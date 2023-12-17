The Most Famous Football Player From Each State Harry How / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Being famous is almost as amazing as being great. Sometimes, the two coincide. All the players on this list either became famous due to their amazing performances during their playing careers in the NFL or what they did in the aftermath of their vast careers.

You already know who the best football player from each state is. Ultimately, this list will look into who the most famous football player from each state is, taking into account what made them famous.

Alabama

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Terrell Owens is the best player ever to come out of Alabama. However, Bart Starr wins the award for most famous football player as he put the NFL on the map with his two amazing performances in the first two Super Bowls. Starr was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers from 1956 to 1971. Overall, he is the most famous player to come out of Alabama.

Alaska

Source: Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Born and raised in Anchorage, Mark Schlereth was an important part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, helping protect Mark Rypien and John Elway as the Washington Redskins win Super Bowl XXVI and the Denver Broncos snag Super Bowl XXXIII and Super Bowl XXXIV.

The Washington Redskins drafted Mark Schlereth in the 10th round of the 1989 NFL Draft. Little did anyone know, the unknown guard from Alaska would play a pivotal role in a Super Bowl win over the Buffalo Bills, protecting Matt Rypien from a ferocious Buffalo Bills’ defensive line. Schlereth then protected John Elway from a Green Bay Packers defensive line that included legendary defensive tackle Reggie White in the third Super Bowl. Overall, Schlereth achieved fame with his success protecting Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Arizona

Source: Joe Kohen / Getty Images

Randall McDaniel is a Hall of Fame guard who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings while making the Pro Bowl 12 times.

Born in Phoenix, Randall McDaniel spent his entire childhood in Arizona and even went to Arizona State. Then, the Minnesota Vikings drafted him with the 19th pick in the 1988 Draft. McDaniels rewarded the Vikings by protecting Rich Gannon, Jim McMahon, Warren Moon, and Randall Cunningham during his tenure. Therefore, his play and Hall of Fame attributions make him the most famous football player to come out of Arizona.

Arkansas

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Cortez Kennedy was one of the most popular Seattle Seahawks players and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Cortez Kennedy with the third pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. Significantly, the defensive tackle from Arkansas changed the position forever due to his sheer size. Kennedy was beloved in Seattle and finished his career with 58 career sacks through 11 seasons. Subsequently, he started as the most famous football player from Arkansas, but Seattle grew to love him.

California

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Having won seven Super Bowl championships and setting numerous passing records with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is probably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). Additionally, he is probably the most famous football player to come out of California and probably the most famous NFL player ever. Brady won seven Super Bowl championships and has been in many television shows, movies, and commercials throughout the years. There are not many people who do not know who he is as he is one of the most famous NFL players in history.

Colorado

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The son of NFL legend Ed McCaffrey, Christian has made a name for himself as a dynamic running back, first with the Carolina Panthers and now with the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey had lofty expectations of him being the son of a 2-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Ed McCaffrey, former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. Amazingly, he has exceeded those expectations after the Carolina Panthers drafted him with the eighth overall pick. McCaffrey was the most dynamic player on their team until they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Since then, he has appeared in commercials for Lowe’s and Visa Mastercard. McCaffrey is also playing for a Super Bowl contender and hopes to secure his first championship this season. Overall, the Colorado-born star is one of the most famous football players in the league.

Connecticut

Source: NFL Photos / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Everyone remembers Peyton Manning, but Dwight Freeney was a significant reason for the Indianapolis Colts’ Super Bowl victory.

When people recall the Colts’ Super Bowl championship win over the Chicago Bears, they think about the rain and Peyton Manning. Yet, this amazing defender from Connecticut played a pivotal role in helping the Colts win that game. Freeney would later go on to star in several commercials, including spots for ESPN and Funny or Die. Significantly, this man from Connecticut is one of the most famous defensive players of all time.

