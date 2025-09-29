S&P 500
6,676.20
+0.33%
Dow Jones
46,294.00
-0.04%
Nasdaq 100
24,717.50
+0.73%
Russell 2000
2,435.81
+0.06%
FTSE 100
9,326.60
+0.08%
Nikkei 225
45,277.60
-0.55%
Stock Market Live September 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Mergers & Acquisitions News
Home > Investing > Used EVs Are Ruining Tesla

Investing

Used EVs Are Ruining Tesla

Used EVs Are Ruining Tesla

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 29, 2025  |  Updated 6:32 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other popular electric vehicle (EV) makers, the primary competition is not with one another. It is the used versions of their own cars. One analysis showed that a Ford Mustang Mach-E, which sold for $55,000 new, sold for only $33,000 when it reached its first birthday. It had less than 10,000 miles on its odometer and not a single scratch. Some people who track the car industry say it is awash in used Teslas, which causes the company the same problem.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • A recent analysis reveals that the resale value of a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle drops sharply in the first year.
  • The availability of used EVs is a problem for Tesla.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

In a recent study, iSeeCars researchers looked at the price of used cars that were one to five years old. The study covered 1.5 million cars and compared their sales prices in July 2024 to those in July 2025. Across the entire industry (gasoline-powered and EVs), used car prices rose 3.7% between the two periods.

Prices of three Tesla models dropped over 12% year over year, the hardest hit of any models from any brand. The analysis shows the price of a Model X declined 12.1% to $50,392. The price of the Model Y fell 12.3% to $29,141. The price of a Model S also decreased 12.3% to $47,416.

Tesla already has a problem with its new cars. Partially due to price, and partially due to the controversial reputation of founder Elon Musk, Tesla’s market share among new EVs sold in the United States fell below 50% for the first time in the second quarter.

The decline in Tesla’s sales has let some competitors through a door that had previously been shut to them. Ford, GM, and Hyundai/Kia each have close to 10% market share. Granted, GM and Ford have spent tens of billions of dollars to get a small piece of a pie that is no longer growing.

The effects of the cannibalization have not hurt Tesla’s stock price. While it did drop when Musk broke off relations with President Trump in March, the share price is up almost 70% over the past year, while the S&P 500 is only 15% higher.

Musk has managed to offset lackluster sales by promoting the idea that Tesla is more than just a car company. It has evolved into a robotics, AI, and fully self-driving car business. As long as the market is willing to accept that, the used car challenge will not matter much.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

 

The image featured for this article is © 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Tesla Shares Stage Huge Recovery
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 30, 2025

Tesla Shares Stage Huge Recovery

Tesla shares have rallied recently despite slumping sales. The stock’s rally is based in part on the launch of Tesla’s…
Tesla Sales Drop 60% in Denmark and Sweden
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 1, 2025

Tesla Sales Drop 60% in Denmark and Sweden

Tesla sales have been dropping in Europe this year. The worst falloff may have happened in Denmark and Sweden in…
Tesla Model Y Posts Huge US EV Market Share
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 18, 2025

Tesla Model Y Posts Huge US EV Market Share

Two Tesla models dominate the American electric vehicle (EV) market. However, rivals may gain market share in this quarter.
Tesla Loses Big to BYD in Europe
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 28, 2025

Tesla Loses Big to BYD in Europe

Chinese EV giant BYD outsold Tesla in the European Union in July. Tesla’s stock has declined by 13% this year.
Tesla Hit Mexican Wall
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 13, 2025

Tesla Hit Mexican Wall

As if Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) did not have enough problems with the US and EU, the cars it manufactures in…
Tesla Stock Rises Nearly 300-Fold Since IPO
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 29, 2025

Tesla Stock Rises Nearly 300-Fold Since IPO

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) IPO was on June 29, 2010. An $10,000 investment that day would be worth $3 million today.…
Tesla Sales Drop 67% in France
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 3, 2025

Tesla Sales Drop 67% in France

Tesla car sales in May were sharply lower in France and other European countries. That is a sign of a…
Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 30, 2025

Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run

In the first half of this year, China’s EV giant BYD made $2.1 billion on revenue of $52 billion. The…
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Jumps Up $7 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 26, 2025

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Jumps Up $7 Billion

Elon Musk’s net worth has risen nearly $7 billion as Tesla stock has recovered. That net worth is based on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Western Digital
WDC Vol: 1,975,907
+$9.87
+9.23%
$116.75
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 595,183
+$15.49
+7.12%
$233.00
Electronic Arts
EA Vol: 6,111,595
+$9.52
+4.92%
$202.87
Kellanova
K Vol: 1,808,528
+$3.70
+4.75%
$81.64
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 4,750,045
+$6.13
+3.90%
$163.40

Top Losing Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,261,258
-$1.36
3.82%
$34.15
APA
APA Vol: 456,803
-$0.86
3.48%
$23.83
Williams Sonoma
WSM Vol: 71,522
-$5.96
2.96%
$195.39
ConocoPhillips
COP Vol: 377,974
-$2.84
2.88%
$95.64
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,344,057
-$5.25
2.53%
$201.97