The 10 Best Toyotas To Drive Forever 2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Toyota Motor Sales (NYSE: TM) was established in California in 1957. The first and only vehicle available for purchase through 1961 was the Toyota Land Cruiser, which was known as a durable vehicle capable of handling any terrain. In 1965, the Corolla went on sale as a small sedan designed for American drivers.

Over the years, Toyota has become one of the most trusted carmakers in the world. The company has won awards and also introduced the Lexus in 1987 as a second sales channel. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed production for a time, the company has large goals related to reaching carbon neutrality, developing new vehicles and making quality automobiles.

On average, Toyota vehicles are driven from 200,000-250,000 miles. In some rare cases where drivers focus on proper care and maintenance, they have been known to go up to 500,000. Toyota makes plenty of cars you can drive forever, and we picked a few you may love.

Statistics show that over 80% of Toyota’s sold within the last 10-20 years are still driving. Toyota demonstrates a strong understanding of durability, reliability and quality when it comes to all sizes of vehicles.

Corolla

Price: starts at $21,700

starts at $21,700 Miles per gallon: 32 city/41 highway

32 city/41 highway Number of seats: 5

The Toyota Corolla comes in several versions: the basic Corolla, the Cross, and the Cross Hybrid. For this article, we’ll look at the basic Corolla option, the LE. For more money, additional amenities come with the SE and the XSE. The Corolla also comes in a hatchback model, both standard fuel and hybrid.

The Corolla comes standard with automatic climate control, a remote keyless entry system, and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. It’s available in eight colors and has a sleek, stylish look while still offering efficiency and longevity.

Camry

Price: starting at $26,420

starting at $26,420 Miles per gallon: 28 city/39 highway

28 city/39 highway Number of seats: 5

The Camry has several trim options: the LE, the SE, the SE Nightshade, the XLE, the XSE, the TRD, the XLE V6 and the XSE V6. Hybrid options are also available with the same trim options.

The basic trim model comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen with six speakers, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and the option for all-wheel drive. Consumers can choose from seven different colors when custom-ordering a Camry.

Highlander

Price: starting at $36,620

starting at $36,620 Miles per gallon: 22 city/29 highway

22 city/29 highway Number of seats: 8

Toyota’s answer to the crossover SUV, the Highlander comes in six colors, six trim options and five electric options. The trim options include the L, the LE, the XLE, the XSE, the Limited and the Platinum.

The basic model of the Highlander, the L, comes standard with a third-row seat, three-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, cargo capacity of 84.3 cubic feet, five USB ports and a 2-year complimentary maintenance plan.

Prius

Price: starting at $27,450

starting at $27,450 Miles per gallon: 57 city/56 highway

57 city/56 highway Number of seats: 5

The Prius was Toyota’s first venture into hybrid vehicles and comes in six trim options. The LE, the LE AWD, the XLE, the XLE AWD, the Limited and the Limited AWD. The Prius comes in six unique colors including wind chill pearl, supersonic red and midnight black metallic.

When the seats in the Prius LE are folded, the car boasts 23.8 cubic feet of cargo space. The vehicle comes standard with wireless compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats, an integrated backup camera display and a single-zone climate control system with pollen filtration.

RAV4

Price: starting at $28,675

starting at $28,675 Miles per gallon: 27city/35 highway

27city/35 highway Number of seats: 5

The RAV4 comes in a traditional fuel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid option. The trim options include the LE, the XLE, the XLE Premium, the Adventure, the TRD Off-Road and the Limited. The small SUV also comes in 7 electric models.

Available in five colors, the RAV4 LE comes with LED projector highlights, Apple and Android compatibility, front-wheel drive with the option for all-wheel drive and an intelligent 8-speed automatic transmission.

Sienna

Price: starting at $36,885

starting at $36,885 Miles per gallon: 36 city/36 highway

36 city/36 highway Number of seats: 8

Toyota’s version of the minivan, the Sienna comes in seven trim options: the LE, the XLE, the XSE, the Woodland Edition, the 25th Anniversary Edition, the Limited and the Platinum. Newer versions of the Sienna are all hybrid.

The Sienna comes standard with the common conveniences of a minivan: dual power sliding side doors, remote keyless entry system, LED Daytime Running Lights and LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Higher-end models come with a second-row captain’s chair, bigger wheels, and accents on the exterior and interior.

Sequoia

Price: starting at $59,865

starting at $59,865 Miles per gallon: 21 city/24 highway

21 city/24 highway Number of seats: 8

From 2023 on, the Sequoia is only available in a hybrid option. As a full-size SUV, this improves the gas mileage without cutting down on the functionality. Buyers choose from 11 colors including unique ones such as solar octane, ice cap and smoked mesquite. Trim options include the SR5, the Limited, the Platinum, the TRD Pro and the Capstone.

The SR5 is the standard trim option and comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a V6 hybrid engine and a panoramic view monitor. Drive options include rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and more expensive trim models offer things like a power panoramic roof and power sunshade or power-extending running boards.

Tacoma

Price: starting at $28,600

starting at $28,600 Miles per gallon: 20 city/23 highway

20 city/23 highway Number of seats: 4

The Tacoma is Toyota’s smaller truck and comes in seven trim options: the SR, the SR5, the Train Special Edition, the TRD Sport, the TRD Off-Road, the Limited and the TRD Pro.

The basic trim model, the SR, comes equipped with a deck rail system, projector-beam headlights, engine immobilizer, fiber-reinforced sheet-molded composite bed and an advanced airbag system for both driver and passenger. Choose from a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission and 10 color schemes like Barcelona red metallic, blue crush metallic and electric lime.

Tundra

Price: starting at $38,965

starting at $38,965 Miles per gallon: 18 city/24 highway

18 city/24 highway Number of seats: 5

The Tundra is Toyota’s larger truck option and consumers can choose from several trim options: the SR, the SR5, the Limited, the Platinum, the 1794 Edition, the TRD Pro and the Capstone. One distinctive difference between the Tundra and the smaller Tacoma is the number of seats.

The Tundra’s basic model comes standard with 18-inch styled steel wheels, wireless compatibility with Android and Apple, the choice between three different bed sizes and 358 horsepower. Higher-end trim options include leather-trimmed seats, a chrome grille and exterior accents, or a two-tone interior.

Land Cruiser

Price: starting at $55,950

starting at $55,950 Miles per gallon: 22 city/25 highway

22 city/25 highway Number of seats: 5

The Land Cruiser is one of Toyota’s classic vehicles and comes in three trim options: the 1958, the Land Cruiser and the First Edition. The vehicle boasts advanced technology, three distinctive drive modes and a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds.

The basic model is available in three colors and has a heated steering wheel and front seats, a full-time four-wheel drive system and power door locks and windows. Drivers can add a moonroof or power sunshade, all-weather floor liners and cargo mats and ventilated front seats.

The Toyota Investment Pays Off

From cars and minivans to upcoming electrified vehicles, Toyota has many exciting things on the horizon combined with reliable, tested models that last.

Toyota vehicles hold their value and have some of the highest resale values for cars on the market. This means that even after you’re done driving your Toyota vehicle, someone else is likely to want it. Toyota’s also come standard with additional safety features like a pre-collision system, road sign assist and lane departure alert.

With continuous investments in both hybrid vehicles and innovative technology, Toyota is poised to continue its long run as one of the world’s most reliable car manufacturers.

URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored) Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!