Delaware

Source: Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios / Getty Images

There are not many players that were born in Delaware. Yet, one of the best to ever play the game came from that little state. Randy White was an amazing pass rusher who helped rocket the Dallas Cowboys to a championship in Super Bowl XII. Overall, the “Manster” (half man and half monster) won Co-MVP with Harvey Martin for his performance in that game against the Denver Broncos. White has made a nice life after football, studying Thai Boxing.

Florida

Source: Al Bello / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The powerhouse for 3 Super Bowl-winning teams, Emmitt Smith led the charge and was one of the greatest running backs of all time.

Emmitt Smith was an integral part of three Super Bowl victories for the Dallas Cowboys. Amazingly, the Florida native rushed for 18,355 yards (which is still the record) and 164 touchdowns (also a record) through his 15 seasons, mainly with the Cowboys. Smith broke through with his talent but remains popular today because he has appeared on television and in several commercials. Thus, many new fans now know who he is because of his appearance in the visual spectrum. Smith is the most famous football player ever to play for the Cowboys and the most popular from the state of Florida.

Georgia

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fran Tarkenton is one of the most popular Minnesota Vikings players of all time for his efforts in leading them to four Super Bowls in the 1979s.

The Minnesota Vikings have not seen much success lately. However, that was different in the 1970s when a Georgia native named Fran Tarkenton led them to four Super Bowl appearances. While they did not win any of those games, Tarkenton made his mark and gave them the best chance to succeed. Overall, Tarkenton passed for 47,003 yards and 342 touchdowns throughout his illustrious career. Tarkenton would go on to become an author and an investor in his post-playing career. Ultimately, he is the most famous football player to come from Georgia and one of the most beloved Vikings players of all time.

Hawaii

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

A sensation that has only been in the league for a few years, but Tua Tagovailoa has quickly emerged as one of the best and most famous players from Hawaii.

Tua Tagovailoa has only been in the league for a few seasons. Yet, he has already become the most popular football player from Hawaii. His addition to the Miami Dolphins, along with the pairing of talented receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, has transformed the Dolphins into Super Bowl contenders. Tagovailoa became famous during his college football run. Now, you can see him in Gatorade and Cytosport commercials when he is not leading the Dolphins to victory.

Idaho

Source: Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

Larry Wilson was a Hall of Famer who led the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals’ defense for 12 years while making 50 interceptions over that span, including eight for touchdowns.

The Arizona Cardinals used to play in St. Louis before moving to the Grand Canyon State. Furthermore, the St. Louis Cardinals had a recognizable defensive star named Larry Wilson, who carried that unit for 12 years while also making the move with them to Arizona. Wilson is the most famous football player from Idaho and dedicated the rest of his career to the Cardinals even after retiring. Overall, the Hall of Famer had his number-8 jersey retired by the Cards and remains the most recognizable face to come out of Idaho.

Illinois

Source: Skip Bolen / Getty Images for Fox Cable Network)

You probably have seen Dick Butkus with the Chicago Bears or even as an actor on the show ‘Hang Time.’ and many other shows and movies.

Many players and coaches come from Illinois. However, Dick Butkus earns this spot thanks to his playing career and everything he did afterward. Butkus was a 2-time defensive player of the year. Afterward, he became a TV and film star. Butkus starred in numerous movies and also was a main character in several television shows. Substantially, everything he did after his playing career made Butkus the most famous football player from Illinois.

Indiana

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

One of the key players on the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens, Rod Woodson, was an elite player in the secondary.

Rod Woodson was a key part of the 2000 Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens and also the most famous football player to come from Indiana. Overall, he secured the secondary and was part of one of the best defenses in history, helping them defeat the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. Woodson continued his career as a coach after his playing career ended.

Iowa

Source: Elsa Hasch / Allsport / Getty Images

Leader of the ‘Greatest Show on Turk’ Kurt Warner enjoyed a great career, including the first few seasons when he led the St. Louis Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one.

