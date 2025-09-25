S&P 500
6,678.00
+0.11%
Dow Jones
46,441.20
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
24,668.00
+0.13%
Russell 2000
2,465.46
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,239.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,711.50
+0.12%
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Home > Investing > Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse as BYD Seizes the Market

Investing

Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse as BYD Seizes the Market

Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse as BYD Seizes the Market

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 7:00 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has announced its August numbers by country and by brand. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a beating, but sales of Chinese rival BYD took off.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • BYD outshined Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in European sales in August, despite tariffs on the Chinese EV maker.
  • Tesla’s sales decline is a global problem.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Tesla has suffered falling sales in Europe in 2025. Some blame Elon Musk’s political stances in the European Union and the United States. Some think it is a lack of new models. And, finally, there is BYD’s move into the market.

During the month, Tesla’s sales dropped 37% to 8,220, while BYD’s surged 201% to 9,130.

Tesla has a clear advantage it cannot exploit for now. Tariffs have hurt BYD across much of Europe. They are currently 17% on cars imported from China.

Tesla’s sales decline is part of a global struggle. It is losing ground to BYD and other local manufacturers in China, which is the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market by far. Its market share in the U.S. dropped below 49% in the second quarter. It had been as high as 80%. Tesla also is up against growing EV sales by legacy car companies in the U.S.

There is a chance BYD will make it into the U.S. despite 100% tariffs. China’s EVs are considered some of the best in the world.

Tesla’s share price is still remarkably high. After dropping earlier in the year, the stock has risen 30% in the past three months. Its market cap is $1.5 trillion, which makes it the 10th most valuable company in the world.

Tesla has been able to maneuver its image as one that is a robotics and AI company. This, in turn, is the reason for the stock run-up. However, it cannot hide behind that forever if unit sales do not increase.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

The image featured for this article is © Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Tesla Loses Big to BYD in Europe
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 28, 2025

Tesla Loses Big to BYD in Europe

Chinese EV giant BYD outsold Tesla in the European Union in July. Tesla’s stock has declined by 13% this year.
Chinese EV Price Cuts Aim to Cripple Tesla
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 27, 2025

Chinese EV Price Cuts Aim to Cripple Tesla

Major Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have cut prices on new models by as much as 34%. Tesla may have…
Another Unexpected Loss for Tesla
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 4, 2025

Another Unexpected Loss for Tesla

BYD is about to surpass Tesla as global BEV leader. Tesla suffered a decline in unit sales in the first…
China EV Giant’s Stock Up 40%, Tesla Down 20%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 28, 2025

China EV Giant’s Stock Up 40%, Tesla Down 20%

It says a great deal about the EV industry that China’s BYD shares are up 40% this year, while America’s…
Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 30, 2025

Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run

In the first half of this year, China’s EV giant BYD made $2.1 billion on revenue of $52 billion. The…
Tesla’s China Challenge
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 10, 2024

Tesla’s China Challenge

Tesla lags its rivals in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market. However, it has a larger global footprint than its…
Tesla Hit Mexican Wall
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 13, 2025

Tesla Hit Mexican Wall

As if Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) did not have enough problems with the US and EU, the cars it manufactures in…
Europe Gives Tesla Big Help
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 12, 2024

Europe Gives Tesla Big Help

New European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will benefit Tesla, even if China retaliates with tariffs of its own.
Canada Threatens 45,000 Tesla Sales
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 26, 2025

Canada Threatens 45,000 Tesla Sales

Canada has announced a plan that will probably hurt Tesla sales there. The EV maker's problems in Canada are the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 276,204,925
+$2.79
+8.92%
$34.01
IBM
IBM Vol: 9,429,632
+$14.31
+5.35%
$281.84
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,106,187
+$18.75
+4.00%
$486.84
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,074,781
+$3.22
+3.95%
$84.80
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 1,724,661
+$7.46
+2.83%
$270.85

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 26,884,299
-$11.26
19.74%
$45.79
Jabil
JBL Vol: 2,772,190
-$14.20
6.30%
$211.09
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 77,189,155
-$2.37
6.28%
$35.31
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 34,923,391
-$17.48
5.67%
$290.98
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 8,919,095
-$1.30
5.00%
$24.59