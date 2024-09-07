This Quarterback Received the Biggest Payday Ever and Still Hasn't Won a Super Bowl Dan Thornberg / Shutterstock.com

In the NFL, there is generally one role above all others that gets the highest contract. As the quarterback, you are expected to lead the team on and off the field, which is why it’s the highest-paid position in the league. This is especially true for the names on this list, representing some of the biggest quarterback names and contracts the NFL has ever seen, including contract money, signing bonuses, and other guarantees.

15. Terry Bradshaw

Sylvia Allen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $470,000

Year: 1983

Today, he’s a famous talking head during NFL games, but Terry Bradshaw was once the NFL’s premiere quarterback and his 1983 performance showed exactly that.

14. Joe Montana

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $4 million

Year: 1994

Often considered the best quarterback in history alongside Tom Brady, Joe Montana is a four-time NFL Champion during a legendary San Francisco 49ers run.

13. Dan Marino

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $6.3 million

Year: 1999

Dan Marino is regarded as royalty in Miami despite never bringing a Super Bowl to the city. He was rewarded handsomely for his outstanding playmaking.

12. Brett Favre

Jeff Gross / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $16 million

Year: 2010

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback has beaten every NFL team and was the first QB to do so.

11. Peyton Manning

Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $35 million

Year: 2004

One of the greatest quarterbacks of his era, Peyton Manning, holds several NFL records and is third in career passing touchdowns.

10. Tom Brady

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $39 million

Year: 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened its wallet for Tom Brady in 2022, and he rewarded them with a Super Bowl.

9. Drew Brees

Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $40 million

Year: 2018

A Super Bowl champion, Drew Brees deserved every penny of the contract he received in 2018.

8. Ben Roethlisberger

Justin K. Aller / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $41.25 million

Year: 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers rewarded Ben Roethlisberger with a big payday after winning the team two Super Bowls.

7. Matt Ryan

Tom Pennington / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $418.6 million

Year: 2022

Matt Ryan’s biggest payday came at the end of his storied career before announcing his retirement.

6. Aaron Rodgers

Quinn Harris / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $50.3 million

Year: 2022

Aaron Rodgers didn’t capitalize on his 2022 salary, but he’s already a Super Bowl winner.

5. Patrick Mahomes

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $59.4 million

Year: 2022

With three Super Bowl wins in the last four seasons, Patrick Mahomes is worth every penny the Kansas City Chiefs pay him.

4. Deshaun Watson

Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $64 million

Year: 2022

If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and out of trouble, he could be among the league’s best quarterbacks and truly earn his huge salary.

3. Josh Allen

Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $66.9 million

Year: 2022

Josh Allen is one of the most likable quarterbacks in the league, but he has yet to take the Buffalo Bills to the promised land.

2. Russell Wilson

Justin Casterline / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $67 million

Year: 2023

Russell Wilson was a total bust in Denver, and his massive salary could have been better spent.

1. Lamar Jackson

Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Highest annual salary: $80 million

Year: 2023

The Baltimore Ravens QB is the best-paid in history between signing bonuses, contracts, and performance-based escalators.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.