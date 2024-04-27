Avoid All Laundry Detergent Brands, Except These 8 Hispanolistic / E+ via Getty Images

If there’s one thing that’s certain in life, it’s the fact that laundry will always be there. Whether you’re a mom of four or a corporate executive (or both), laundry is never-ending and overwhelming. Some people do one load a day while others wait until the baskets overflow. There’s no right or wrong way to do laundry, but there are ways to make it easier on yourself.

The last thing you want to do is rewash or ruin clothes because your laundry detergent doesn’t work as well as it should. With the right detergent, laundry can be efficient and quick. Rather than asking you to rely on advertisements and promises that may not be kept, we put together a list of the eight laundry detergents you should try, and why you should try them. The list is in no specific order, but we’ve identified the reasons we like them so you can quickly pick the one that’s best for you.

We scoured Consumer Reports, Good Housekeeping’s review by cleaning experts, Amazon reviews and Reddit threads about laundry detergent to compile our list. And don’t worry, if you have allergies or sensitive skin, we’ve got options for you.

Why We’re Covering This

Source: didecs / iStock via Getty Images

Prices for basic household items are rising every day, and that eats into your personal wealth over time. The global household cleaning industry is valued at around 97 billion dollars, and just liquid laundry detergent sales came in over 6.4 billion dollars in 2023. Not only are these products a part of every household, but the companies who make them are responsible for a large part of the global economy.

8. Puracy Liquid Enzyme Laundry Detergent

Source: isil terzioglu / iStock via Getty Images

Comes in a refillable pouch

Unscented

Satisfaction guarantee

The Eco-Friendly Choice

Source: BrandyTaylor / Getty Images

With almost 6,000 reviews on Amazon, Puracy Liquid Enzyme Laundry Detergent maintains a 4.5-star rating. Puracy claims this product is ten times more concentrated than other formulas on the market. One pouch is good for 192 loads, and you can buy a refill pouch to keep using the original packaging.

Puracy claims a commitment to cruelty-free, hypoallergenic practices. This formula utilizes four plant-powered enzymes to remove odors and stains from fabric.

7. Earth Breeze Detergent Sheets

Source: didecs / iStock via Getty Images

In sheet form rather than liquid or powder

Safe for sensitive skin

Convenient for traveling

Laundry Sheets That Are “Sudstainable”

Source: evgenyatamanenko / iStock via Getty Images

While reviewing these products, it became clear that some of the most popular products are made by brands that are committed to making more eco-friendly options. Earth Breeze offers detergent sheets that dissolve fast and leave no spills behind. If you’ve ever used liquid or powder, you can see how this would be a big sell.

Earth Breeze’s detergent sheets are safe for those with sensitive skin. They’re free of phosphates, parabens, bleach and dye, substances that can irritate sensitive skin. Another benefit of this product is that you can take them with you when you travel.

6. Pure Suds Hypoallergenic Detergent

Source: evrymmnt / Shutterstock.com

Safe for sensitive skin

Natural ingredients

Free of fragrances and harsh chemicals

Non-Toxic Laundry Detergent

Source: sergeyryzhov / iStock via Getty Images

Pure Suds all-natural laundry detergent came up in reviews because it’s made of natural ingredients, safe enough for baby clothes and sustainable. Their detergent is mineral-based, the powder can be used in high-efficiency washing machines and it’s free of common allergens and harsh chemicals.

The company claims to redefine cleanliness, with non-toxic cleansers that still remove stains and odors. Pure Suds products are free of preservatives and fillers like phosphates, optical brighteners and GMOs. The downside to this detergent was the higher cost, but many reviewers say the cost is worth it.

5. Persil ProClean Liquid Laundry Detergent

Source: Ralph Orlowski / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Comes in pods and liquid

Variety of scents and products

Available at most grocery stores

The Standard for Laundry Day

Source: mapodile / E+ via Getty Images

We love a product that is easy to find, and Persil is available at many grocery stores like Walmart and Target. Some of the products we reviewed must be purchased online or in stores that require memberships, but Persil is readily available.

Persil laundry detergent comes in disc form and liquid form. Choose from odor-fighters, stain-fighters, sensitive skin formulas, fresh scents and everyday products. Persil is part of the Henkel brand, the parent to other household cleaning manufacturers like Snuggle, Dial, Soft Scrub and Purex.

4. Gain Original Laundry Soap

Source: LADO / Shutterstock.com

Aroma boost options

Affordable

Available in pods, liquid or powder

The Familiar Green Packaging That Keeps Your Laundry Clean

Source: Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock.com

Gain is another laundry detergent that is readily available. For the purpose of this article, we focused on liquid detergent, which comes in several options. Choose from Gain +ultra OXI, lavender scented, Gain HAPPY and Island Fresh.

Along with detergent, Gain offers Fireworks In-Wash Scent Booster Beads, which improve the scent of your laundry and can be used with all fabrics and colors. The two combined are said to preserve clothing for up to 12 weeks after cleaning.

3. all Free and Clear Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Source: bbbrrn / Getty Images

Recommended by dermatologists

100% free of dyes and perfumes

Removes 99% of seasonal and everyday allergens

The #1 Recommended Detergent Recommended By Pediatricians, Allergists and Dermatologists

Source: SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images

If you’re looking for a detergent that your doctor recommends for sensitive skin, you’ve found it with all Free and Clear detergent. With almost 9,000 reviews on the website, the product maintains a 4.7-star rating.

all claims to remove 99% of everyday allergens like dust mite matter, dog and cat dander, ragweed pollen and tree pollen. The product comes in liquid, pods and powder, and is accompanied by boosters, dryer sheets and fabric softeners.

2. Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Low cost per load

Works in cold water

Strong on stains

The Costco and Kirkland Value

Source: bernie_photo / iStock via Getty Images

Kirkland products frequently show up on our favorites list, and that’s because they are quality products for affordable prices. The Kirkland detergent was the best in value at only 15 cents per load.

The downside to the Kirkland brand is that it’s only sold at Costco. This requires a membership and a close location. Kirkland brand can be purchased on Amazon, but it’s significantly more expensive there. If you have a Costco membership, this may be your best option.

1. Tide Plus Ultra Oxi

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Dissolves quickly

Works well on stains

Can be used for pre-treatment or regular loads

Great Value and Stain Removal

Source: Jenny Ondioline

This product by Tide comes with a built-in pre-treater and is designed to be used on stains up to two weeks old. It works great in cold water and comes in powder, tile, pac or liquid form.

You can buy this product at any local grocery store like Walmart, CVS and even Dollar General. Or you can order online through Amazon. Tide is a tried and true laundry detergent brand that comes in a formula for sensitive skin. Add fabric rinse, fabric care, laundry booster and stain remover from Tide for a better experience.

Picking the Right One

Source: Moyo Studio / E+ via Getty Images

Many factors are involved in choosing a laundry detergent. You may need to avoid some detergents because they include ingredients that irritate sensitive skin or cause allergies. Some have strong scents that you may love or hate. Cost, packaging size and accessibility often affect the decision also. Much of finding the right detergent is trial and error, but these eight brands give you a good place to start if you’re looking for something new.

