S&P 500
6,847.10
+0.24%
Dow Jones
48,593.40
+0.22%
Nasdaq 100
25,273.20
+0.33%
Russell 2000
2,559.26
+0.23%
FTSE 100
9,751.60
+0.93%
Nikkei 225
50,381.40
+0.12%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Test 7,600 in 2026

Cars and Drivers

Tesla Still Has America’s No. 1 EV

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Despite a sharp decline in its U.S. sales in November, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) still has the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) model in the United States.
  • Yet even that model may be priced much too high for wide U.S. EV adoption.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Tesla Still Has America’s No. 1 EV

© 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Despite a 23% decline in its U.S. sales to 39,800 in November, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) still has the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) model in the United States by far. According to Experian, the Model Y had 30% of all EV sales in the third quarter of this year. Tesla also has the number two spot with the Model 3, which had a 10% market share.

The data also show the small but steady market share gains by other car companies. The Chevy Equinox and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 each had about a 5% market share. No other EV model sold in the U.S. had a bigger market share. However, 10 models from various manufacturers have market shares of 2% or greater. That shows how fragmented the EV market is.

In November, EV sales nationwide fell 41% year over year. That makes the problems of legacy car companies, which have entered the market in the past five years, more dire than they have been since EVs became mainstream. They have tiny shares of a rapidly shrinking sector.

One conclusion to draw from the Cox data is that financial losses for EV companies are likely to remain high, even if these car companies slash their EV investments. Profits are years away.

The Model Y SUV is modestly priced by industry standards. Its entry rear-wheel-drive version has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,990. Tesla has said it may introduce a $25,000 sedan, which much of the industry thinks is the necessary price point for wide U.S. EV adoption. Nevertheless, Model Y’s price is well below the industry average EV price near $58,000.

If $25,000 is the price point for wide EV adoption, Tesla, and virtually all of its competition, are priced much too high.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

3 Times It Pays to Delay Your Social Security Claim
Maurie Backman |

3 Times It Pays to Delay Your Social Security Claim
“The Fastest Way to Retire Early: Spend Less Than Everyone Else.” — Here's How
Maurie Backman |

“The Fastest Way to Retire Early: Spend Less Than Everyone Else.” — Here's How

Continue Reading

Musk to Launch $25,000 SUV to Rescue Tesla
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Musk to Launch $25,000 SUV to Rescue Tesla

Tesla may be more than a car company, but it needs car sales to keep its stock up. Hence, the…
Could Tesla Stock Drop 24% After Jan. 29?
Rich Duprey |

Could Tesla Stock Drop 24% After Jan. 29?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a resurrected stock. While shares have nearly doubled over the past year, it was only after the…
Can Lucid Win While Tesla Loses?
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Can Lucid Win While Tesla Loses?

Tesla's recent troubles may be a chance for Lucid to take share from it. Lucid will have to solve two…
How Tesla Can Make a Comeback
Douglas A. McIntyre |

How Tesla Can Make a Comeback

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received two pieces of bad news. The first is that it significantly missed Wall Street’s…
Tesla US Market Share Surges 30%
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla US Market Share Surges 30%

Though Tesla sales declined sharply in November, its market share increased. It may be poised to benefit if EV sales…
Can Tesla Get Back Sales With Price Cuts?
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Can Tesla Get Back Sales With Price Cuts?

As Tesla sales in the United States falter, the EV maker may rely on incentives to boost sales. Will that…
Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse as BYD Seizes the Market
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla’s Europe Sales Collapse as BYD Seizes the Market

BYD outshined Tesla in European sales in August, despite tariffs on the Chinese EV maker. Tesla’s sales decline is a…
Used EVs Are Ruining Tesla
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Used EVs Are Ruining Tesla

A recent analysis reveals that the resale value of a Tesla vehicle drops sharply in the first year. A plethora…
Tesla Model Y Posts Huge US EV Market Share
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla Model Y Posts Huge US EV Market Share

Two Tesla models dominate the American electric vehicle (EV) market. However, rivals may gain market share in this quarter.

Top Gaining Stocks

Akamai
AKAM Vol: 144,259
+$3.50
+4.08%
$89.38
Gartner
IT Vol: 80,437
+$9.41
+4.02%
$243.30
KLA
KLAC Vol: 39,478
+$44.52
+3.73%
$1,238.44
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 12,284,288
+$16.44
+3.58%
$475.40
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 2,169,990
+$7.51
+3.11%
$248.65

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 380,136
-$73.35
8.48%
$791.71
Uber
UBER Vol: 1,674,786
-$2.40
2.82%
$82.71
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 3,680,955
-$4.96
2.61%
$185.01
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 115,506
-$1.72
2.52%
$66.51
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 197,235
-$0.56
2.26%
$23.98