Kurt Warner is the most famous football player to come out of Iowa for all he accomplished despite going undrafted during the 1994 NFL Draft and then being cut. Memorably, the injury to Trent Green opened the doors for Warner to take the reins. Warner led the St. Louis Rams to an amazing season and a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. In his post-playing career, Warner appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while also doing analyst work.

Kansas

Source: Photo by Rick Stewart / Allsport / Getty Images

Thought by many as ‘the greatest running back of all time,’ Barry Sanders rushed for 2,921 yards and 99 rushing touchdowns over 10 seasons.

Some believe he is the best running back of all time. Spectacularly, the Kansas native and the third-overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft quickly made his mark in the NFL. Sanders finished his career with 15,269 yards rushing and 99 touchdowns during 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions. Yet, his early retirement plunged him into even bigger stardom for all those who believed he could have broken records. It did not hinder his induction into the Hall of Fame as he is one of the most famous football players of all time.

Kentucky

Source: kledge / E+ via Getty Images

If you have watched an NFL game on CBS before 2017, you may recognize Phil Sims. But Sims became a household name when he delivered the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories. In the aftermath of his playing career, he also made several appearances on television, including stints on ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’ before becoming a broadcaster. Sims is the most famous football player to come from Kentucky.

Louisiana

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images

One of the best quarterbacks of all time, Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls, one each with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning is one of the most recognizable and famous football players to ever come out of Louisiana. Amazingly, he is also a 2-time Super Bowl champion. Manning finished his career with 9,380 passing yards and 539 touchdowns. Also, he currently holds the record for most passing touchdowns over an entire season (55) and most passing yards across an entire season (5,477). Manning became a celebrity with his numerous appearances in commercials and television shows, including ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ cementing himself in everyone’s minds.

Maine

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

John Huard is one of the few Maine natives who has made an impact in the NFL and other football leagues. Ultimately, he played a few seasons in the NFL and CFL. Huard then emerged as a coach and an executive during his post-playing career.

Maryland

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Stefon Diggs became a household name when he caught the game-winning touchdown known as the ‘The Minneapolis Miracle.’

Stefon Diggs became a household name when he caught an improbable pass from Case Keenum that sailed over the two defenders from the New Orleans Saints and into his hands before taking it to the house. Currently, Diggs plays for the Buffalo Bills and is attempting to help them make the playoffs for a Super Bowl run. Diggs is the most famous football player to emerge out of Maryland.

Massachusetts

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

One of the main guys on the NFL on Fox, Howie Long, also had a successful playing career as a member of the Los Angeles Raiders.

Howie Long has been a fixture on the NFL on Fox since he retired. Amazingly, Long has cemented himself in the minds of viewers with his great personality and his commentary. Long had a great career with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, notching 84 sacks over 13 seasons. In addition to his role as an analyst on the NFL on Fox, Long appeared in several commercials and also made cameos in various television and movie productions. Long is the most famous football player to come from Massachusetts.

Michigan

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Establishing himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Antonio Gates finished his career with 11,841 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns in 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Antonio Gates is a bonafide star who caught 116 touchdowns during 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Amazingly, Gates showcased his personality during his career while appearing in a hilarious cameo on the show ‘The League,’ where he was confronted by a main character named Ruxin for ruining his fantasy football week. Gates is a recognizable name throughout San Diego, Los Angeles, and throughout the entire NFL. Overall, he is the most famous football player to come out of Michigan.

Minnesota

Source: Robert B. Stanton / Getty Images

He was one of the most famous football personalities in the world, with a billion-dollar video game franchise named after him. John Madden did not have a long playing career but made a name for himself as a legendary Super Bowl-winning coach.

John Madden had a very brief career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, he established himself as a head coach and, later, a video game icon. Madden coached the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl XI. Then, when he was finished coaching, he bequeathed his name to a video game franchise that is still going on today. Kids in 2023 know who John Madden was based on the yearly video game that comes out before the NFL seasons. Overall, he is the most famous football player and coach to come out of Minnesota.

