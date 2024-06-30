10 Most Popular Skincare Brands According to Baby Boomers: Ranked John Sommer / iStock via Getty Images

With aging comes new wrinkles, lines and skin problems. As Baby Boomers are anywhere from 60-78 years old, anti-aging products become increasingly popular. Things like cleansers, moisturizers, serums or sunscreen can not only slow the aging process but can protect from problems like skin cancer, shingles, infection and rosacea.

When it comes to picking skincare brands, there are many factors to consider. The most important is to know your skin type. Most have dry skin, oily skin or a combination. Your type of skin can affect the requirements of your skincare brand and product.

While there may be a lot of hype around certain products, remember that enough advertising dollars can make anything look good. Avoid products that claim to completely change your skin or have magical results, because the truth is that caring for your skin is a lifelong process.

Always check the ingredients in every product. Do a patch test with each new product to make sure you don’t have any allergies. To do this, apply a small portion of the product to one spot on your skin. Watch it for a few days to see if you have any irritation or reactions.

Why It Matters

Source: Kerkez / iStock via Getty Images

As Baby Boomers navigate the skincare industry, they control 52% of the country’s net worth, or $76 trillion. To understand how younger Americans should invest money or plan for retirement, you must first understand what products and brands are popular simply because Boomers support them and control so much of the economy. As they get older and invest less in everyday products, the popularity of certain brands may change and directly affect the economy and the companies younger Americans invest in.

We researched the top ten skincare brands that Boomers like with the help of YouGov. Every product on our list was known by more than 70% of the population surveyed, although popularity rates varied from product to product, and no brand earned over 80% popularity. We’ve listed the top ten below, from least popular to most popular.

10. Nivea

Source: LordRunar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 58%

Nivea was recognized by 91% of Baby Boomers, but only popular with 58%. The brand has a robust array of products used for skincare including chapstick and moisturizer. Perhaps the reason Boomers are so invested in this product is because they have an entire line of skin-firming products. This includes skin toning and framing gel cream, skin firming melanin beauty & hydration body lotion, skin firming and anti-wrinkles neck and chest cream, skin firming sheer hydration body lotion and skin firming nourishing hydration body lotion.

With their targeted Skim Firming line, the company claims that users notice firmer skin in as little as two weeks, as long as they use the products twice a day.

9. Coppertone

Source: bymuratdeniz / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 59%

Coppertone was recognized by 98% of Baby Boomers, and popular with 59%. Although the company is most known for its sunscreen products, it also has a beauty line that includes shimmer SPF 50 lotion, shimmer SPF 30 spray, and glow protect and tan SPF 30 lotion. One of the most important things to do for your skin, no matter how old you are, is to use sunscreen. Coppertone has products for babies, kids and adults, along with mineral options.

8. Bath & Body Works

Source: Ridofranz / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 61%

98% of Baby Boomers recognized the Bath & Body Works brand, but only 61% ranked it popular. The company is well-known for its body moisturizers, lotions, soaps and wallflowers, but is branching out into the world of skincare. These products include SPF lotion, beard & scruff cream, shower gel, body wash and foam bath, and face and body wash. For decades, B&BW has made products for skin, and scents like Cucumber Melon, Sweet Pea and Japanese Cherry Blossom remain popular to this day.

7. Johnson’s Baby

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 62%

While only 62% of Baby Boomers preferred Johnson’s Baby skincare products, 97% recognized the name. The name can be misleading – many people use baby products to help smooth, moisturize and plump skin. Johnson’s uses ingredients in their products that are safe for sensitive baby skin, so they’re easier on elderly skin also. The company suggests applying the lotion immediately after showering and at least once a day. They claim to provide almost immediate relief from the discomfort of dry skin.

6. Olay

Source: Gargonia / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 65%

Most Baby Boomers recognized the name Olay (97%), while 65% preferred the company’s products. The company sets its products up so that you can personalize your skin routine based on your skin type and personal needs. Products are made for sensitive skin, come in trial sizes and many are fragrance-free. According to their website, using their products can firm, hydrate and smooth the skin, brighten and even skin tones and reduce wrinkles.

5. Gold Bond

Source: JodiJacobson / Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 67%

Gold Bond is popular with 67% of Baby Boomers but recognized by 96% of those surveyed. The products range from daily face and body lotion to retinol overnight body and face lotion. You can choose products based on the places you want to improve such as the feet, hands, neck and chest, and face. They also have a psoriasis relief cream, an eczema relief cream and a dark spot minimizing cream. Their line for aging skin includes a crepe corrector lotion, a strength and resilience lotion and a crepe corrector hand cream.

4. Jergens

Source: Inna Dodor / Shutterstock

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 67%

Almost all Baby Boomers surveyed recognized the Jergens brand, at 96%, and 67% found it popular. The company has a long line of everyday moisturizers and recently introduced its Natural Glow line. Jergens claims their products are skin-firming, restoring and hydrating. Choose from sandalwood body butter, sweet citrus body butter and ultra-healing hand and body cream if you’re looking for something with scent.

3. Softsoap

Source: Nellia2 / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 70%

70% of Baby Boomers felt Softsoap was a popular brand, while 93% were familiar with the brand. Softsoap focuses on simple products like hand soap and body wash but does it with bubbly goodness and great scents. These products are affordable and easy to find at any grocery store. Scents extend to indulgent, fresh, citrus, fruity and floral. They also have seasonal products and skin indulgences in the form of coconut butter scent body wash, blackberry sugar body wash and many more.

2. Neutrogena

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images for Neutrogena + Aveeno

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 71%

When it comes to skincare. 71% of Baby Boomers turn to Neutrogena, while 98% recognize the name. Neutrogena has a wide variety of products that balance skin, perfect skin and provide an invisible daily defense against sun. Categories include skin treatments, sunscreen, scrubs and exfoliants, moisturizers and serums, hand and body care, face masks, eye cream, cleansers and toners.

1. Vaseline

Source: towfiqu ahamed / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked the product popular: 80%

Vaseline jumped quite a few spots and ended up in the number one slot with 80% of Baby Boomers finding it popular, and 99% recognizing the name. The company promises a product for all skin types and uses advanced skincare formulations to repair, protect and moisturize skin. Products work for hands and body, lips and even nails. Vaseline makes products for dull, dehydrated, extremely dry, cracked and sensitive skin. They also have products for minor cuts, scrapes, and eczema.