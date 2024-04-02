Skip Every Running Shoe Brand Except These 10 Kathryn Koehler/Courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

Used correctly, running shoes don’t last forever. It seems just when you’ve broken them into perfection, it’s time to get a new pair. Conventional wisdom suggests that the sturdiest pairs top out at around 500 miles (800 km), and even at a modest 20 miles (32 km)/week, you’re looking at 2 pairs/year. Trying on new brands is fraught with equal parts hopeful anticipation and existential dread: How will these new shoes stack up against your old faithfuls? Each stride is a test of comfort and performance. And, just when you’ve broken them into perfection? It’s time to get a new pair. It’s a vicious cycle. Whether you’re a casual weekend jogger or training for a marathon, it’s important to recognize when your shoes have reached their limits to avoid potential injuries. So, let’s hit the pavement, and check out 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 10 running shoe brands to try, presented alphabetically.

1. Adidas

Parent/owner : Adidas AG

: Adidas AG Founded : 1924

: 1924 Pricepoint: $40.00-$190.00

Tried and True

Celebrating its centennial anniversary this year, Adidas has consistently pushed the boundaries of athletic shoe innovation for 100 years! Die marke mit den 3 streifen, the brand with the three stripes, was founded by brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler in 1924. A rift between the brothers later split the company, with Adolf Dassler remaining at the helm of what would become one of the leading athletic apparel manufacturers across the globe. I’m an Adidas adherent. I’ve been wearing the brand since I was a kid. I liked the three stripes. As an adult, I appreciate the quality and comfort that Adidas provides. And their simple design. Though Adidas isn’t as flashy as some other leading brands, they make top-notch running shoes. You should try a pair.

2. Brooks

Parent/owner : Berkshire Hathaway

: Berkshire Hathaway Founded : 1914

: 1914 Pricepoint: $50.00-$200.00

Brooks Gets the Looks

This is the story of a perfect storm of inertia. In the late fall of 2019, I suffered a crippling knee injury. While seated. It’s a long story. Still incapacitated when quarantine rolled out, I was stationary for close to a year. The result was substantial weight gain. When I was once again mobile and ready to resume my pre-injury/pre-quarantine activity, I was curious if there was a specific running shoe brand for heavy-set women. That’s when I discovered Brooks. I can’t say I’m glad about the whys and hows of discovering this brand, but it was fortuitous. Founded in 1914, Brooks makes incredible running shoes. And not only for the rotund women. The Brooks line includes options for every type of runner, from beginners to seasoned marathoners. If you’re in the market for a new pair of kicks, Brooks will have you walking on air.

3. Danskin

Parent/owner : Iconix Brand Group

: Iconix Brand Group Founded : 1882

: 1882 Pricepoint: $50.00

Perfect Fit

Though I’m not a dancer, I understand how punishing dancing is on one’s feet. Therefore, it makes sense that a brand catering to dancers would manufacture quality running shoes. Danskin’s athletic footwear provides ample support and flexibility while maintaining durability and grip. Not as widely recognized as other brands, Danskin running shoes possess the quality on which Danskin has built its reputation since 1882. The pair I tried was super comfy and fit like a glove- um, a sock. And like Bob Barker would tell you, the price is right. As the oldest, most established brand on our list of 10 running shoe brands to try, Danskin is a name you can trust.

4. Hoka

Parent/owner : Deckers Brands

: Deckers Brands Founded : 2009

: 2009 Pricepoint:$100.00-$250.00

Testing One One – Hoka One One

Founded in 2009, Hoka is the new kid on the block. Hoka One One, often referred to simply as Hoka, has swiftly risen to prominence in the athletic footwear industry, thanks to its emphasis on cushioning and comfort. Popular among long-distance runners, trail runners, and ultra-marathoners, Hokas provide protection from the rigors of extended running. Despite their clunky appearance, Hoka shoes are astoundingly lightweight. The brand has also gained traction in the fashion world, with collaborations and limited releases. Between its commitment to innovation and a growing lineup of styles, Hoka is a brand to try.