Mississippi

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / ALLSPORT / Getty Images

Some call him the greatest of all time, and this is with good reason, as Jerry Rice set receiving records over 20 seasons that still have not been broken.

Jerry Rice is probably the greatest football player of all time and the most well-known NFL player. Amazingly, he is a 3-time Super Bowl champion and had 22,895 receiving yards (still an all-time record) and 197 receiving touchdowns (also a record) throughout his career. In addition to football, Rice appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and various commercials. Rice is the most famous and recognized player to come out of Mississippi.

Missouri

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Justin Smith had a great career that included 87 sacks over 14 seasons (seven each for the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers). Ultimately, Smith earned the nickname “The Cowboy” because of the attire he wore during trips. Smith was an all-around fun personality who played at a high level and was beloved by fans.

Montana

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Jerry Kramer is a Hall of Famer who has also authored several books, which have helped put him into the limelight in his postplaying career.

Born in Montana, Jerry Kramer had a decent career as a player for the Green Bay Packers. However, what he did in his post-playing days capsized him into the limelight. Kramer wrote several books, recounting his football career and discussing legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Overall, the Montana native has done well for himself and is the most well-known football player from Montana.

Nebraska

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh was one of the most aggressive defensive tackles in the NFL.

Ndamukong Suh is technically still an active player despite not being on a team. Overall, he has garnered 71.5 sacks since he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft. Suh is also a Super Bowl champion, having secured a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to being an aggressive defensive player, Suh appeared on several game shows, including a dating show in 2012. He is the most famous football player to come out of Nebraska.

Nevada

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Steven Jackson was a solid running back for the St. Louis Rams, keeping them competitive while appearing in three Pro Bowls. Ultimately, he is the most popular football player from the state of Nevada and finished his career with 11,437 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns through 12 seasons. Jackon has inspired other Nevada-born players to try their luck for the NFL.

New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Greg Landry was born in New Hampshire in 1946 and made his impact on the NFL, both as a player and a coach. Ultimately, he made the Pro Bowl in 1971. Landry also helped quarterback Scott Mitchell excel during the 1996 NFL season. Overall, he is the most popular football personality to come out of New Hampshire.

New Jersey

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Joe Flacco put himself into the record books when he led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Joe Flacco is the most-recognized football player from New Jersey. Ultimately, he made his name when he led the Baltimore Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco is still active as he plays for the Cleveland Browns. Flacco has appeared for several prominent companies throughout his football career, including McDonald’s, Haribo, and Nike.

New Mexico

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Allsport / Getty Images

One of the greatest safeties of all time, Ronnie Lott, helped the San Francisco 49ers win four Super Bowls and did not let anyone get past him in the secondary.

Ronnie Lott was born in New Mexico and is the most well-known player from that state. Spectacularly, he finished with 63 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and 17 fumble recoveries through 14 seasons in the NFL. Lott is a 4-time Super Bowl champion and became a broadcaster after his career ended. Lott became a car dealership owner and also has served as a financial advisor to NFL players.

New York

Source: Mark Brown / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

One of the greatest tight ends of all time and among the greatest personalities in football, Rob Gronkowski, had a great career, winning several Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski will likely be a Hall of Famer after winning several Super Bowls with Tom Brady. Overall, “Gronk” finished his career with 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. Gronkowski has also appeared in WWE and was the 24/7 champion for a short while. Additionally, he has appeared in several movies. Gronk also established a reputation as a partyer and is often seen having fun at various events around the country. Also, he trademarked his touchdown spike as “the Gronk Spike,” which became iconic. Gronkowski is the most famous football player to come out of New York

North Carolina

Source: Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

Bruce Matthews was one of the best offensive linemen of all time and earned a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Bruce Matthews was a great offensive lineman and also became a wonderful personality. Also, he spent 19 seasons for the same organization, helping the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans compete in that stretch. Matthews later became a coach and also is the father of Kevin Matthews and the uncle of Clay Matthews. Overall, he is the most famous football player to come out of North Carolina.

