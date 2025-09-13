Tesla Hit Mexican Wall

Cars and Drivers
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 13, 2025
As if Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) did not have enough problems with the US and EU, the cars it manufactures in China and exports to Mexico may soon face a 50% tariff.
Tesla Faces Large Tariffs In Mexico
Tesla Is Trying To Expand Outside Its Traditional Markets
The problem is simple, according to Reuters, “All of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y cars that were sold in Mexico since mid-2023 were manufactured in the company’s Shanghai factory.” While Mexico ranks No.12 in terms of total cars sold by country, Tesla, like Chinese EV makers, is trying to find places to expand its footprint.
Tesla has roadblocks around the world. To some extent, based on Elon Musk’s political activity and increased competition from BYD and legacy car companies, Tesla’s sales have declined in the EU. In the US, Tesla once held 80% of the market share; that dropped to 47% in the second quarter of this year. And, in China, the world’s largest EV market, there are dozens of local Tesla competitors. There are reasonable concerns that Tesla’s 2025 global sales could be a sharp drop from 2024.
The Mexico problem, added to those around most of the world, means Musk has to lean even more heavily on his pitch that Tesla is an AI, robotics, and autonomous vehicle company. To some extent, this has worked. Tesla, with a market cap of $1.28 trillion, is still the 10th most valuable company in the world. It may be worth more than every other major company on Earth combined.
After faltering badly in the early part of the year, its stock is now down only 5% compared to a 12% jump in the S&P 500. However, in the last three months, Tesla’s stock has been up 24% to 9% for the S&P
Musk would like Wall St. to forget that Tesla makes cars. Auto companies get low multiples. GM, America’s largest car company, has a market cap of only $56 billion. GM (NYSE: GM) ranks 4th in the world based on unit sales. It is behind Toyota, VW, and Hyundai/Kia.
What is impossible to ascertain is whether falling auto sales will catch up with Tesla more quickly than it can introduce commercially available robots and self-driving cars. If he can pull that off, the Mexican tariffs won’t matter. If he can’t, Mexico is a big deal.