5. Nautica

Parent/owner : Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG)

: Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG) Founded : 1983

: 1983 Pricepoint: $17.00-$50.00

Naut For Everyone

Nautica’s naut for everyone, but the brand does have its niche market. More widely recognized for its nautical-inspired clothing, the brand isn’t typically associated with running shoes. However, Nautica’s athletic footwear blends its signature style with functionality. While Nautica running shoes offer casual runners a comfortable option for their workouts, these stylish shoes are not manufactured for serious runners. They are, however, comfortable shoes with more than ample cushioning for a walk around the resort. With a lower price than shoes made for serious runners, the brand is more affordable, too. Why pay extra for features that you won’t use?

6. New Balance

Parent/owner : James S. Davis

: James S. Davis Founded : 1906

: 1906 Pricepoint: $99.00-$285.00

Perfect Balance

One of the older brands on our list of 10 running shoe brands to try, New Balance was founded in 1906. The brand has consistently evolved, balancing tradition with innovation. Designed to elevate your workout with a focus on comfort and performance, New Balance running shoes are engineered to deliver optimal support, cushioning, and traction. The brand’s shoes come in narrow, regular, and wide widths, ensuring an optimum fit. Advid runners swear by New Balance – praising the brand’s overall sturdiness, with many suggesting these shoes will carry you much farther than 500 miles. Though these running shoes are higher priced, their longevity more than makes up for it. If you’re a seasoned runner who has yet to try this brand, run, don’t walk, to your nearest retailer and try a pair. You’ll wonder why you waited.

7. Nike

Parent/owner : Phil Knight/Bill Bowerman

: Phil Knight/Bill Bowerman Founded : 1964 (Blue Ribbon Sports )/1971 (Nike)

: 1964 (Blue Ribbon Sports )/1971 (Nike) Pricepoint: $60.00-$260.00

Numero Uno

Chances are you’ve owned a pair. Nike dominates the athletic apparel market in the U.S. and abroad. With a vast array of running shoes, from perfect for grampa’s walks around the block to models with exorbitant cushioning and traction for professional runners, Nike runs the gamut. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, the brand was founded by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight as Blue Ribbon Sports in 1964. In the half-century since, Along with its instantly recognizable swoosh emblem, and its tagline Just Do It, Nike has become the number one athletic apparel company in the world. If you’re one of the uninitiated few who have yet to give this brand a try, stop procrastinating and get thee to a Nike outlet posthaste. Just Do It.

8. Reebok

Parent/owner : Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG)

: Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG) Founded : 1895 (J.W. Foster and Sons )/1958 (Nike)

: 1895 (J.W. Foster and Sons )/1958 (Nike) Pricepoint: $29.00-$89.00

Old is New Again

Reebok revolutionized the athletic footwear market with its pioneering designs. Originally founded by Joseph Foster in Bolton, England as J.W. Foster and Sons in 1895, the company re-branded in 1958 as Reebok, the Afrikaans word for antelope, an animal associated with speed and agility. In the intervening years, Reebok has become a household name. Reebok offers a long line of running shoes tailored to the runner’s specific needs. From long-distance trail running to short sprints and gym workouts, this brand surpasses the expectations of its clientele. Perhaps it’s time to give Reebok a whirl.

9. Rykä

Parent/owner : Caleres

: Caleres Founded : 1987

: 1987 Pricepoint: $35.00-$120.00

For the Ladies

Founded by a woman (Sheri Poe), Rykä is a brand dedicated to providing high-quality athletic footwear specifically designed for women. From walking shoes to performance sneakers, Ryka’s lineup caters to women of all ages and fitness levels, ensuring that each shoe is tailored to provide a comfortable and supportive fit. Lightweight construction, cushioned insoles, and specialized arch support are all hallmarks of Rykä shoes. With a reasonable price point, Rykä is most assuredly worth a try.

10. Saucony

Parent/owner : Wolverine World Wide

: Wolverine World Wide Founded : 1898

: 1898 Pricepoint: $35.00-$170.00

Top Quality Dedication

Last, but not least on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 10 running shoe brands to try is Saucony. Founded in 1898 in Pennsylvania, over the years, Saucony has remained steadfast in its dedication to creating top-quality footwear for runners of all levels. Its advanced cushioning technologies and precision-engineered designs create a perfect balance of comfort, support, and durability. From road runners to trail runners, Saucony’s diverse lineup has the perfect shoe for you. So what are you waiting for? Try it, you’ll like it…

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.