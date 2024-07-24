Avoid All Hiking Brands Except These 9 AbElena / Shutterstock

When you’re hiking, the gear you use is of utmost importance. You need gear that works and is durable enough to last several trips. The best hiking gear doesn’t need to be re-purchased often, though it may be expensive upfront. (This is where the saying, “buy once, cry once,” comes from.)

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or going out on your first trip, choosing the right brands can make all the difference. After checking sources like customer reviews, Reddit, travel guides, and blogs like Ultralight Hiker and Outside Magazine, we compiled the top nine industry leaders in the hiking industry who have earned the right to be considered a go-to brand.

Here are a few quick points about the brands below:

When hitting the trails, choosing the right brands for your gear is important. Often, you want quality over affordability. Similarly, if you’re looking for an outdoor company to invest in, you want a reliable brand that creates reliable products.

Many of the brands mentioned in this article are known for their commitment to using high-quality materials and innovative designs. This translates to gear built to last, saving you money in the long run compared to constantly replacing less durable products.

It's important to choose a brand that fits your personal needs and the type of hiking you're doing.

Why It Matters

The outdoor apparel market is currently valued at 35 billion USD, and that’s anticipated to grow even higher over the next decade. Knowing what brands are the best can help you drive your investing decisions and choose hiking gear yourself.

1. Patagonia

Patagonia is easily one of the biggest companies in the outdoor apparel industry. It focuses on quality and durability. Plus, this brand also has a strong connection to sustainability and environmental activism, which has earned them a loyal following among many hikers. Many hikers love that their products tend to last for the long run without being incredibly expensive.

They also have an insanely generous return policy.

Patagonia’s Top Products

Patagonia focuses largely on apparel, which means things like hiking jackets and shoes. Their comfortable hiking pants, the Terrebonne Pants, are extremely popular. Their waterproof jackets are iconic and likely one of the most well-known items they have in stock.

They also offer a lifetime guarantee on all of their products, which just shows how committed they are to stand behind their hiking apparel.

2. Acr’teryx

Acr’teryx isn’t as well-known as Patagonia, but they’re slowly gaining a bit of a cult following amongst serious, long-distance hikers. They prioritize minimalism and function instead of all the bells and whistles some other brands may include in their products. Their products are known for being exceptionally lightweight and waterproof, utilizing top-of-the-line materials.

Acr’teryx Top Products

Arc’teryx’s Cerium LT Hoody is an absolute favorite among backpackers. It has an exceptionally warm-to-weight ratio, which means it can keep you warm without being exceptionally heavy. The Alpha SV Jacket is also a top choice for many hikers who want a completely waterproof shell.

However, their products are very expensive, so plan to pay a premium. That said, they’re extremely durable and high-quality.

3. Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear caters to all sorts of different hikers. While they do offer apparel, they also sell outdoor equipment. They’re known for innovating with their products, so you may find interesting technical designs or materials in their products.

Mountain Hardwear’s Top Products

For backpackers looking for an innovative tent, the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer series is a popular option. It’s very lightweight while still being protective. Hikers venturing into extreme conditions might choose the Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2™ Tent, known for its exceptional four-season durability.

Mountain Hardwear also offers a full line of clothing, ranging from comfortable hoodies to waterproof jackets.

4. REI Co-op

REI is an extremely large outdoor retailer. They develop their own brand of gear and apparel and sell it under the “REI Co-op” label. Despite technically being a “store brand,” their gear is considered high-quality for the price. For more budget-oriented shoppers, they can be a great option.

REI’s Top Products

Their Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket is a top seller, providing waterproof protection at an affordable price point. They also offer tons of other products, from backpacks to tents to shoes. They sell just about anything you need for hiking or camping. They also have a very generous return policy and even offer classes to help you improve your outdoor skills.

5. La Sportiva

La Sportiva is an Italian brand that originally started as a climbing brand, but they have recently expanded into the general hiking sphere. They’re best known for their shoes, which are exceptionally durable. They’re a favorite among backpackers who need to tackle rugged terrain.

La Sportiva’s footwear is particularly good at providing traction, as you might imagine since their shoes were originally designed for rock climbing.

La Sportiva’s Top Products

La Sportiva’s Akyra hiking boots are some of the best out there. They’re known for their stability and comfort, even on longer hikes. Their Bushido 2 is another popular choice, especially for rougher trails that require more grips. And, of course, they offer a range of climbing shoes, too.

6. Salomon

Salomon is another leading brand in outdoor footwear, but they’re more focused on hiking and trail running (very different from rock climbing!). Their shoes are very comfortable and provide great stability, even on uneven trails. Hikers love their custom fit systems, which make their shoes truly top-notch.

They sell a wide range of shoes. You’ll find very lightweight, trail-running shoes next to boots that are designed for very long-term backpacking.

Salomon’s Top Products

The Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX is a versatile option for a variety of trail conditions, while the X Ultra 4 GTX offers a comfortable and waterproof option for day hikes.

This company is also starting to develop other types of apparel, typically designed specifically for trail running. Their clothes are very breathable, making them perfect for active outdoor activities.

7. Osprey

Osprey is a world-renowned manufacturer of backpacks for hiking. Their backpacks provide a comfortable fit, and most even come with a lifetime warranty. While their bags are more expensive than some other brands, their longevity often makes the higher price worth it.

Their signature suspension system is well-loved by many hikers. It distributed the bag’s weight more evenly, no matter your size. (Yes, even for women; I can say that based on personal experience.)

Osprey’s Top Products

Osprey offers backpacks of just about any size. For day hikes, consider the Osprey Talon and Tempest series, which are lighter-weight and more comfortable than many other options. Osprey also offers many hydration packs, which are a perfect add-on for day hikers.

8. Darn Tough

If there is one thing any outdoorsman will tell you, it’s that your socks really matter. It’s easy to overlook your socks in your day-to-day life, but your socks are essential to your foot health when you’re hiking. (And, your foot health is vital to keep you moving.)

Darn Tough is an American company that produces high-quality hiking socks made from merino wool. This wool is a natural fiber known for its exceptional breathability and odor resistance. It’s more expensive than other socks, but you’ll thank yourself for the oversight when you’re hiking!

Darn Tough’s Top Products

Darn Tough’s socks are available in several thicknesses and lengths to suit different hiking conditions and personal preferences. This company even provides a lifetime guarantee, replacing any socks that wear out.

9. Black Diamond

Black Diamond is more of a specialized company, as they mostly provide climbing and mountaineering equipment. However, they also offer some products that your average hiker would find useful, such as trekking poles and backpacks. Their products are known for durability, as they’re built to withstand the harshest conditions.

Black Diamond’s Top Products

Most hikers will be interested in their Distance Z trekking poles, as they’re very lightweight and comfortable. Their headlamps are also a great option, even if you don’t plan to hike after dark. It’s always great to have a source of light, just in case.

Black Diamond also offers backpacks designed for hiking, with features like integrated hydration tanks and breathable suspension systems.