if Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) did not have enough problems with the US and EU, the cars it manufactures in…
New European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will benefit Tesla, even if China retaliates with tariffs of its own.
Canada has announced a plan that will probably hurt Tesla sales there. The EV maker's problems in Canada are the…