North Dakota

Source: bpablo / E+ via Getty Images

Pete Retzlaff won the NFL Championship in 1960 and also was a 5-time Pro Bowler throughout his career.

Pete Retzlaff was a 5-time Pro Bowler throughout his amazing career. Additionally, he won the NFL Championship in 1960. Retzlaff is the most well-known figure to come from North Dakota and remains an icon in Philadelphia for his work with the Eagles.

Ohio

Source: Elsa / Getty Images

Travis Kelce shot to superstardom after winning his second Super Bowl and even more after starting a relationship with Taylor Swift.

His name has been all over the news lately. Travis Kelce is a 2-time Super Bowl champion, and people already knew him. But now more people know him due to his relationship with singer Taylor Swift. Ultimately, he is the most famous football player to come out of Ohio and still has some gas left in the tank as he continues catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Oklahoma

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Steve Largent is a legend in Seattle, being a 7-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Seattle Seahawks from 1976-1989. He also served a term in Congress.

Steve Largent spent his entire 14-season career with the Seattle Seahawks. Exceptionally, he was a 7-time Pro Bowler. Largent made the biggest impact in his post-playing days when he served as a member of Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, which he served from 1994-2002. Overall, while he was an Oklahoma native, he became a hero in Washington, and Seahawks fans still love him today.

Oregon

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The greatest player to come out, Oregon, has continued to search for a winning team, as Justin Herbert plays on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oregon has produced numerous football players over the years. Yet, no one holds a candle to current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He made his name during his days at Oregon University. Then, the Oregon native became a member of the Chargers when they drafted him with the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While the Chargers have not won a playoff game since he became their quarterback, Herbert has already immersed himself in NFL lore and is one of the most famous football players to come from Oregon.

Pennsylvania

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Before Tom Brady came along, Joe Montana was known as the greatest quarterback of all time. He led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl victories.

Joe Montana is one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game. Significantly, the quarterback also won the Super Bowl MVP award three times. Montana is a Hall of Famer who has appeared several times over the years in commercials and TV spots while also showing up at football functions. Ultimately, he is the most famous football player to come out of Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Tom Mitchell played in an era where the AFL and NFL were still separate entities. Yet, the quarterback also won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Colts and earned the nickname “The Crocodile” after tossing beer over the head of author George Plimpton. Mitchell is the most famous football player to come out of Rhode Island.

South Carolina

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins has had a great career so far, amassing 11,802 yards (and counting) along with 74 touchdowns for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins’s career has been great so far. Therefore, he lands himself on this list as the most popular football player from South Carolina. Hopkins has achieved many personal accolades during his time in the NFL. Eventually, the 5-time Pro Bowler will likely join the Hall of Fame and do more great work after his career ends.

South Dakota

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Probably the best kicker of all time, Adam Vinatieri kicked the New England Patriots into the record books with three game-winning kicks in their first three Super Bowl wins and then helped the Indianapolis Colts win a Super Bowl.

Adam Vinatieri is probably the greatest kicker of all time. Amazingly, he was in position to kick three-game winning field goals for the New England Patriots. Vinatieri would later win another Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. Overall, he is the most popular football player to come out of South Dakota. Vinatieri finished as the all-time leading scorer and also appeared in a few commercials after his playing career concluded.

Tennessee

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Allsport / Getty Images

One of the greatest pass rushers of all time, Reggie White, had an exceptional career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Carolina Panthers while amassing 198 sacks through 15 seasons and winning a Super Bowl with the Packers.

Reggie White was one of the best pass rushers of all time. Over his career, White amassed 198 sacks and 33 forced fumbles while winning a Super Bowl with the Packers. White followed up his amazing career by appearing at Wrestlemania and then competing in World Championship Wrestling in 1997. White was so beloved in his birth state of Tennessee that they named a street after him. Additionally, Green Bay named a street after him as well.

