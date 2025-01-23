I Used to Only Shop at REI, but These 10 Outdoor Retailers Are Better

When it comes to buying outdoor gear, REI is unsurprisingly one of the top options for most people. Whether for hiking and camping gear or general outdoor recreation activities for men, women, and children, REI is a name that needs little introduction, thanks to its outstanding reputation in the outdoor retail space.
As a brand, REI has 179 stores operating across 41 states catering to outdoor fanatics. However, just because REI has a strong reach doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option for everyone. Several alternative retailers are worth considering for better pricing, a more extensive selection, or to try something different.
10. Eastern Mountain Sports
- Known for: Outdoor clothing and equipment
- Founding date: 1967
- Availability: United States
- Headquarters: Meriden, Connecticut
The Northeastern Store
Operating mainly on the United States East Coast, Eastern Mountain Sports may be the hidden gem you need to find to stop ordering at REI. The company offers many products, including top brands and gear, both online and in its seven retail locations. It also has an outstanding rewards program where you can earn free money at the store with every purchase.
9. Sierra
- Known for: Off-price merchandise for outdoor recreational gear and apparel
- Founding date: 1986
- Availability: United States
- Headquarters: Framingham, Massachusetts
Off-Price Superstore
Owned and operated as of the TJX Companies (TJ Maxx, HomeGoods,) Sierra, formerly known as Sierra Trading Post, is an off-price superstore. Known for its large selection of outdoor recreational equipment, adventure gear, apparel, footwear, and home decor, you can find great deals at any of the store’s 78 locations. The discounts are second to none, and you can likely find hidden gems whenever you visit a store or its website.
8. Marmot
- Known for: Outdoor recreation, clothing, sporting goods
- Founding date: 1974
- Availability: Worldwide
- Headquarters: Rohnert Park, California
Quality Over Everything
If you’re willing to pay a little more for premium feeling materials and goods, you can’t go wrong with anything you might buy at Marmot. This California-based brand has been around for decades. It has many products, including tents, sleeping bags, water bottles, and all the apparel you might need to stay a few days outdoors, thanks to a host of clothing, including fantastic jackets.
7. Bass Pro Shops
- Known for: Fishing, hunting, and outdoor gear, as well as supporting conservation efforts and military veterans
- Founding date: 1972
- Availability: Worldwide
- Headquarters: Springfield, Missouri
An Iconic Destination
There will never be any confusion when you step inside a Bass Pro Shops store, as its iconic log exterior is something everyone has to experience at least once. Along with its subsidiary, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops is an ideal choice for outdoor gear, especially if fishing or hunting are among your top activities. You’ll find a similar selection of outdoor apparel as REI, though Bass Pro Shops emphasizes camouflage colors more uniquely due to its niche focus on these activities.
6. L.L. Bean
- Known for: Clothing and outdoor recreational equipment, excellent return policy
- Founding date: 1912
- Availability: Worldwide
- Headquarters: Freeport, Maine
Outstanding Return Policy
If there is any name in the outdoor retail space worth trying out some gear, it’s L.L. Bean, as this company has one of the country’s best return and exchange policies. A privately held company for more than 172 years, what started as a catalog brand has evolved into an online giant with a small retail footprint with 54 stores nationwide. Today, the company earns over $2 billion annually selling outdoor gear, including its world-famous boots, to customers nationwide.
5. Patagonia
- Known for: Outdoor recreational clothing retail
- Founding date: 1973
- Availability: Worldwide
- Headquarters: Ventura, California
Worldwide Availability
Operating in more than 10 countries globally, Patagonia is understandably one of the most direct competitors to REI everyone should consider. The company’s selection of goods for men, women, kids, and babies is worth exploring. Better yet, the company has taken a critical stance on activism, something they put front and center on their website. So, not only can you feel good about the quality of Patagonia goods, but you know you’re also supporting important causes.
4. Amazon
- Known for: Selling just about everything online, including top outdoor labels
- Founding date: 1994
- Availability: Worldwide
- Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
One Stop Shop
While Amazon may not be at the top of mind regarding being an outdoor retailer, it has a bigger selection of products than any other company on Earth, including REI. You’ll find a laundry list of products available, including some brands from this list and others like Columbia, Osprey, Camelbak, and many more. You’ll need to do a little bit more research to know exactly what you are buying, but there is a good chance Amazon’s prices won’t be beat.
3. Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Known for: The largest American sporting goods store
- Founding date: 1948
- Availability: United States, Canada
- Headquarters: Coraopolis, Pennsylvania
The Retail Giant
When it comes to retail giants in the United States, there is no bigger name than Dick’s Sporting Goods. Operating across the US and Canada, the company has 724 stores that sell various sporting goods equipment, including a large assortment of outdoor gear. A Fortune 500 brand, you can rightfully expect to find the most common outdoor gear at Dick’s, like snow pants & coats, kayaks, ski gear, snowboarding racks, and everything else you might need for outdoor fun.
2. Steep & Cheap
- Known for: Bargain deals on outdoor gear and apparel
- Founding date: 2003
- Availability: Worldwide
- Headquarters: Park City, Utah
Bargain Hunters Rejoice
Interestingly enough, Steep & Cheap is owned by the number one choice on our list but operates as an independent brand. What separates the two sites is that Steep & Cheap looks to live up to its name by offering those looking for a bargain on outdoor gear a place to shop where they feel like they are getting the best possible deal. This includes every outdoor category you can imagine, from skiing, climbing, paddling, hiking, camping, biking, and everything you might need to wear to do these activities.
1. Backcountry.com
- Known for: Outdoor recreational gear for hiking, camping, mountain biking, rock climbing, etc.
- Founding date: 1996
- Availability: United States, International
- Headquarters: Park City, Utah
The Online Giant
When it comes to online ordering for much of the gear you could find at REI, Backcountry.com is a fantastic alternative. While it lacks REI’s physical footprint, the website highlights almost everything outdoor adventurous types could ever want. This includes Backcountry’s private label, which is a significant selling point. Backcountry is arguably one of the least expensive ways to get excellent gear at a price that feels almost too good to be true.
