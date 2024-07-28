Avoid All Outdoor Clothing Brands Except These 12 AbElena / Shutterstock

Outdoor activities have been on the rise over the last few years, especially since COVID! As more people head outside, they’ve also flocked to outdoor clothing brands to gear up. Of course, some outdoor apparel brands are best skipped, while others are exceptionally high-quality for the price. Knowing which is which is a key struggle when trying to decide which brand to purchase from.

We scoured outdoor forums, Reddit posts, YouTube reviews, and blogs like Switchback Travel. After hours of research and personal experience, we put together this list of the best outdoor clothing brands.

Here are some key facts we learned in our research:

There are many kinds of outdoor enthusiasts, which leads to just as many kinds of outdoor apparel brands. From casual hikers to extreme mountaineers, there is a brand for just about everyone.

Brand values resonate with consumers just as much as quality gear does. Companies like Patagonia and Cotopaxi build loyal followings by aligning with customers’ environmental and social concerns.

Why Are We Covering This?

The outdoor apparel market is absolutely massive and is expected to grow by a CAGR of over 6% in the next few years. We’ve been keeping a close eye on this part of the economy. It’s important to know which companies are considered high-quality and receive most of the sales, whether you’re looking to invest or buy clothing of your own!

1. Patagonia

Patagonia is a very well-known outdoor clothing brand. This company has an unwavering commitment to environmental activism. Its commitment to sustainable materials and manufacturing processes sets it apart from other companies and makes it one of the top choices amongst outdoor enthusiasts. In fact, they have one of the best return policies.

Its clothes are durable and functional without being incredibly expensive.

Who is Patagonia for?

Patagonia’s outspoken activism on environmental issues has earned it a loyal following amongst many outdoor enthusiasts. After all, if you love the outdoors, you also tend to love protecting the outdoors.

This company makes clothing for just about every outdoor activity, from rock climbing to fly fishing. Therefore, they’re widely loved by many, no matter the exact outdoor activity they’re participating in.

2. Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx is more of a premium outdoor clothing brand. This company sells high-performance outdoor clothing that’s been carefully crafted and designed to handle even the most extreme conditions. Most of its clothes are lightweight, waterproof, and breathable, making them perfect for a wide range of outdoor activities.

Thanks to the high level of craftsmanship this company strives for, their items tend to be more expensive than others. While their clothes are top-of-the-line and feature unmatched performance, you should plan to pay a pretty penny for them.

Who is Arc’teryx for?

As we discussed, this company sells a wide range of gear for various activities. Anyone who requires very durable waterproof gear might find this company suitable, including mountaineers, backcountry skiers, and hikers. The main differentiation is that this company is for serious outdoorsmen, not the occasional hiker.

3. North Face

North Face has become a household name. It offers a wide range of outdoor clothing and gear and many different price points. This company also strikes a balance between quality and affordability, making them cheaper than many other options on this list.

North Face’s reputation for dependability has made it an increasingly popular company, even for those who aren’t particularly outdoorsy.

Who is North Face for?

North Face offers a wide range of gear suitable for everyone, from casual hikers to serious climbers, providing a diverse selection to cater to different needs. Whether you just hike occasionally or want to spend weeks out in the field, this brand probably has something for you.

4. REI

REI is another brand that’s well-known among most households. This company has a strong focus on customer service and functions as a consumer cooperative. It also sells its own brand of outdoor clothing and gear alongside a collection of other leading brands, too. This member-owned model keeps prices low.

REI is praised widely for its customer service and very generous return policy. You can take a look at your local REI cooperative to snag deals on top brands.

Who is REI for?

REI is perfect for those who prioritize affordability without giving up quality. While this company’s collection may be hit-or-miss, you’re bound to find something that works for your needs at a lower price. Specialty gear may be harder to find, though.

5. Outdoor Research

Outdoor Research specializes in high-performance outdoor clothing and gear designed for demanding outdoor activities, like mountaineering and backpacking. This company regularly crafts new products that can withstand harsher conditions. Its gear is known for reliability, which is vital when your gear is the difference between an enjoyable adventure and a dangerous situation.

Who is Outdoor Research for?

Outdoor Research has an unwavering focus on durability and performance, especially in harsh environmental conditions. Therefore, this brand is a favorite amongst serious climbers and backpackers who need gear that they can push to its limits.

6. Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) offers tons of outdoor clothing and gear that’s designed for just about any outdoor activity. This brand’s focus is on affordability and functionality, though its gear may not be top-of-the-line.

While this brand doesn’t skimp on quality, it does deliver gear at a very competitive price point. This company doesn’t sell much specialized gear, though.

Who is Columbia Sportswear for?

Columbia Sportswear is a great choice for casual outdoor enthusiasts, like families and campers. If you need cheaper gear that works for most outdoor situations, this brand is a good choice. However, we don’t recommend them for thru-hikers and other serious outdoor enthusiasts who plan to use their gear a lot.

7. Marmot

Marmot is often considered a mid-range company. This brand doesn’t sell the highest quality gear, but it also doesn’t sell the most expensive gear! It does provide a good selection of gear for several outdoor activities.

Who is Marmot for?

If you want something a bit better than budget gear without spending hundreds of dollars, Marmot may fill that need. Its selection of products ranges from casual wear for your most basic outdoor activities to technical apparel for more challenging activities. Marmot strikes a very careful position between affordability and performance.

8. Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is an unusual brand, but it has developed a bit of a cult following among some outdoor enthusiasts. Cotopaxi is committed to social responsibility and sustainability. Its emphasis is on recycled and repurposed materials. With this in mind, Cotopaxi creates function gear while supporting tons of different non-profit organizations.

Who is Cotopaxi for?

If you want functional outdoor gear that also supports good causes, Cotopaxi is a solid option. Cotopaxi’s vibrant color palettes and innovative designs have also made them a favorite among younger generations who appreciate a brand that prioritizes both people and the planet. This brand may not be loved by everyone, but its strong following among the younger generation can create a stir.

9. Fjällräven

Fjällräven is from Sweden, if you couldn’t tell from the name. It’s synonymous with durability and functionality, crafting gear that can withstand the rigors of tougher outdoor climates (like Sweden). This brand has proven its commitment to high-quality craftmanship, leading to it earning a loyal following among many outdoorsmen.

Fjällräven’s iconic G-1000 fabric, a blend of cotton and polyester, is renowned for its exceptional durability and versatility, making it a staple in the wardrobes of outdoor adventurers worldwide.

Who is Fjällräven for?

Fjällräven isn’t the most budget-friendly option out there, but the brand does create some very durable gear. Therefore, this company is most popular among serious backpackers and hikers who want gear that will last. The brand also has a very rich history and great reputation, allowing them to cultivate a dedicated following.

10. L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean is an American brand that’s been around for a while. While they don’t have the most durable gear out there, L.L. Bean is very popular amongst those who want stylish outdoor gear that works.

L.L. Bean does have an unwavering commitment to customer service. For instance, much of their clothing comes with a lifetime guarantee, which is a testament to the confidence and durability of their gear.

Who is L.L. Bean for?

This company has an exceptionally broad appeal. You’ll find average families looking for winter jackets shopping at L.L. Bean, as well as more traditional outdoor enthusiasts.

11. Black Diamond Equipment

Black Diamond Equipment is synonymous with climbing and mountaineering. This brand is renowned for crafting gear that pushes boundaries and keeps the wearer safe, even in tougher conditions. Thanks to their focus on innovation and safety, this brand is the go-to for many serious climbers.

Black Diamond’s commitment to rigorous testing and development ensures that their gear meets the highest standards of safety and performance, inspiring confidence among athletes who rely on their equipment in the most challenging conditions. This is the company for those who want to stay safe while mountaineering.

Who is Black Diamond Equipment for?

Black Diamond’s targeted audience is athletes who rely on their outdoor equipment in seriously challenging conditions. This includes mountaineers and backcountry skiers who need the absolute best equipment.

Of course, customers are going to pay quite a bit for this top-of-the-line equipment.

12. Mountain Hardwear

As its name suggests, Mountain Hardwear specializes in high-performance outdoor apparel, like helmets! This brand is constantly coming up with new technology to help climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts stay safe, even in tougher conditions.

Plus, this company is also dedicated to sustainability, which has led to them earning a loyal following among environmentally conscious consumers.

Who is Mountain Hardwear for?

Mountain Hardware’s main customers are backpackers, mountaineers, and other outdoor enthusiasts who need protection. Its gear does cost more than other companies on this list, but that’s largely because it’s very specialized, innovative gear.