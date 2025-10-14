S&P 500
6,603.40
-0.80%
Dow Jones
45,783.00
-0.70%
Nasdaq 100
24,480.90
-1.10%
Russell 2000
2,433.46
-1.03%
FTSE 100
9,421.80
-0.38%
Nikkei 225
46,785.40
-0.54%
Home > Cars and Drivers > The Car Brand Americans Love

Cars and Drivers

The Car Brand Americans Love

The Car Brand Americans Love
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

One brand sits atop the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. Consumer Reports ranks this car second in its annual ranking, just a few points behind Subaru. The brand is also one of the few that many people drive over 250,000 miles.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, tops the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study.
  • It has held its market share while other luxury brands have dwindled.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Lexus is Toyota’s luxury brand. It launched in the United States in 1989, at about the same time Honda launched its luxury brand Acura and Nissan brought the Infiniti brand to market. Each of these companies wants a piece of the high-end and very profitable U.S. market. At that time, the U.S. was the largest car market in the world.

Each Japanese brand had to take market share from two groups of luxury vehicles. The first was those made by U.S. car companies. There were GM’s Cadillac and Ford’s Lincoln, both in the market for decades. The other brands were Germany’s Mercedes and BMW. Each entered the U.S. market during the mid-1970s.

Over time, the market share of Cadillac and Lincoln dropped sharply. Meanwhile, Acura and Infiniti never gained ground. That left Lexus near the top of the market-share ladder, alongside BMW and Mercedes. Tesla is also considered a contender, based on the demographics of its buyers and the high sticker price of its cars.

BMW sold 371,000 vehicles in the U.S. last year, followed by Lexus at 346,000 and Mercedes at 325,000.

Lexus, Mercedes, and BMW have one thing in common. That is, each has a large number of models across sedans, sports cars, crossovers, SUVs, hybrids, and electric vehicles (EVs). The other luxury car brands do not have a broad range of models. That may be because these brands are failures. Or, the lack of models may have kept buyers away.

Lexus also offers models across a broad price range, as do Mercedes and BMW. The entry-level Lexus is the IS sedan with a base price of $41,830. At the high end of the range, the huge LX 700h has a base price of $116,685.

Lexus has sat at the top of most auto quality rankings for years, along with Toyota. If that does not change, neither will its large luxury vehicle market share.

Snow-Ready Rides: The Best Winter Vehicles

 

The image featured for this article is © chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 26, 2012

The Top Selling Luxury Cars in America

courtesy of General MotorsThe top 12 luxury brands accounted for only 10.8% of total U.S. car sales through the first…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2014

Lexus and Infiniti Reach 25th Birthdays, Proving Their Challenges Worked

The car enthusiast media has celebrated the 25th birthdays of Japanese luxury brands Infiniti and Lexus for almost the entire…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 25, 2009

Cadillac’s Irreversible Slide

When GM decided to close its Saturn and Pontiac brands it forgot to put a “do not resuscitate” sign on…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 19, 2012

As Foreign Cars Dominate Luxury Market, Cadillac Pushed Down List

courtesy of General MotorsDespite the launch of a number of new models, Cadillac’s share of luxury car sales in the…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 2, 2014

Cadillac Has Another Bad Month in July

July might be called the month of the luxury car. Sales of BMW, Mercedes and Audi rose sharply. But the…
Lincoln, Cadillac Lose Luxury Car Race
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 4, 2024

Lincoln, Cadillac Lose Luxury Car Race

Ford and GM might consider it too much of a public defeat to leave the luxury car business. Could they…
Ford Lincoln Sales In Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 4, 2023

Ford Lincoln Sales In Trouble

Ford’s Lincoln brand, long ago left behind in sales by Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Lexus, can’t recover in the US,…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 26, 2010

Nissan’s Big New Hybrid

Nissan’s flagship brand is Infiniti which competes with BMW, Mercedes, the Lexus brand of Toyota (NYSE: TM), and the Acura…
Ford’s Lincoln Division in Big Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 29, 2022

Ford’s Lincoln Division in Big Trouble

Lincoln is Ford’s most visible failure, and the company has no way to change that except to end the brand.

Top Gaining Stocks

Best Buy
BBY Vol: 4,981,464
+$7.02
+9.97%
$77.45
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 45,990,226
+$32.07
+9.88%
$356.70
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 11,876,005
+$4.37
+9.55%
$50.11
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 774,306
+$77.23
+8.54%
$981.67
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,413,945
+$43.69
+7.23%
$648.25

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 16,594,960
-$3.45
7.54%
$42.33
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 11,891,243
-$3.14
6.33%
$46.47
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 3,171,315
-$7.37
6.15%
$112.52
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 14,233,420
-$6.65
4.32%
$147.45
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 6,424,664
-$2.47
3.55%
$67.15