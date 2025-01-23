I Used to Only Shop at REI, but These 10 Outdoor Retailers Are Better Missvain / Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to buying outdoor gear, REI is unsurprisingly one of the top options for most people. Whether for hiking and camping gear or general outdoor recreation activities for men, women, and children, REI is a name that needs little introduction, thanks to its outstanding reputation in the outdoor retail space.

Multiple brands are competing in this space, and all offer outstanding quality.

Some brands are online only, while other brands, like Dick’s Sporting Goods, are retail giants.

As a brand, REI has 179 stores operating across 41 states catering to outdoor fanatics. However, just because REI has a strong reach doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option for everyone. Several alternative retailers are worth considering for better pricing, a more extensive selection, or to try something different.

10. Eastern Mountain Sports

Mike Mozart / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outdoor clothing and equipment

Founding date: 1967

Availability: United States

Headquarters: Meriden, Connecticut

The Northeastern Store

Mike Mozart / Wikimedia Commons

Operating mainly on the United States East Coast, Eastern Mountain Sports may be the hidden gem you need to find to stop ordering at REI. The company offers many products, including top brands and gear, both online and in its seven retail locations. It also has an outstanding rewards program where you can earn free money at the store with every purchase.

9. Sierra

Steve Morgan / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Off-price merchandise for outdoor recreational gear and apparel

Founding date: 1986

Availability: United States

Headquarters: Framingham, Massachusetts

Off-Price Superstore

BearFotos / Shutterstock.com

Owned and operated as of the TJX Companies (TJ Maxx, HomeGoods,) Sierra, formerly known as Sierra Trading Post, is an off-price superstore. Known for its large selection of outdoor recreational equipment, adventure gear, apparel, footwear, and home decor, you can find great deals at any of the store’s 78 locations. The discounts are second to none, and you can likely find hidden gems whenever you visit a store or its website.

8. Marmot

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outdoor recreation, clothing, sporting goods

Founding date: 1974

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Rohnert Park, California

Quality Over Everything

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

If you’re willing to pay a little more for premium feeling materials and goods, you can’t go wrong with anything you might buy at Marmot. This California-based brand has been around for decades. It has many products, including tents, sleeping bags, water bottles, and all the apparel you might need to stay a few days outdoors, thanks to a host of clothing, including fantastic jackets.

7. Bass Pro Shops

Mike Kalasnik / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Fishing, hunting, and outdoor gear, as well as supporting conservation efforts and military veterans

Founding date: 1972

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Springfield, Missouri

An Iconic Destination

Phillip Pessar / Wikimedia Commons

There will never be any confusion when you step inside a Bass Pro Shops store, as its iconic log exterior is something everyone has to experience at least once. Along with its subsidiary, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops is an ideal choice for outdoor gear, especially if fishing or hunting are among your top activities. You’ll find a similar selection of outdoor apparel as REI, though Bass Pro Shops emphasizes camouflage colors more uniquely due to its niche focus on these activities.

6. L.L. Bean

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Known for: Clothing and outdoor recreational equipment, excellent return policy

Founding date: 1912

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Freeport, Maine

Outstanding Return Policy

Niceckhart / Wikimedia Commons

If there is any name in the outdoor retail space worth trying out some gear, it’s L.L. Bean, as this company has one of the country’s best return and exchange policies. A privately held company for more than 172 years, what started as a catalog brand has evolved into an online giant with a small retail footprint with 54 stores nationwide. Today, the company earns over $2 billion annually selling outdoor gear, including its world-famous boots, to customers nationwide.

5. Patagonia

Dave Dugdale / Flickr

Known for: Outdoor recreational clothing retail

Founding date: 1973

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Ventura, California

Worldwide Availability

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Operating in more than 10 countries globally, Patagonia is understandably one of the most direct competitors to REI everyone should consider. The company’s selection of goods for men, women, kids, and babies is worth exploring. Better yet, the company has taken a critical stance on activism, something they put front and center on their website. So, not only can you feel good about the quality of Patagonia goods, but you know you’re also supporting important causes.

4. Amazon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Known for: Selling just about everything online, including top outdoor labels

Founding date: 1994

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

One Stop Shop

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Amazon may not be at the top of mind regarding being an outdoor retailer, it has a bigger selection of products than any other company on Earth, including REI. You’ll find a laundry list of products available, including some brands from this list and others like Columbia, Osprey, Camelbak, and many more. You’ll need to do a little bit more research to know exactly what you are buying, but there is a good chance Amazon’s prices won’t be beat.

3. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Known for: The largest American sporting goods store

Founding date: 1948

Availability: United States, Canada

Headquarters: Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

The Retail Giant

Mike Mozart / Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to retail giants in the United States, there is no bigger name than Dick’s Sporting Goods. Operating across the US and Canada, the company has 724 stores that sell various sporting goods equipment, including a large assortment of outdoor gear. A Fortune 500 brand, you can rightfully expect to find the most common outdoor gear at Dick’s, like snow pants & coats, kayaks, ski gear, snowboarding racks, and everything else you might need for outdoor fun.

2. Steep & Cheap

lzf / Shutterstock.com

Known for: Bargain deals on outdoor gear and apparel

Founding date: 2003

Availability: Worldwide

Headquarters: Park City, Utah

Bargain Hunters Rejoice

Tinnakorn jorruang / Shutterstock.com

Interestingly enough, Steep & Cheap is owned by the number one choice on our list but operates as an independent brand. What separates the two sites is that Steep & Cheap looks to live up to its name by offering those looking for a bargain on outdoor gear a place to shop where they feel like they are getting the best possible deal. This includes every outdoor category you can imagine, from skiing, climbing, paddling, hiking, camping, biking, and everything you might need to wear to do these activities.

1. Backcountry.com

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Known for: Outdoor recreational gear for hiking, camping, mountain biking, rock climbing, etc.

Founding date: 1996

Availability: United States, International

Headquarters: Park City, Utah

The Online Giant

Mockup Cloud / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to online ordering for much of the gear you could find at REI, Backcountry.com is a fantastic alternative. While it lacks REI’s physical footprint, the website highlights almost everything outdoor adventurous types could ever want. This includes Backcountry’s private label, which is a significant selling point. Backcountry is arguably one of the least expensive ways to get excellent gear at a price that feels almost too good to be true.

