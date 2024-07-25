9 Least Popular Football Players According to Millennials: Ranked Michael Chang / Getty Images

24/7 Insights

The least popular football players in the NFL, are ranked by Millennials.

Football favorites shift from generation to generation.

Americans spend billions of dollars each year just on the Super Bowl itself.

If there’s one thing Americans love, it’s sports. Football is particularly popular, from youth recreational leagues to college to the NFL. Fans spend thousands of dollars every year to watch their favorite teams and players play, win or lose.

As fans age and new generations step in, the tide inevitably shifts in which team or player is the media darling. To identify them, we used a study done by YouGov. To find the least popular players, we looked only at individuals who were recognized by 60% or more of respondents. This means that while Patrick Mahomes was the 9th least popular, he was also the most popular.

We’ve listed the players below from most popular to least and identified some key factors about why they may (or may not) be popular with Millennials.

Why We Care About This

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

It’s estimated that Americans spent $16.5 billion in 2023 in total consumer spending. Some years, Americans go into debt to purchase tickets, merchandise or travel. This spending influences how companies advertise and how they hit their target market. At 24/7 Wall Street, we want our readers to understand why a commercial or advertising spot in the NFL is worth so much and how it affects them.

9. Patrick Mahomes

Source: David Eulitt / Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 50%

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 during the first round as the 10th pick. Before entering the NFL, he played for Texas Tech University. In 2020 he was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, and he has three Super Bowl titles, along with three Super Bowl MVP awards. In 2018 and 2022, he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and he’s been invited to the Pro Bowl six times. He is also known for his philanthropic work and his investments in women’s sports. Along with his wife, Brittany, Patrick purchased part of the Kansas City Current, the city’s women’s soccer team.

8. Travis Kelce

Source: Elsa / Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 47%

One of the most high-profile players in the NFL right now, Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was drafted in 2013 in the third round as the 63rd pick. He was somewhat of a gamble for the Chiefs, as he spent one college season at Cincinnati suspended for marijuana use. As a tight end, he has 12 years of experience, playing all seasons with the Chiefs. He’s helped the team win three Super Bowl titles and has been invited to the Pro Bowl nine times. Many analysts believe he is the greatest tight end of all time. He has 165 career postseason receptions and is notorious for his chemistry with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

7. Joe Flacco

Source: Todd Olszewski / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 39%

Joe Flacco has 18 years of experience in the NFL and played college ball at Delaware. He was drafted in 2008 during the first round as the 18th pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He spent ten years with them before playing one year with the following teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets and the Philadephia Eagles. He then returned for a stint with the Jets before playing a season with the Cleveland Browns and finally landing as the QB for the Indianapolis Colts. In 2023, he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and won the Super Bowl during his time with the Ravens. That same year, he was named Super Bowl MVP.

6. Lamar Jackson

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 39%

Lamar Jackson is the current quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, but was drafted in 2018 in the first round as the 32nd pick. He played college football in Louisville and was given the Louisville Cardinals Ring of Honor. and won the Heisman trophy. In 2019 and 2023, he was named the NFL Most Valuable Player and he had the most single-season rushing yards by any quarterback in 2019. Jackson was drafted as a back-up quarterback for the Ravens, but starter Joe Flacco was injured and Jackson was forced to step up and start is rookie season. That year he led the Ravens to a division title and at 21, was the youngest QB to start a playoff game.

5. Aaron Rodgers

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 38% (tied)

Aaron Rodgers has 20 years of experience in the National Football League and played for the California Golden Bears before he was drafted. In 2005, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the first round. 24th pick. He played for them until 2022, then moved on to play for the New York Jets. He won a Super Bowl title with the Packers and was also named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. He’s been the NFL passer rating leader four times and the Associated Press Athlete of the Year. Rodgers was sidelined by an Achilles injury. His recovery was controversial, as he opted to use some alternative medicine methods after making negative public comments about traditional medicine, most specifically the COVID-19 vaccine.

4. Odell Beckham Jr.

Source: Jeff Zelevansky / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 38% (tied)

Currently a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ) attended college at Louisiana State University. He was drafted in 2014 as the 12th pick during the first round. He has ten years of experience in the National Football League. The New York Giants originally drafted him and he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014. Since then he’s played for the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens and now the Miami Dolphins. He won a Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams, and played in the Pro Bowl three consecutive years.

3. Russell Wilson

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 37%

Russell Wilson has had a long, roller-coaster career in the NFL. With 13 years of experience, he came from the Wisconsin Badgers and was drafted in the third round, the 75th pick in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks. He played quarterback for the Seahawks until 2021 when he was traded to the Denver Broncos. He spent two seasons in Denver before ending up as the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time in Seattle, he led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and came away with one loss and one win. He is one of only four quarterbacks with a career passing rate over 100, and is one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

2. Dak Prescott

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 32%

After playing college ball at Mississippi State, Dak Prescott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft as the 135 pick. The Dallas Cowboys picked up #4 as a quarterback and he’s played with them through all nine years of his time in the National Football League. He was drafted as a back-up quarterback for his first season, but the Cowboys starting QB, Tony Romo, was injured during the preseason so he started at the position his rookie year. That year, he set several rookie quarterback records and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year as a result. During his tenure, the Cowboys have reached several division titles. Prescott was awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2022.

1. Cam Newton

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who defined the player as popular: 29%

Cam Newton has 11 years of experience in the NFL and played college ball at Auburn University. He was drafted in 2011 as the number one pick by the Carolina Panthers. During his rookie year, he set records for both rushing and passing yards by a quarterback. He was then named Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2015 he was named the NFL Most Valuable Player and he led his team to three division titles and four playoff appearances. Newton played for the Panthers until 2020, when he was released and picked up by the New England Patriots. He only played half a season before returning to the Panthers, and was not re-signed after the 2021 season.