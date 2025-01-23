I Used to Only Wear Carhartt, but These 10 Workwear Brands Are Better Eli Duke / Wikimedia Commons

Carhartt has been at the top of everyone’s list for years when it comes to tough, ready-for-anything workwear clothing. Between its outdoor and work apparel, Carhartt’s popularity has even helped turn it into a popular streetwear brand thanks to its wide selection of jackets, jeans, and shirts. The brand is everywhere now, and its instantly recognizable logo has helped turn into a fashion sensation, even if its primary customer base is still the everyday worker.

The challenge is that Carhartt isn’t the only workwear brand, as multiple competitors are looking for increased customer market share.

If you want to avoid Carhartt, brands like Dickies, Filson, or Walls are great alternatives.

The good news is that Carhartt isn’t the only dependable workwear brand on the market that can handle all your tough jobs and rougher climates. It won’t come as any surprise to learn that the reality is that no brand is perfect, and Carhartt’s long time in the marketplace has opened the door to plenty of competitors who have all made their names in the workwear lineup thanks to equally durable materials and quality. Given the number of workers looking for everyday workwear clothes, competition in this space is fierce.

10. Dri Duck

Known for: Comfortable workwear, worn-in comfort

Founding date: 2003

Availability: United States

Headquarters: Overland Park, Kansas

Good For Any Weather

Calling itself “the most comprehensive performance workwear line in the industry,” Dri Duck is one of the younger Carhartt competitors, but it’s here to stay. The company’s cold-weather gear is its bread and butter, but it offers something for everyone, no matter the weather outdoors. The company promises its goods will last years with a staple promise to be reasonably priced and provide outstanding service across its jackets, vests, overalls, and hats lineup.

9. Wolverine (Wolverine.com)

Known for: Workwear, tactical clothing, outdoor gear

Founding date: 1883

Availability: United States

Headquarters: Rockford, Michigan

Not The X-Man

To avoid being confused with the X-Men character of the same name, Wolverine is a 135-year-old workwear apparel company based out of Michigan. Specializing in its DuraShocks shoes, Wolverine’s best foot-forward is its outdoor and tactical boots, which are made to handle every single environment this planet has to offer. Even better is the 1000-mile subbrand, which works well on the job site and when heading to dinner afterward paired with Wolverine’s jackets, hoodies, pants, and long-sleeve apparel.

8. Berne Apparel

Known for: Affordable workwear and outdoor clothing

Founding date: 1915

Availability: US, International

Headquarters: Ossian, Indiana

Affordable Workwear For Everyone

Priding itself on manufacturing what it calls “affordable workwear,” Berne Apparel has been manufacturing high-quality outdoor clothing since 1915. Famously, the company sells an assortment of overalls in every size and color, insulated or otherwise. There are even overalls for the kids who want to follow the parents outside to wear. Of course, Berne is more than just overalls, as there is also an assortment of coats, jackets, parkas, and vests, all at reasonable prices.

7. Timberland

Known for: Six-inch boots, workwear, eyewear, insulated apparel

Founding date: 1952

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Stratham, New Hampshire

The World’s Most Recognizable Boot

The Timberland boot is one of the most recognizable work boots worldwide, if not the most recognizable. This boot has been in the mainstream for decades as a style icon for celebrities and rappers, and Timberland has been slowly building up its workwear brand. In addition to its best-in-class boots, the company has excelled at insulated overalls, flannel shirts, insulated jackets, beanies, and more vests than you can ever hope to own.

6. Walls (Walls.com)

Known for: Outdoor workwear

Founding date: 1938

Availability: Worldwide (America-focused)

Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

Outdoor Work Specialists

As a brand, Walls.com is the self-proclaimed “company you can count on for all your workwear needs.” This is a bold claim among the competition on this list, but this company has specialized in outdoor wear for over 85 years and is growing strong. Now owned by the same parent company as other workwear brands like Dickies, Walls continues to specialize in outdoor wear like vests, jackets, beanies, and overalls.

5. Red Kap

Known for: Workwear, initially specializing in bib overalls

Founding date: 1923

Availability: United States, International

Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Proud

Nashville, Tennessee-based Red Kap is a 102-year-old brand specializing in and distributing workwear clothing and outerwear. Between jeans, work shirts, work pants, and jackets, there is something for both men and women. Like Carhartt, Red Kap’s clothing feels right at home on a job site, be it manufacturing, automotive, or landscaping, as much as it does streetwear, which has helped this brand grow to over 16 million customers.

4. Duluth Trading Company

Known for: Workwear and accessories, fitness apparel

Founding date: 1989

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

The Better Way

Duluth Trading Company, better known as the promise that promises “There’s Gotta Be A Better Way,” is another standout alternative to Carhartt. The company’s commitment to workwear goods exists to help people do what they need to, whatever that is, in clothing that feels good enough to last through any challenges you might face. The company has even been praised repeatedly in the past for its commitment to sustainability.

3. Caterpillar

Known for: Construction equipment, engineering equipment, workwear clothing

Founding date: 1925

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Irving, Texas

The Construction Manufacturer

If you know Caterpillar well, it’s likely because you have seen the company’s engineering and manufacturing equipment everywhere on job sites. Since 1925, Caterpillar has been a staple of the construction industry. However, using the “CAT” brand name, the company also has a lineup of workwear clothing built tough just like the equipment it produces, including hoodies, shirts, vests, pants, rainwear, and even hats.

2. Filson

Known for: Mens and women’s outdoor clothing, accessories, and luggage

Founding date: 1897

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Guaranteed Against Failure

One of the staple aspects of Filson, a giant Carhartt competitor, is that it offers a guarantee on every item. In other words, a convincing reason to buy Filson apparel and workwear is that it’s guaranteed not to fail or damage no matter how much you push it on a worksite. Founded in 1897, this Seattle-based company offers various products via its retail stores, a catalog, and website worldwide. Filson highlights that its clothing is so reliable that the U.S. Forest Service relies on its clothing around the country.

1. Dickies

Known for: Workwear apparel, jeans, jackets, t-shirts, pants, outwear, overalls

Founding date: 1922

Availability: Worldwide (100+ countries)

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas

The Global Competitor

If there is one brand that genuinely competes with Carhartt on name recognition alone, it’s Dickies. Initially founded in 1922, the Dickies brand is now available in over 100 countries specializing in workwear for industries like automotive, hospitality, construction, and medical. The company prides itself on going from being a small Texas company making overalls to being a staple of the American and worldwide workforce.