Texas

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Already a two-time Super Bowl winner, Patrick Mahomes has skyrocketed into the populace as one of the most well-recognized players in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is currently one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has barely been in the NFL for a few seasons. Regardless, he has emerged as one of the best and most recognizable players in the league. Mahomes is a 2-time Super Bowl winner and has also appeared in multiple commercials. Thus, he is the most popular football player to come out of Texas.

Utah

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

One of the greatest left-handed quarterbacks of all time, Steve Young, also had an exceptional career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers while leading the Niners to a Super Bowl victory.

Steve Young endured plenty of struggles before his success. Despite the early-career struggles, the Utah native rose to the challenge while backing up Joe Montana and captained the San Francisco 49ers to a win in Super Bowl XXIX. Young has appeared in many television shows and commercials throughout the years and currently works for ESPN.

Vermont

Source: Mik / Getty Images

One of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, Steve Wisniewski, helped the Los Angeles Raiders prosper while being an 8-time Pro-Bowler.

Steve Wisniewski opened up holes for running back Marcus Allen during his career and was one of the most efficient linemen of all time. Overall, he was an 8-time Pro Bowler and played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders. Wisniewski also did some coaching and is the most famous football player to come out of Vermont.

Virginia

Source: Mike Powell / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is the greatest linebacker of all time, raking up 132.5 sacks over 13 seasons with the New York Giants while also leading them to two Super Bowl victories.

Lawrence Taylor was one of the most feared linebackers of all time. Spectacularly, the legendary linebacker registered 132.5 sacks over 13 seasons during his time with the New York Giants and was a significant part of two Super Bowl wins. The Virginia native did almost everything after his career ended, even appearing at Wrestlemania XI to perform in the main event against Bam Bam Bigelow. Additionally, he appeared in numerous television shows and video games, such as ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.’ Taylor is the most famous football player from Virginia for everything he did throughout his life.

Washington

Source: Otto Greule Jr. / Allsport / Getty Images

John Elway made waves by appearing in six Super Bowls, winning two of them and retiring on top as a Super Bowl champion.

The greatest player to come from Washington was a 2-time Super Bowl Champion. Overall, John Elways is one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL for his playing career and later for his time as a General Manager for the Denver Broncos. Elway was the MVP in 1987 and won numerous awards during his career with the Broncos. Ultimately, it is hard to find someone who does not know who Elway is.

West Virginia

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Randy Moss is considered by many to be the greatest wide receiver outside of Jerry Rice. He once had a stat line of three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns on a memorable Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys in 1998.

The greatest receiver not named Jerry Rice certainly stamped a name for himself during his time in the NFL. Yes, Randy Moss was exceptional and elite during his stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and even in his last season with the San Francisco 49ers. Moss finished his career with 15,292 yards for 156 touchdowns. Amazingly, he still holds the NFL record for most touchdowns in a season (23) and in a rookie season (17) as a wide receiver. The West Virginia native made a career as an analyst after his playing career.

Wisconsin

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Before T.J. Watt, there was his oldest brother, J.J., who is still known as one of the better pass-rushers of all time.

J.J. Watt was a monster during his time with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, registering 114.5 sacks over 12 seasons. Amazingly, the Wisconsin native put his name and family on the map while becoming a Philhantropist during and after his playing career. Watt has appeared in numerous commercials and even appeared as himself in several television shows. Overall, Watt is the most famous football player to come from Wisconsin.

Wyoming

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Chris Cooley currently hosts a well-known podcast where he talks about the Washington Commanders and how their season is going. But he made his name during his playing career, accumulating 4,711 yards and 33 touchdowns through nine seasons. After he retired, Cooley co-hosted a morning radio show and was also part of the Washington Redskins’ broadcast time. Colley is the most famous player to come from Wyoming.

